JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Older brother, Payton, was an all-conference player and member of two UAB NCAA tournament teams in 2000 and 2001.
- Didn't take up the game until the summer before his freshman year in college.
- Has an English crème retriever named "Daly."
- Chose golf over other sports because he loves the game, and he enjoys bettering myself and his game and being in charge of his own destiny.
- His first memories of golf were riding with his father and watching him play. Also remembers his mother taking him to hit balls.
- Would love to play Augusta National.
- Favorite course is Shoal Creek.
- Favorite team growing up was the New York Yankees.
- His favorite vacation spot is Destin, Fla.
- His favorite TV show is "The Black List."
- Enjoys Vince Flynn novels, and he never travels without books.
- Dream foursome would include his dad, his brothers and himself.
- Would love to trade places for a day with any ex-President.
- Musical tastes include such artists as Edwin McCain and Gavin DeGraw.
Special Interests
- Spending time with family and with his dog
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 145 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded eight made cuts in 17 starts, including a season-best T10 finish at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Used a final-round 68 to finish T10 for the week in Nashville. Recorded an ace on the par-3 eighth during his third round.
2017 Season
Made only one start on the Korn Ferry Tour (Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation, CUT).
2013 Season
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T73 at the Korn Ferry Tour's National Qualifying Tournament in December. Finished T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship after Monday qualifying to get into the field. Made his first cut on TOUR in his fourth career start. The top-10 earned him a spot in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba the following week.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Made one PGA TOUR start, at the Puerto Rico Open and missed the cut after rounds of 72-72
2011 Season
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Was T43 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Championship in his lone start.
2010 Season
-
Fort Smith Classic: Earned first top-10 of the year with a T3 at the Fort Smith Classic. Final-round 64 pushed him up the leaderboard, finishing at 12-under par, four back of winner Chris Kirk.
2009 Season
Ended his second season on the Korn Ferry Tour No. 59 on the money list, making the cut in 12 of 27 starts and finishing No. 8 in Driving Distance (304.7 yards).
-
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Added another T5 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic in late August when he posted weekend rounds of 65-66 to move up the leaderboard. Final round featured two eagles at Elmhurst CC.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Second came with a T5 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am: First of three top-10s for the year was a T9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2008 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour after a T47 finish at the 2007 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament. Made 14 cuts in 26 starts, earning 10 top-25 finishes.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Closed the season with a sixth-place effort at the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch after sharing the 36-hole lead (66-65) with Darron Stiles. Moved from 47th to 38th on the money list at the season-ending event.
-
Xerox Classic: Earned third top-10 of the season with a T6 at the Xerox Classic.
-
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Shot a final-round 62 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic for a T3, one shot out of the Justin Hicks-Casey Wittenberg playoff.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Posted his first career top-10 showing in his 11th start to finish T8 at The Rex Hospital Open.
-
The Honda Classic: Also made one start at the Honda Classic on the PGA TOUR but missed the cut.