Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties QT (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2016
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
Personal
- Aspirations outside of golf include being "involved with local charities that help provide better access to quality education and nutritious meals for children in need." He also "would also like to start after school golf programs for junior golfers with limited access to the sport."
- He aspires to have a reality TV show about golf, and describes his idea as such. "I [would] take the audience on a tour of some of the most remote and unseen parts of the world, interacting with other cultures and discovering what golf means to those cultures."
- Non golf-related jobs include being a co-founder of Media Brats Marketing. He explains that it's "a digital marketing boutique, [founded] in 2009." He has also "worked as a producer for Radio Rounds, a medical podcast hosted by Med students and Doctors since 2012."
- Met his wife, Sarah on the golf course. "I met my now wife Sarah, on the golf course while playing on the Canadian Tour in 2010. In 2016, we returned to the same golf course where we met and I proposed during a round at sunset with her family looking on. It's the best thing golf has ever brought me."
- In describing his earliest golf memory, he states, "When I was a sophomore at the University of Notre Dame, I lost to that year's US Mid-Am Champ in the semi-finals of the New Hampshire Am Championship. That season, Notre Dame was invited to play Augusta State's college golf tournament and it included a day at The Masters. I was able to walk with and watch the Mid-Am champ I had competed against on Augusta National. I knew then playing professional golf was going to be the pursuit that brought me the most joy."
- Superstitions on the course include the belief that, "If you play too slowly you won't play well."
- Not many people know he is an enthusiastic guitar player, singer and writer.
- A charitable cause that is close to his heart is helping to battle hunger, a value instilled in him by his father. He helps local charities reach people who lack food security.
- Has tutored children battling serious illness who have fallen behind in school. Of one of his pupils, he states, " She was amazingly strong and brave despite having her childhood and life nearly taken from her. I feel really blessed to have met her and been a brief part of her life and hopefully, recovery."
- He occasionally dreams in Mandarin Chinese.
- His golf hero is Bill Murray.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Despite a third-round 74, rebounded with a 5-under 67 on Sunday at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA to finish the week at 10-under 278, T7.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2018 Season
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Grabbed first top-10 of the season at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Held the 36-hole lead and carded 69-70, while playing in the final group the last two rounds, for a T7.
2016 Season
Played in 10 tournaments and finished 19th on the Order of Merit. Had a runner-up finish and one other top-10 effort on his way to ¥217,188 in earnings. Had a strong end to his season, moving to inside the top 20 on the Order of Merit, into 19th place. Had two top-10s.
Buick Open: Put together four solid rounds at the season finale, the Buick Open, to jump into a four-way T2 with Tarren, Shotaro Wada and Rak Cho, a stroke behind winner Huilin Zhang. The second-place finish was a career-best, with the top-20 giving him 2017 membership should he choose on PGA TOUR China, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
Lanhai Open: Had a solid outing at the Lanhai Open at Lanhai International in June. Had three par-or-better rounds at the weather-shortened tournament (69-72-70) to T9 with Justin Shin.
The 35th GS Caltax Maekyung Open: Playing on the OneAsia Tour, enjoyed a nice showing at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, finishing T12 in May.
China QT #2-OCT Kunming Wind Valley: He earned fully exempt status for the season after tying for fourth at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament in Kunming. Was 1-over through 36 holes then rebounded with a 3-under weekend to tie with Callum Tarren, Do Eun An and Geon Ha Kim.
Buick Open: Had a runner-up finish in the season-ending Buick Open.
2014 Season
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Made his PGA TOUR debut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, where he missed the cut. Made University of Notre Dame history, becoming the first player in modern program history to play in a PGA TOUR event.
2013 Season
Missed the cut in both of his PGA TOUR Canada starts.
2011 Season
Made five Canadian Tour starts for a second consecutive season, with two made cuts.
Syncrude Boreal Open: Finished T34 at the Syncrude Boreal Open.
2010 Season
Five Canadian Tour starts led to two made cuts.
Canadian Tour Championship: T24 at the season-ending Canadian TOUR Championship, thanks to a final-round 67.
2009 Season
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Played on Korn Ferry Tour tournament, the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2007 Season
Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut in Minnesota, at the Showdown at Somerby. Missed the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- New Hampshire Junior State Champion, New England Junior Champion in high school.
- 2005 Big East Player of the Year.
- 2005 Big East Champion.
- All-Time Notre Dame low individual scoring record.
- 2006 Golf Team Captain.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE