JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR China: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA Tour China Series Victories (2)
- 2014 Chateau Junding Penglai Open
- 2018 Haikou Championship
Personal
- Biggest thrill outside golf was moving to New Zealand as a 9-year-old.
- Would like to trade places with Kobe Bryant for a day to experience his pressure and determination.
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning his first professional event, where he posted a 25 for nine holes.
- Chose "Gangnam Style" as his first-tee entrance song.
- Favorite memory in golf was making a hole-in-one to Monday-qualify for the New Zealand Open as a 15-year-old.
- Father is a Judo World Champion.
Special Interests
- Basketball, listening to music
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 114 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 16 starts, including a season-best T4 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Carded a final-round 66 to finish T4 at 14-under at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, his first top-10 of the season.
2018 Season
In his return to the PGA TOUR Series-China, made his effort a successful one with a fifth-place Order of Merit finish that earned him 2019 Web.com Tour membership. Won one tournament and added six additional top-10s.
-
Zhuhai Championship: An opening 69 led to a T4 at the Orient CC, with amateur Yilong Chen. At 1-under for the tournament, was one of only five players to break par during the week.
-
Macau Championship: Appeared poised to pick up his third career PGA TOUR Series-China title, holding a share of the 54-hole lead with Todd Baek after a 64-70-66 to the inaugural tournament. Recovered from an opening double bogey on No. 1 Sunday, making the turn in even-par. Was still even for the round through 12 holes but stumbled late, with a bogey-double bogey-par finish on his final three holes to T10.
-
Suzhou Championship: Rounds of 66-70-67-65 earned him a T4, with Nick Voke and Joseph Winslow at Jinji Lake GC.
-
Beijing Championship: Was one of just three players to post four consecutive rounds in the 60s, including a closing-round 4-under-par 68 to claim a T5 finish at the Topwin Golf and CC. With the four sub-par rounds, it marked the 14th time in his last 16 starts he has finished under par on Tour.
-
Yantai Championship: Played his best golf on the weekend, posting rounds of 68-67 which led to a T5 finish. Got off to a blazing start in Sunday’s final round which included six birdies in his first seven holes.
-
Haikou Championship: Was the first-round leader following a 7-under-par 65 at the 3 Miles GC. Struggled in the second round, shooting a 2-over-par 74 which dropped him two off the pace. Closed with a 67 Sunday for a two-stroke victory, his second PGA TOUR Series-China triumph to go with his previous win at the 2014 Chateau Junding Penglai Open in Shandong.
-
Global Qualifying Tournament Haikou: Finished solo third at the second PGA TOUR China Series' qualifier in Haikou. After opening with a 73 at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course, fired rounds of 71-71-69 to finish five shots behind medalist Alex Hawley to earn his playing privileges for the season.
2017 Season
On the strength of four top-10 finishes, concluded the Mackenzie Tour season at 15th on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
-
Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Finished solo third in Ontario. Closed with an 8-under-par 64 Sunday at National Pines GC to miss by a stroke a playoff with Kramer Hickok and Johnny Ruiz.
-
Cape Breton Open: Posted a T10 finish in Cape Breton after weekend rounds of 70-70.
-
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Shot a final-round 7-under-par 64 to finish T8 in Ottawa, with Carter Jenkins.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Finished T2 in Alberta. Was one stroke off the lead after opening rounds of 67-64 and moved into a share of the lead with a 1-under-par 70 through 54 holes. Had a chance to force a playoff with Chase Wright on the 72nd hole but ultimately couldn’t get a long birdie effort to drop, settling for the runner-up position with Wes Heffernan.
2016 Season
Ended his Korn Ferry Tour season with 21 starts, one top-10, and 10 made cuts. Finished 93rd on the money list.
-
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Had a breakthrough performance in Illinois in July. Closed the week with back-to-back 65s for a T10, his best showing on Tour since a T8 at the 2015 Rex Hospital Open.
2015 Season
Made half of his Korn Ferry Tour cuts in 24 starts, posting three top-10s. Missed seven cuts over his last 11 starts to slide to 61st on the money list at the end of the Regular Season. Was No.3 in Driving Accuracy (72.92 percent) at season's end. Was 77th on the combined final money list.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Collected his third top 10 in May, a T8 in Raleigh. Was blemish-free through 68 holes until suffering a final-round, triple-bogey-7 at the par-4 15th. Birdied the 72nd hole to move inside the top 10.
-
Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Enjoyed a T9 in Brazil, closing with a 65.
-
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: First top-10 came in Latin America, a T10 in Colombia.
2014 Season
Played in 11 of the 12 PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, won the Chateau Junding Penglai Open and had six other top-10s while never missing a cut.
-
Lanhai Open: Shot rounds of 69-67 over his final 36 holes at Lan Hai International GC's Links Course, the best final 36 holes by anybody in the field. Finished T5 with Haotong Li, a distant 10 shots behind winner David McKenzie.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Dropped from contention on the weekend in Wuhan after opening 69-69 at Yishan GC. Shot consecutive rounds of 74 on the weekend but still was able to secure his second top-10 of the campaign, a T10.
-
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Shot three consecutive 71s to open the Series' inaugural event, in Haikou, then closed with a 6-under 66 to jump 11 spots when the day began into a T6 with Sam Chien. Was one of four players in the field to fire four under-par rounds
-
Tour Championship presented by CTS Tycoon: Thought he had missed earning his card when he three-putted No. 16 in the final round season-ending event in November. But his T3 finish–with Mu Hu and Lucas Lee–allowed him to move a little more than ¥6,000 ahead of Order of Merit No. 5 David McKenzie, who did not play the tournament. Shot three rounds of 70 at CTS Tycoon GC to go with a second-round 74 to earn the T3.
-
Sanya Hainan Open: Shot a final-round 70 in Sanya, good for a T9 and his fifth top-10 of the season. Tied with Dong Su, amateur Cheng Jin and Quincy Quek.
-
Nine Dragons Open: Finished T11 outside Shanghai, just missing on his fourth top-10 of the season.
-
Cadillac Championship: Was T11 in Beijing. Had two eagles in three holes in the final round on his way to a 5-under 67.
-
Yunnan Open: The night before the start of the tournament, broke his toe in his hotel room when he smashed his foot against the bed. Played through the pain and opened 70-68-65 at Yulongwan GC to sit alone in fourth place with 18 holes to play. Struggled on the final day, shooting a 2-over 74 to drop into a T15.
-
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Became the second player to win in wire-to-wire fashion when he opened with a 66 to take the first-round lead. He never relinquished his advantage, firing rounds of 67-70-68 over his final 54 holes to win his first PGA TOUR China Series' title and his first victory as a professional. Enjoyed a five-shot, 54-hole lead but saw his advantage drop to one stroke as Wei Tze Yeh made an early move. But birdies on three of his final four holes at Chateau Junding GC restored his lead as he secured the five-stroke victory over Yeh and Ray Beaufils. The win moved him to No. 2 on the Order of Merit.
-
Lanhai Open: In Lanhai, shot rounds of 69-67 over his final 36 holes at Lan Hai International GC's Links Course, the best final 36 holes by anybody in the field.
-
Mission Hills Haikou: Shot three consecutive 71s to open the Mission Hills Haikou Open then closed with a 6-under 66 to jump from a tie for 17th when the day began into a T6 with Sam Chien. Was one of four players in the field to fire four under-par rounds.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Dropped from contention on the weekend in Wuhan after opening 69-69 at Yishan GC. Shot consecutive rounds of 74 on the weekend but still was able to secure his second top-10 of the campaign
-
Nanshan China Masters: Jumped into contention at the OneAsia Tour's event in Nanshan in mid-October when he fired middle rounds of 69-65 (8-under). Was only two shots off Haotong Li's 54-hole lead. During extremely windy conditions on the final day, shot a 3-over 74 to finish solo third, six shots behind Li's winning score.
-
China QT Haikou Mission Hills: Finished solo third in Haikou. After opening with a 73 at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course, fired rounds of 71-71-69 to finish five shots behind medalist Alex Hawley to earn his playing privileges for the season.
-
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Became the second player during the year to win in wire-to-wire fashion when he opened with a 66 to take the first-round lead. He never relinquished his advantage, firing rounds of 67-70-68 over his final 54 holes to win his first PGA TOUR China Series' title and his first victory as a professional. Enjoyed a five-shot, 54-hole lead but saw his advantage drop to one stroke as Weitze Yeh made an early move. But birdies on three of his final four holes at Chateau Junding GC restored his lead as he secured the five-stroke victory over Yeh and Ray Beaufils. The win moved him to No. 2 on the Order of Merit at the time.
-
Victorian Open: Opened his season with a third-place showing on the PGA Tour of Australasia, a year after he played his first full season on that circuit.
2013 Season
Played a part-time schedule on the Korn Ferry Tour, entering seven events and making three cuts.
-
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Made the cut outside Kansas City (T78).
-
WNB Golf Classic: In Valdosta, Ga., opened event with an even-par 72 at Kinderlou Forest GC then shot rounds of 68-67-70 to T7 and take home $18,000.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Made cut came in Lafayette (T52).
-
WA Golfields PGA Championship: Added a T10 in Western Australia on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
2012 Season
-
California State Open: Not far from his adopted home in the U.S., finished T41.
-
Telenet Trophy: Played sparingly on the European Challenge Tour after turning pro, with a top finish of T28 at the Telenet Trophy in Belgium.
Amateur Highlights
- Best finishes in 2011 were a third-place showing at the Prestige at PGA West and a T7 at the San Diego Intercollegiate.
- Capped his final year of college with a T10 at the 2011 NCAA Championship in Stillwater, Okla., with Arkansas' Austin Cook and Georgia's Harris English.
- In 2010, came close to winning the Alister MacKenzie Invitational in Fairfax, Calif. Shot rounds of 67-65-66 to T2 with the University of California's Ben An, a shot behind winner–and San Diego State teammate–Alex Kang.
- Concluded his American Junior Golf Association career by finishing second at the West Junior Open at Robinson Ranch GC in Santa Clarita, Calif. During difficult final-round scoring conditions, shot a 74 to fall by a stroke to Jeffrey Kang.