Brady Schnell
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
April 03, 1985
Birthday
36
AGE
Spencer, Iowa
Birthplace
Mesa, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Jennifer; Harvey, Lyla Belle
Family
University of Nebraska (2008, Political Science)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$842,907
Career Earnings
Omaha, NE, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with one win, two top-10s and 12 made cuts in 25 starts. Competed in The Open after earning a spot in the field with a win at a qualifying PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event in 2017 (MC). Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season after finishing No. 22 on the Regular Season money list. Was 45th in the final priority-ranking order.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 77 on the money list. Recorded four top-25 finishes in 19 starts.
2016 Season
Played in 23 Korn Ferry Tour events, made eight cuts and recorded one top-10.
2015 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making nine cuts. Posted three top-25s, two of which were top-10s. Season ended on a disappointing note with four missed cuts in a row.
2014 Season
Played both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada.
2013 Season
After finishing runner-up at Mackenzie Tour Q-School, went on to make the cut in all nine of his starts, with six top-25s, including a T5, T6 and T7. Performance led to a 19th place spot on the final.
2010 Season
Was a member of the Korn Ferry Tour. Made 19 starts, playing the weekend six times. Missed his first five cuts, then recorded his best performance, a T17, at the Mexico Open in June. Finished the season 134th on the money list.
2009 Season
Nine starts on Mackenzie Tour resulted in five cuts made and two top-25s, both of which came in his last two starts in the fall, a T20 and a T15. Was 109th on the final. Topped the money chart on the Gateway Tour Spring Series, making the cut in 13 of 16 starts, with nine top-25 finishes.
2008 Season
Played on the Dakota Tour, where he won four times and was the leading money-winner.
2007 Season
Made one PGA TOUR cut, which came in his first appearance. Played on the 2008 Dakota Tour, where he won four times and was the leading money-winner.
