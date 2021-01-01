×
Jesús Rivas

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

172 cm

Height

158 lbs

72 kg

Weight

August 07, 1968

Birthday

52

AGE

Bogota, Colombia

Birthplace

Bogota, Colombia

Residence

Wife: Ana Yilsen MondragÃ³n; Sons (3), Donovan (1998), Paul (2000) and Seef (2008).

Family

1996

Turned Pro

$29,583

Career Earnings

Bogota, Colombia

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

Personal

  • Nicknamed "Chucho".
  • Was introduced to golf as a 14-year old caddie at Bogota's Club La Florida. Then he moved to Club El Rancho y became a pro at the Carmel Club.
  • Favorite professional teams are Colombia's Millonarios and England's Chelsea.
  • His favorite book is "Revelations" (or the Apocalypse).
  • Loves seafood.
  • Usain Bolt is his favorite athlete to watch.
  • Says there is no place like his hometown, Bogota.
  • Favorite quote: "Don't do unto others what you don't want others do unto you."

Special Interests

  • Fishing, movies and soccer

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Made no cuts in five starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

  • Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM-DEV SERIES FINAL: Finished T6 at the Malinalco Classic – DevSeries Final in Mexico to earn exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2017 season.
  • Abierto del Carmel Club: Won the Abierto del Carmel Club on the Colombian Tour in May.

2015 Season

Had one top-25 and two cuts made in eight starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 138th on the Order of Merit.

  • Copa Diners Club Mitad del Mundo Final SERIE DE DESARROLLO: Closed the year with a T9 finish at the Developmental Series Final in Ecuador to claim back Latinoamérica Tour status.
  • Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle: Lone top-25 was T23 at the Volvo Colombian Classic in September.

2014 Season

Played three events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and finished T55 on both of the cuts he made. Won twice on the Colombian Tour, first at the Abierto del Carmel Club, his home club in Bogota, and later at the Abierto del Club Farallones in Cali.

2013 Season

Had three cuts made in eight starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Closed the year ranked 129th on the Order of Merit.

  • Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presentado por Avianca: A T28 at the Arturo Calle Colombian Classic in November was his best finish.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned back his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T13 at the Lima, Peru Q-School in February.
  • Abierto del Carmel Club: Won the XXX Abierto del Carmel Club on the Colombian Tour at the end of February.

2012 Season

Made the cut in five of nine starts. Closed the year ranked 85th on the Order of Merit.

  • Dominican Republic Open: A T31 finish at the Dominican Republic Open was his best finish. Made a hole-in-one during the final round of that event when he hit a pitching wedge from 143-yards at the par-three No. 13.
  • Mundo Maya Open presented by Corona: Had the distinction of hitting the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's first shot when he hit a drive off the first tee on Sept. 5 at the Mundo Maya Open at El Jaguar GC at Yucatan CC. Shot an opening-round 71 and went on to T34.

2011 Season

After sharing medalist honors at the Tour de las Americas Q-School, he went on to have a couple of top-5s. After eight starts he went on to finish 33rd on the TLA Order of Merit to earn his card for the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

  • Pacific Colombia Tour Abierto de Barranquilla: Placed T4 at the Pacific Colombia Tour Abierto de Barranquilla.
  • 53rd Abierto Ciudad de Bucaramanga: Finished solo fourth at the 53rd Abierto Ciudad de Bucaramanga.

2010 Season

  • Abierto Petrolero: Won the Colombian Tour's Abierto Petrolero at the Club Internacional.