|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Ryan Yip
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
December 07, 1984
Birthday
36
AGE
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Birthplace
Indio, California
Residence
Wife, Kyle
Family
Kent State University (2006, Sports Management)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$369,652
Career Earnings
Calgary, AB, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 128 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 18 starts, including a season-best T8 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 67 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 24 starts, highlighted by a T5 at the Panama Championship. Finished at No. 94 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 116 on the money list. Recorded three top-25 finishes in 22 events.
2016 Season
Played in 21 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made 11 cuts.
2015 Season
Played in 10 Korn Ferry Tour events, making seven cuts. Finished 98th on the money list. Missed the cut in his one Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada start in June.
2014 Season
Played eight Asian Tour tournaments. Made four cuts, with his best results back-to-back T12 and T16 finishes in September.
2013 Season
Played in early-season Korn Ferry Tour events in Chile and Brazil, missing both cuts.
2012 Season
Made 17 appearances in his first full Korn Ferry Tour season but only made four cuts.
2011 Season
Four events in PGA TOUR Canada resulted in three cuts made, including a seventh and a T10.
2010 Season
In six appearances, had a third and a T4. Was 30th on final Order of Merit.
2009 Season
Made 12 Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada starts, including five top-10s and eight top-25s. Finished the year seventh on the Order of Merit.
2007 Season
Amateur Highlights