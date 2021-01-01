|
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in six tournaments and made five cuts, which included two top 25s.
2014 Season
Played in 17 events, making five cuts, with one top 25. Top finish was a T16 at the Nova Scotia Open in July.
2013 Season
In nine events, recorded three top-10s in nine PGA TOUR Canada starts, with a pair of runner-up finishes. Finished No. 10 on the Order of Merit.
2012 Season
In eight PGA TOUR Canada starts, made seven cuts and had four top 25s. A T18 finish in his last event, the Great Waterway Classic, was his best. Was 51st on the Order of Merit.