6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

210 lbs

95 kg

Weight

July 05, 1984

Birthday

37

AGE

Greenbrae, California

Birthplace

San Rafael, California

Residence

Single

Family

Stanford University (2007, Economics)

College

2007

Turned Pro

$698,928

Career Earnings

San Rafael, CA, United States

City Plays From

http://www.zackmillergolf.com

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2010

Personal

  • Biggest thrill in golf is advancing to the final stage of Q-School. Biggest thrill outside of golf is earning a college degree.
  • Favorite golf course played is The Meadow Club.
  • Would most like to play Augusta National.
  • Favorite professional team is the New England Patriots.
  • Favorite TV show is "Family Guy" and movie is "Back to School."
  • Enjoys watching Conan O'Brien.
  • Favorite book is 1776, and favorite food is sushi.
  • Other favorites include LeBron James, Stockholm, Sweden, and anywhere in Hawaii.
  • Would round out his dream foursome with Charles Barkley, John McEnroe and John Daly.
  • Charities involved with include Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, Calif.

Special Interests

  • Cycling, reading, chess

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Made four cuts in 12 PGA TOUR starts. In just two made cut of 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Frys.com Open: T11 at the Frys.com Open his best finish.
  • The Rex Hospital Open: Finished T50 at the Rex Hospital Open for his best result.

2011 Season

As a rookie, claimed three top-25 finishes, with one top-10.

  • Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start, at the Albertsons Boise Open.
  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Earned his first career, top-10 finish in the fourth start of the season, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, an event where he missed the cut in 2009 in his only prior TOUR start. Three sub-par rounds helped elevate him to T9 honors with Phil Mickelson and Jimmy Walker.

2010 Season

Korn Ferry Tour Rookie finished No. 56 on the official money list.

  • Fort Smith Classic: Only other top-10 was a T3 at the Fort Smith Classic, where he hovered near the lead all week. Was one off the 36-hole lead and two back after 54 holes.
  • Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Finished T10 in his first start at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open. In the third round, he birdied the final hole to match the course record, a 6-under 65. Heading into the weekend he was T3, just three strokes back of Steve Pate. A final-round 73 kept him from contention in his third Korn Ferry Tour start.

2009 Season

  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Finished T63 at the Cox Classic.
  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Missed the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in his only PGA TOUR career start.

2007 Season

Two-time winner on the Gateway Tour, where he played from 2007-09. Also played on the Korean Tour in 2008.

  • Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres'd by County of San Bernardino: Missed the cut at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner of three collegiate events.
  • Earned third-team All-American honors in 2007. Was a 2007 first-team All-Pac-10 selection. Team captain of the 2007 NCAA Championship team and earned distinction as Stanford's Senior Athlete of the Year in 2007.
  • Was an AJGA Polo Junior All-American in high school.