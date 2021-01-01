×
United States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
University of Virginia (2010, Psychology)
College
Olney, Maryland
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

United States
Kyle Stough

Full Name

STAU

Pronunciation

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

June 02, 1988

Birthday

33

AGE

Olney, Maryland

Birthplace

Goodyear, Arizona

Residence

Married, Mandee

Family

University of Virginia (2010, Psychology)

College

2011

Turned Pro

$62,665

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
  • Forme Tour: 2015

Personal

  • Graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md. in 2006.
  • Has one brother, Trevor, and one sister, Mckenzie.
  • Earliest golf memory was hitting a Sam Snead persimmon 4-wood through the neighbors large sun window.
  • A favorite golf memory was getting up and down from 90 yards to beat his dad for the first time.
  • Was once a pillow softness tester.
  • First tee entrance song would be "Hit Me Baby One More Time" by Britney Spears.
  • Favorite sports teams are the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals, UVA, College of Charleston and Georgetown.
  • Favorite apps are Yelp, Google Maps and 2048 ("Download it. It's fun.")
  • Favorite books are "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Series" and "The Game of Thrones" series.
  • Favorite courese are The Honors Course and Argyle CC.
  • Has headcovers for both his dogs, Lola and Olive.
  • "I don't think I want to trade places with anybody. I've got it pretty good."
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
  • Claims to have been called "the songbird of my generation."
  • Met his wife at the 2014 Korn Ferry Tour event in Midland, Texas. Her parents were his host family for the week.
  • Motto is "Don't take life too seriously or you'll never make it out alive."

Special Interests

  • Drawing, painting, POGS

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in six tournaments and made five cuts, which included two top 25s.

  • Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Best outing was a T10 in his last start, the Cape Breton Classic, closing with a 66.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: In May, finished T34 at PGA TOUR Canada Q-School, earning conditional status.

2014 Season

Played in 17 events, making five cuts, with one top 25. Top finish was a T16 at the Nova Scotia Open in July.

2013 Season

In nine events, recorded three top-10s in nine PGA TOUR Canada starts, with a pair of runner-up finishes. Finished No. 10 on the Order of Merit.

  • Wildfire Invitational: Was also T2 at the Wildfire Invitational.
  • ATB Financial Classic Presented by TELUS: Finished T2 at the ATB Financial Classic.

2012 Season

In eight PGA TOUR Canada starts, made seven cuts and had four top 25s. A T18 finish in his last event, the Great Waterway Classic, was his best. Was 51st on the Order of Merit.