Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
-
2015 Defeated Riley Wheeldon, Adam Svensson, Taylor Pendrith, Ross Beal, PC Financial Open
National Teams
Personal
- Walk-up song would be "Dream Weaver" by Gary Wright.
- Biggest thrill outside golf was marrying his wife, Elizabeth, in 2013.
- Lists the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers as his favorite professional sports teams.
- Lists President George W. Bush as the most famous person he has met when he played golf with him at Shinnecock Hills CC in 2013.
- Would like to be featured in Garden and Gun Magazine because he enjoys its articles on Southern culture. Loves living in the South.
- Dream foursome would include Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
- An aspiration outside of golf would be to become a sommelier (wine steward).
- Weaver is naturally left-handed but plays golf right-handed.
- One of his earliest golf memories is going to watch the Masters in 2003 and watched a thrilling back nine and playoff with perfect seats.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded an opening-round 6-under 65 to hold the solo lead after 18 holes before finishing eventually finishing T63 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
- LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded weekend rounds of 66-66 to rise to T7 at 19-under 269 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
- The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at 6-under 66 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar before eventually finishing T23.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 36 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 25 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the Country Club de Bogota Championship. Finished 78th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Used a third-round 66 to earn a solo-ninth finish at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club.
-
Country Club de Bogota Championship: Earned a career-best solo-second-place finish in Bogota. Fired four rounds in the 60s with a 65 and 67 over the weekend.
2018 Season
-
Players Cup: Picked up a third-place finish in Winnipeg, shooting a second-round 66 and third-round 65 to pull into solo second entering Sunday, one shot behind eventual winner Tyler McCumber. Though McCumber quickly pulled away for the win, still managed a 2-under 70 to finish third.
-
Osprey Valley Open: With only one Mackenzie Tour appearance to his credit since he played the circuit full time in 2015, made his season debut and picked up his first top-five finish since his 2015 victory at the PC Financial Open. At Osprey Valley, opened 65-66 and trailed Tyler McCumber by five shots through 36 holes. Was never really in contention on the weekend, but a 67-70 finish at the Toot Course was good for a T3 with Cody Blick, five strokes behind McCumber's winning pace.
2017 Season
Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making six cuts and finishing 124th on the final money list.
2016 Season
In 11 Korn Ferry Tour starts, made eight cuts and posted one top-10. Finished 97th on the Regular Season money list. Led the Korn Ferry Tour in Greens in Regulation, at a 78.15 percent success rate, the highest mark for a season in Korn Ferry Tour history. Made the cut in his lone Mackenzie Tour appearance, finishing T38.
-
Digital Ally Open: Picked up his first career Korn Ferry Tour top-10, in Wichita, posting 69-66-67-65 for a 17-under-par total and a solo-10th-place finish.
2015 Season
Competed in 12 Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada events. Finished No. 8 on the Order of Merit. Gained an invite to the PGA TOUR's RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut.
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Began the tournament with an even-par 72 then used a 65-66-71 finish to T8 in Saskatoon, two strokes out of the Michael Letzig-Clark Klaasen-J.J. Spaun playoff that Letzig won.
-
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Claimed a top-10 at at Uplands GC after four sub-70 rounds led to a T10.
-
PC Financial Open: Caught fire Sunday, highlighted by a final-hole birdie and a berth into a five-way playoff. Birdied all three playoff holes to defeat Ross Beal, Riley Wheeldon, Taylor Pendrith and Adam Svensson to capture his first Mackenzie Tour title.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Florida: Finished T7 at the Florida Qualifying Tournament, carding rounds of 67-69-68-66.
2014 Season
After a 42-tournament drought between wins, won the eGolf Tour's Spring Creek Classic in Gordonsville, Ga., beating Ryan Nelson by a shot in the 54-hole tournament.
2013 Season
Played on the eGolf Tour.
2012 Season
On the eGolf Tour, led the money list. Won the Willow Creek Open and the Southern Open and added an additional four second-place finishes.
2011 Season
Played on the eGolf Tour.
2010 Season
Competed on the eGolf Professional Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2007 British Amateur, taking a 2-and-1 decision in the finals from Tim Stewart at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England.
- At Virginia Tech, was a 2008 and 2009 NCAA Academic All-American. Was also a third-team All-American selection in 2009 and first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick.
- Made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2007 Open Championship, where he missed the cut. Played in four 2008 TOUR tournaments, missing the cut at the Masters, the Memorial, AT&T National and the Wyndham Championship. Made his first PGA TOUR cut in 2009.
- AJGA Rolex Junior All-American in 2004; AJGA Scholastic Junior All-American in 2004.
- Walker Cup Team Member in 2009 and the Virginia Tech Male Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2009.