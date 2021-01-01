×
United StatesUnited States
123
The 25 Rank
288
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.77
Scoring Average
Round Recaps Resumen | Ronda 3 | Shell Championship En la tercera ronda del Shell Championship 2017, el estadounidense Brady Schnell hizo 5-bajo par 66 para ser líder con un golpe de diferencia sobre sus compatriotas Tee-K Kelly y Austin Smotherman.

Performance
RESULTS

Brady Schnell

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

April 03, 1985

Birthday

36

AGE

Spencer, Iowa

Birthplace

Mesa, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Jennifer; Harvey, Lyla Belle

Family

University of Nebraska (2008, Political Science)

College

2007

Turned Pro

$842,907

Career Earnings

Omaha, NE, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2009
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2010
  • PGA TOUR: 2019

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2018 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)

  • 2017 112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro, Shell Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2018 Defeated Scott Pinckney, Brandon Hagy, Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)

  • 2017 Defeated Andreas Halvorsen, Matt Ryan, 112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro

Personal

  • Attended Millard (Nebraska) West High School and was named all-state in golf.
  • Huge University of Nebraska fan. Also a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins.
  • Loves movies and likes to hike.
  • Was a great baseball player and could have played in college.
  • Puts skydiving and traveling the world on his bucket list.

Special Interests

  • Movies, fishing, sports

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with one win, two top-10s and 12 made cuts in 25 starts. Competed in The Open after earning a spot in the field with a win at a qualifying PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event in 2017 (MC). Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season after finishing No. 22 on the Regular Season money list. Was 45th in the final priority-ranking order.

  • Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Earned maiden Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Wichita Open in his 100th career start on Tour. Opened with a 2-over 72 and rebounded with back-to-back 64s in rounds two and three. Trailed by two entering Sunday and carded a final-round 66 to finish regulation tied with Scott Pinckney and Brandon Hagy at 14-under. On the second hole of sudden death, drained a 12-foot putt for birdie and the win. Went bogey-free on the weekend at Crestview Country Club and became the first player to record 100 putts or fewer in a 72-hole tournament on the season.
  • Rust-Oleum Championship: Carded 69-67-68-70 for a T6 at the Rust-Oleum Championship, marking his first top-10 since 2016.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 77 on the money list. Recorded four top-25 finishes in 19 starts.

  • Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: T11 at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation.

2016 Season

Played in 23 Korn Ferry Tour events, made eight cuts and recorded one top-10.

  • Rex Hospital Open: Finished a career-best runner-up at the Rex Hospital Open with rounds of 66-67-67-72. Was tied for the lead with Mullinax entering the 17th hole, but three-putted on 17 for bogey and was unable to get up and down at 18 to finish two shots back. Held the outright 54-hole lead by one shot at 13-under. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with J.J. Spaun after a second-round 67 for the first time in his career. Played the first four holes of the third and final round in three-under each day.

2015 Season

Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making nine cuts. Posted three top-25s, two of which were top-10s. Season ended on a disappointing note with four missed cuts in a row.

  • Nova Scotia Open: His other top-10 came in July at the Nova Scotia Open in Canada. Fired 68-68 on the weekend for a T10.
  • Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Best finish of the year came in his second start at the Colombia Championship in Bogota, after making the cut on the number. Fired rounds of 65-66 on the weekend to grab a T8, his first top-10 in 24 Tour starts. The 131 total equaled the low 36 over the final two rounds (shared with winner Patrick Rodgers and Andrew Yun).

2014 Season

Played both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T21 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Was T68 after the fourth round. Shot 66-69 in the fifth and sixth rounds to significantly enhance his 2015 status.
  • 56 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open presented by Heineken: Made nine appearances and four cuts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Best finish came in his last start, a T5 at the Mexico Open in October.
  • The Great Waterway Classic: In late-July, added a T5 at the Great Waterway Classic. Had eight top-25s in all, with just one missed cut. Finished the year 16th on the Order of Merit.
  • ATB Financial Classic: On Mackenzie Tour played in 12 events and had one of golf's highlight rounds, a 59 at the ATB Financial Classic in August in Calgary. It was the first 59 in a Mackenzie Tour event. Holed out for eagle from 122 yards on the 18th hole to reach the magic number. The bogey-free score of 13-under par also included 11 birdies. T4, with rounds of 67-69 on the weekend after an opening-round 71. Jason Bohn has the only other sub-60 in the history of Mackenzie Tour, a 58 at the 2001 Bayer Championship in Sarnia, Ontario.
  • SIGA Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel: His other top-10s came a month earlier, a sixth at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open.

2013 Season

After finishing runner-up at Mackenzie Tour Q-School, went on to make the cut in all nine of his starts, with six top-25s, including a T5, T6 and T7. Performance led to a 19th place spot on the final.

2010 Season

Was a member of the Korn Ferry Tour. Made 19 starts, playing the weekend six times. Missed his first five cuts, then recorded his best performance, a T17, at the Mexico Open in June. Finished the season 134th on the money list.

2009 Season

Nine starts on Mackenzie Tour resulted in five cuts made and two top-25s, both of which came in his last two starts in the fall, a T20 and a T15. Was 109th on the final. Topped the money chart on the Gateway Tour Spring Series, making the cut in 13 of 16 starts, with nine top-25 finishes.

2008 Season

Played on the Dakota Tour, where he won four times and was the leading money-winner.

2007 Season

Made one PGA TOUR cut, which came in his first appearance. Played on the 2008 Dakota Tour, where he won four times and was the leading money-winner.

  • John Deere Classic: T57 at the John Deere Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was an All-Big 12 selection and three-time Academic All-Big 12 at Nebraska.
  • Won the 2003 Western Junior tournament and the 2006 North and South Amateur in Pinehurst, N.C.