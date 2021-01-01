Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2008
PGA TOUR: 2012
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2011 Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha, Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2008 Lost to Aron Price, Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards
Personal
- Lists leading TCU to four team titles as his biggest thrill in golf. Took up golf seriously at age 10 with the encouragement of his dad and grandfather, who he lists as his heroes. His dad, Joe, is a Lubbock, Texas, obstetrician and gynecologist. He will occasionally caddie for his son.
- Despite living in Texas, remains a huge San Diego Chargers' fan. Compounded his humerus playing freshman football at Francis Parker School. Injury sidelined him from golf for one year. "I just got smoked, and that was the end of my football career."
- Has played on the Hooters Tour.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut in his lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2015 Season
Made the cut in one of two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: T53 finish at the Utah Championship.
2014 Season
Made 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played on the weekend seven times, with his best showings coming in August in his second- and third-to-last tournaments.
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: T9 at the News Sentinel Open, where he fired his low round of the year, a 64, in the third round to get within one of the lead with 18 holes to play. Carded a Sunday 70 to finish eight back in Knoxville.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: T11 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship
2013 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Rex Hospital Open: His only top-25 finish was a T24 at The Rex Hospital Open.
2012 Season
PGA TOUR rookie made 13 cuts in 29 starts in the PGA TOUR's Season, highlighted by his first career, top-10 finish.
Frys.com Open: Made the cut in all four fall events on TOUR but could manage no better than a T43 at the Frys.com Open.
Wyndham Championship: Needed a good finish at the Wyndham Championship to move from No. 143 to inside the top-125 in FedExCup standings and make the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Missed the cut at Sedgefield CC and dropped to No. 145.
True South Classic: Enjoyed a T8 in July at the True South Classic. Followed an opening-round, 6-under 66 with rounds of 68-69-68 to post four consecutive rounds in the 60s for the first time in his career. Was one of four PGA TOUR rookies to claim a top-10 finish in Madison, Miss.
2011 Season
Soboba Golf Classic: Continued his stellar season with a T10 at the Soboba Golf Classic, his 13th cut in 14 starts. Earned enough money to push his season total to $407,554 and become only the 14th player in Tour history to top the $400,000 mark in a single season.
Mylan Classic: Finished T5 at the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh in early September, thanks to an 8-under 63 in the final round. Earned enough money to vault back over Mathew Goggin and retake the No. 1 spot on the money list.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: His streak ended in the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship with a 2-over 74. During those 16 rounds, his stroke average was 67.25.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Kept the momentum going at the Cox Classic. Won for a second consecutive week and moved to second on the money list. Shot four rounds in the 60s, including a Friday 64 and a Saturday 63 at Champions Run, and held off Jonas Blixt by a stroke to win $130,500, the largest payday of his career.
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Won his first Korn Ferry Tour title in convincing fashion by going wire to wire at the Utah Championship. Opened with a Willow Creek CC record-tying, 9-under 62 and held at least a share of the lead through the first 54 holes. Entered the final round tied with Jeff Gove and fired a bogey-free, 6-under 65 to Gove's 69 and won going away. Won the tournament with his dad, Joe, serving as his caddie. Mom, wife and daughter, Olivia, celebrating her first birthday, were also in the crowd.
Chiquita Classic: His four rounds in Nebraska kept alive his streak of 16 consecutive under-par rounds, dating to the first round of the Chiquita Classic.
The Rex Hospital Open: T5 at The Rex Hospital Open.
2010 Season
Made 16 cuts in 28 starts and had six top-25 finishes to wind up the year No. 55 on the money list.
Miccosukee Championship: Finished T8 at the Miccosukee Championship. Four solid rounds led to his third top-10 of the year.
Soboba Golf Classic: Picked up his second top-10 of the season, a T5 at the Soboba Classic in September, when he fired back-to-back 67's in the final two rounds. He was the only player to finish in the top 10 both years of the Soboba Classic.
Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Continued his solid play by finishing ninth at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open. It was his first top-10 since finishing fifth at the 2009 Soboba Classic.
Panama CLARO Championship: After missing the first two cuts of the season, finished T36 at the Panama Claro Championship.
2009 Season
Made the cut in half of his 28 starts and had seven top-25 finishes to end the year No. 44 on the money list. Closed the year with 11 cuts made in his final 17 starts and posted par-or-better scores in 20 of his last 22 rounds.
Soboba Classic: Followed the WNB Golf Classic with another good week at the $1-million Soboba Classic, where he was solo fifth. Earned enough money to move up 17 places on the money list, to No. 41.
WNB Golf Classic: Played in the final group at the WNB Golf Classic, with tournament winner Garrett Willis. Final-round, 1-under 73 dropped him to a T7 finish.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was only three of 11 in cuts made before turning his season around in the summer. Earned his first top-10 finish of the year with a fourth-place effort at the Cox Classic, where he shared the second-round lead.
2008 Season
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Best finish was a T14 at the Knoxville Open.
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Finished second at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship, losing in a playoff to Aron Price in his sixth start. Held the outright first-, second- and third-round leads at The Course at Wente Vineyards. Was up by five after 36 holes and led by four through 54 holes, setting tournament records in the process. Final-round 76 dropped him into a tie with Price at 5-under par. Lost the playoff on the second extra hole when he missed a 3-foot par putt.
2005 Season
Winner of the High Meadows Ranch Classic on the Tight Lies Tour.