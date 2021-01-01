|
Zack Miller
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
July 05, 1984
Birthday
37
AGE
Greenbrae, California
Birthplace
San Rafael, California
Residence
Single
Family
Stanford University (2007, Economics)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$698,928
Career Earnings
San Rafael, CA, United States
City Plays From
Website
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Made four cuts in 12 PGA TOUR starts. In just two made cut of 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2011 Season
As a rookie, claimed three top-25 finishes, with one top-10.
2010 Season
Korn Ferry Tour Rookie finished No. 56 on the official money list.
2009 Season
2007 Season
Two-time winner on the Gateway Tour, where he played from 2007-09. Also played on the Korean Tour in 2008.
Amateur Highlights