Ryan Yip
128
The 25 Rank (2019)
177
Official Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
71.86
Scoring Average (2019)

Ryan Yip

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

December 07, 1984

Birthday

36

AGE

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Birthplace

Indio, California

Residence

Wife, Kyle

Family

Kent State University (2006, Sports Management)

College

2007

Turned Pro

$369,652

Career Earnings

Calgary, AB, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2009 Roxul Jane Rogers Championship

International Victories (1)

  • 2009 Roxul Jane Rogers Championship [Can]

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2009 Roxul Jane Rogers Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (1-0)

  • 2009 Defeated Jeff Cuzzort, Trey Denton, Roxul Jane Rogers Championship

Personal

  • Is a self-taught player and has never had a coach.
  • Says playing in the 2006 U.S. Amateur is the highlight of his golf career.
  • Never travels without his iPad.
  • Uses a Kent State ball marker.
  • Favorite teams are Kent State and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Has one sister.
  • Attended Bishop Carroll High School in Calgary.
  • Would like to switch places for a day with the President of the United States.
  • Not many people know he has a Michael Jordan shoe collection.
  • Would put Jordan, his dad and Tiger Woods in his dream foursome.
  • Supports the Ronald McDonald House.
  • Lists Carnoustie as his favorite course and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico as his favorite vacation spot.

Special Interests

  • Basketball

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 128 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 18 starts, including a season-best T8 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

  • Country Club de Bogota Championship: Fired four rounds under par to finish T8 in Bogota, good for the sixth top-10 of his career.

2018 Season

Finished the season at No. 67 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 24 starts, highlighted by a T5 at the Panama Championship. Finished at No. 94 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • Panama Championship: Carded rounds of 70-68-67-72 at the Panama Championship to finish the week T5. Was bogey-free in the third round.
  • The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Posted 67-72-66-72 for a T10 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 116 on the money list. Recorded three top-25 finishes in 22 events.

  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: After four missed cuts to start the season, recorded a T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2016 Season

Played in 21 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made 11 cuts.

  • News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Posted his lone top-10 of the season with a T8 finish at the News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot.

2015 Season

Played in 10 Korn Ferry Tour events, making seven cuts. Finished 98th on the money list. Missed the cut in his one Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada start in June.

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Recorded his first Tour hole-in-one at the Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open and added another eagle at the par-5 11th in the same second round.
  • Digital Ally Open: Best finish was a T3 at the Digital Ally Open in August, when he posted rounds of 64-70-65-65, six behind winner Martin Piller's pace.
  • Nova Scotia Open: Top-25 finish (T16) came at the Nova Scotia Open in July.

2014 Season

Played eight Asian Tour tournaments. Made four cuts, with his best results back-to-back T12 and T16 finishes in September.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T100 in Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.

2013 Season

Played in early-season Korn Ferry Tour events in Chile and Brazil, missing both cuts.

  • Dakota Dunes Open presented by SASKTEL: His seven starts were highlighted by a T2 at the Dakota Dunes Open in July. Finished the season 31st on Order of Merit.
  • U.S. Open: First PGA TOUR appearance came at the U.S. Open (missed cut).
  • Mundo Maya Open: Lone PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event came at Mundo Maya Open in May. Finished T33.

2012 Season

Made 17 appearances in his first full Korn Ferry Tour season but only made four cuts.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned conditional status for the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T118 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • CJ Invitational: Late in the season, ventured to South Korea and finished T9 at the CJ Invitational, carding a 64 in the opening round.
  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Best outing was a T40 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
  • Stadion Classic at UGA: Missed the cut at the Stadion Classic at UGA.

2011 Season

Four events in PGA TOUR Canada resulted in three cuts made, including a seventh and a T10.

  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Qualified for the Utah Championship but missed the cut.

2010 Season

In six appearances, had a third and a T4. Was 30th on final Order of Merit.

2009 Season

Made 12 Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada starts, including five top-10s and eight top-25s. Finished the year seventh on the Order of Merit.

  • Roxul Jane Rogers Championship: Birdied the third playoff hole to win the Roxul Jane Rogers Championship in August.

2007 Season

  • Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Was T30 at the 2007 Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship in his first start.

Amateur Highlights

  • Advanced to the semifinals of both the 2006 U.S. Amateur and Canadian Amateur.
  • Won the 2002 Alberta Amateur.
  • Had three tournament wins during his college career at Kent State. Named Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in 2005 and Freshman of the Year in 2003. Named to the All-MAC team for four years.