Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2012 Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC
International Victories (2)
-
2008 Peru Open [TLA]
-
2009 Club Colombia Masters [TLA/ECT]
Additional Victories (1)
-
2012 Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
-
2013 Lost to Ryan Blaum, Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse-Hedging Griffo
National Teams
- 2006 World Amateur Team Championship
Personal
- Says that his biggest thrill outside golf was his relationship with his former girlfriend Agustina Inçaurgarat, who died in a car accident in May 2010. Dedicated his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC to h
- Attended High School at the Colegio Libertad in Olavarría.
- His hobbies include reading, going to the movies and working out.
- Affiliated to Club Atlético Estudiantes (C.A.E.) de Olavarría.
- Has two brothers, Roy and John.
- Roy is the golf professional at C.A.E.
- Marcelo Miguel, Rubén Llanes and Mariano Bartolomé have been his golf instructors.
- Torrey Pines is the golf course he has liked the most.
- Never travels without a good book.
- Paulo Coello's "The Alchemist" is his favorite book.
- As an amateur, he represented to Argentina in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2006 and finished 6th.
- His favorite teams are Boca Junior (football - soccer) and Estudiantes de Olavarría (basketball).
- "Sin Codificar" (Argentina) and "Criminal Minds" (USA) are his top TV shows. "Gladiator" and "A Beautiful Mind" are his favorite movies.
- Loves Asian food.
- Tiger Woods and Camilo Villegas are his favorite athletes to watch.
- In speaking about Agustina Incaurgaret, says not many people know that: "I still miss her just like the very first day she went away."
- Personal motto is "Just enjoy the show."
Special Interests
- Reading, hiking, working out
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by finishing T7 at the Argentina Q-School in January.
2016 Season
Played 17 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Colombia Classic: Best finish in six cuts made was T27 at the Colombia Classic in November.
2015 Season
-
Copa Diners Club Mitad del Mundo Final SERIE DE DESARROLLO: Closed the year with a T3 at the Developmental Series Final in Ecuador to secure 2016 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: A T19 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open in November was his only one top-25 in 12 starts (3 cuts made) on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished 121st on the Order of Merit.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T21 at the Argentina Q-School in January.
2014 Season
Made 7 cuts and finished the year ranked 92nd on the Order of Merit.
-
Lexus Peru Open: Only top-25 in 17 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was T13 at the Lexus Peru Open, where he shot a season low 66 on the final round in early November.
-
Bridgestone America's Golf Cup: Teamed up with Julián Etulain to finish T5 at the Bridgestone America's Golf Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October.
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel: A T66 at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open was his only cut made in 7 starts in Canada.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Oak Valley GC: Earned Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada status with a T8 finish at the Q-School in Oak Valley.
2013 Season
Had a runner-up finish, two top-10s, three top-25s and 9 cuts made in 14 starts to close the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 21st on the Order of Merit. Made only two cuts in nine starts in Canada.
-
Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse-Hedging Griffo: His best finish was runner-up at the 60th Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo, an event in which he lost a sudden death playoff to Florida's Ryan Blaum. Hit his second shot out-of-bounds to drop out of contention in the extra session. Reached the 72nd hole losing by two, but sank an 18-footer for eagle and saw Blaum miss a five-footer for birdie to tie for first at 11-under par 265 in Rio de Janeiro's par-69 Gavea Golf & CC. His other top-10 was T7 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC in Montevideo, Uruguay in April. He held that event's opening round lead by carding an impressive 8-under par 64.
-
Dakota Dunes Open presented by SASKTEL: A T31 finish at the Dakota Dunes Open in July was his best Canadian Tour finish.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School: Earned PGA TOUR Canada status with a T18 at the Qualifying Tournament played in California in April.
2012 Season
Made four cuts in ten starts, including a victory, two top-10s and three top-25s during the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished the year ranked No. 8 on the Order of Merit.
-
107 Visa Argentine Open presented by Peugeot: His other top-10 finish was T8 at the season ending 107th VISA Open de Argentina.
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Won the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC at the San Eliseo Golf & CC in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October. On his way to a two-stroke victory at the fifth event of the season he shot 69-72-64-68 for a total of 273 (-15). His third-round 64 featured a hole-in-one on No. 8, a 200-yard par-three where he hit a 7-iron. At the time, the US $22,500 winner's check vaulted him into the seventh spot of the Order of Merit.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Made two cuts in five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a T28 finish at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open as his best.
2011 Season
After almost two full years in Europe, he moved to the United States, where he played Korn Ferry Tour Monday Qualifiers and also competed on several mini tours. Had five top-15 finishes in ten starts on the Tour de las Americas to rank 34th on the Order of Merit. Such a season-ending rank allowed him to earn his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card for 2012.
2010 Season
Made seven cuts in 18 starts on the European Challenge Tour. Finished 12th on the Challenge Tour ranking.
-
Kazakhstan Open: A T29 finish at the Kazakhstan Open was his best on the European Tour.
2009 Season
Played most of the 2009 season and all of 2010 on the Challenge Tour without much success. Finished 23rd on the Challenge Tour rankings with three top-10 finishes in 20 starts.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: On March 15 he finished T38 at the Puerto Rico Open in his first career start on the PGA TOUR.
-
Apulia San Dominico Grand Final: Placed T8 at the Apulia San Dominico Grand Final in Italy.
-
Trophée de Golf de Genève: Placed T5 at the Trophée de Golf de Genève in Switzerland.
-
Club Colombia Masters: Went on to win the Club Colombia Masters, an event co-sanctioned by the Tour de las Americas and the European Challenge Tour at the Country Club de Bogota in Bogota, Colombia. Carded a 68 on the final round to defeat overnight leader Edoardo Molinari of Italy by one shot with a total of 275 (-13).
2008 Season
-
Tour de las Americas' Peru Open: On September 21 he won his first career title in thirteen months as a professional at the Tour de las Americas' Peru Open. Won by two strokes following rounds of 65-70-74-66 for a total of 275 (-13) at Los Inkas Golf Club in Lima, Peru.
2007 Season
Turned professional in August.
Amateur Highlights
- Represented Argentina in several international events such as the 2006 World Amateur Team Championship, an event in which he finished sixth on the individual standings.
- That same year he finished T5 at the Callaway Junior World Golf Championships Boys 15-17 division.
- Member of the Argentine Team that won the 2006 Copa Los Andes.
- Member of the Argentine Team that won the 2006 South American Junior Championship in Venezuela.
- Winner of the 2006 Argentine Amateur Medal Play Championship and the 2005 Argentine Amateur Match Play Championship.
- Individual champion and member of the winning team at the 2005 South American U-15 Championship in Brazil.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE