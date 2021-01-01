|
Jesús Rivas
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
172 cm
Height
158 lbs
72 kg
Weight
August 07, 1968
Birthday
52
AGE
Bogota, Colombia
Birthplace
Bogota, Colombia
Residence
Wife: Ana Yilsen MondragÃ³n; Sons (3), Donovan (1998), Paul (2000) and Seef (2008).
Family
1996
Turned Pro
$29,583
Career Earnings
Bogota, Colombia
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made no cuts in five starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2015 Season
Had one top-25 and two cuts made in eight starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 138th on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Played three events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and finished T55 on both of the cuts he made. Won twice on the Colombian Tour, first at the Abierto del Carmel Club, his home club in Bogota, and later at the Abierto del Club Farallones in Cali.
2013 Season
Had three cuts made in eight starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Closed the year ranked 129th on the Order of Merit.
2012 Season
Made the cut in five of nine starts. Closed the year ranked 85th on the Order of Merit.
2011 Season
After sharing medalist honors at the Tour de las Americas Q-School, he went on to have a couple of top-5s. After eight starts he went on to finish 33rd on the TLA Order of Merit to earn his card for the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2010 Season