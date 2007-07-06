Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2007
PGA TOUR: 2010
Personal
- In mid-August of 2015, joined as a volunteer coach for the men's golf program at his alma mater, Georgia Southern University.
- Got his start in golf at age 5 when he would go to the golf course with his dad. Lists his parents as his heroes.
- Was a two-time, first-team all-state basketball player in high school.
- Wears black on Sundays in memory of his father, who passed away on Easter Sunday in 2004.
- Lives in Nunez, Ga., with a population of 200 and located just outside Swainsboro.
- Cites playing the Augusta National GC and making it to the final stage of the PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament as his biggest thrills in golf.
Special Interests
- Hunting, fishing, watching sports, spending time with family
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Entered the PGA TOUR season with 16 events during the season to earn 278 FedExCup points or $497,044 as part of the Major Medical Extension. Ended the season with 13 starts. Finished the year with three made cuts and a No. 205 finish in the FedExCup standings. Will now have three events during the 2015-16 campaign to earn 203 FedExCup points or $340,105 as part of his Major Medical Extension. Finished No. 112 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
RBC Heritage: T11 at the RBC Heritage was his best outing.
2014 Season
Had 24 events to earn $595,483 under a Major Medical Extension but was only able to make eight starts before re-injuring his hip. Made five of eight cuts before withdrawing from the Valspar Championship in March. Did not play again the rest of the season. Had left hip-replacement surgery in July.
2013 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts in January before undergoing left-hip surgery that caused him to miss the remainder of the season.
2012 Season
Finished the season No. 91 in the FedExCup standings.
-
Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his first start in the fall, at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, posted four sub-par rounds for the first time all season to claim a T8.
-
BMW Championship: Failed to advance to the BMW Championship.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T60 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
-
The Barclays: Finished T65 at The Barclays.
-
PGA Championship: Finished T7 at the PGA Championship in just his second career major championship start (T21 earlier in the year at the U.S. Open). Closed with a final-round 67 to move up the leaderboard into his second top-10 of the season.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: After opening with a 74, reeled off three straight rounds of 68 to finish T9 at the Puerto Rico Open.
2011 Season
Wrapped up his sophomore season on the PGA TOUR with 34 starts and career-best numbers in virtually every statistical category. Ended the year No. 64 in the FedExCup standings. Made the cut in all four Fall Series events.
-
The McGladrey Classic: Finished T32 after four rounds in the 60s at the McGladrey Classic his best effort.
-
BMW Championship: Unable to mount a charge at Cog Hill with a 61st-place finish.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Entered the Deutsche Bank Championship No. 81 in the FedExCup standings but played his way into the 70-player BMW Championship field with a T10 finish. Moved to No. 57 in the standings after his Boston-area performance.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Notched third top-10 of the year, with a T3 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
-
Viking Classic: After opening with an even-par 72 at the Viking Classic he carded a personal-best, 10-under 62 in the second round en route to a T9 finish.
-
Travelers Championship: Turned in the first of four top 10s, with a T9 at the Travelers Championship on the strength of four rounds in the 60s (66-66-66-68).
2010 Season
Solid rookie season, with two top-10 finishes and a 95th place finish in the FedExCup standings.
-
HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T2 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship after holding a share of the first- and second-round leads. The T2 was a career-best finish. Trailed Jason Day by two entering the final round and by one going to the 72nd hole. However, after Day hit his second shot in a greenside hazard, also hit his second shot in the water from the right trees. Made double bogey on the final hole to fall into the tie with Brian Gay and Jeff Overton.
-
Verizon Heritage: After a first-round, 6-over 77 at the Verizon Heritage, turned in a 14-stroke turnaround on Friday with a then career-low, 8-under 63, just two strokes shy of the best second-round score at the Verizon Heritage (61, David Frost, 1994). Tied a TOUR record with just 18 putts during the round, just the eighth player to perform the feat and the first since Ken Duke during the third round of the 2009 World Golf Championships-CA Championship. Had only eight putts on the front nine.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In February in his first start at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, he finished T10 with five others.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: One of four players who made first career start on TOUR at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Finished T25.
2009 Season
Finished No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his PGA TOUR card for 2010. Set a Tour record for most money earned in a single season without a victory ($399,749), breaking the mark of $324,627 set by Darron Stiles in 2008. Had eight top-10 finishes and 12 top-25s. Finished No. 1 in total driving, No. 2 in driving distance, No. 3 in scoring average and No. 4 in birdie average.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Held the outright lead after the first, second and third rounds of the Albertsons Boise Open but finished second when playing partner Fran Quinn birdied the 72nd hole to win by one. It was his sixth top-10 in his previous eight starts. Earned $78,800 and moved to No. 2 on the money list.
-
Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders: Added a solo fourth at the Christmas In October Classic. Finished at 15-under par, five shots back of winner Michael Sim.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Final-round 73 at the Price Cutter Charity Classic ended a streak of 22 consecutive rounds at par or better.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Earned fourth consecutive top-10, at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Third straight top-10, a T6, came the following week at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. Money was enough to push him to No. 6 on the money list and lock up a spot on the PGA TOUR in 2010.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was one of seven players to post four rounds in the 60s at the Cox Classic in Omaha, where he finished solo eighth.
-
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Continued his excellent play with a solo second at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic, making a 40-foot birdie putt on 72nd hole to move into second.
-
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Collected his second top-10 with a T3 at the Knoxville Open, missing a playoff by a stroke.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a T3 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2008 Season
Made seven Korn Ferry Tour cuts in 11 starts, including four top-20 finishes.
-
South Georgia Classic: Posted his first top-10 in his 18th career start on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T6 at the South Georgia Classic. Shot 24 sub-par rounds in 36 rounds played in 2008.
2007 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, making five cuts in 16 starts, having had no prior experience on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour. Played the Hooters Tour beginning in 2002 and the Gateway Tour in 2005. Had one victory on each Tour during that stretch.