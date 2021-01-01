×
Tyler Aldridge
Tyler Aldridge

Tyler Aldridge

United States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
80 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2004
Turned Pro
Boise State University
College
Caldwell, Idaho
Birthplace
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2018)
Official Money (2018)
Top 10 Finishes
Top 10 Finishes (2018)
72.88
Scoring Average (2018)

Odds

Performance
RESULTS

Tyler Aldridge
Tyler Aldridge
United States
Tyler Aldridge

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

175 lbs

80 kg

Weight

September 02, 1984

Birthday

36

AGE

Caldwell, Idaho

Birthplace

Nampa, Idaho

Residence

Wife, Kyla; Jayde (7/1/01), Chandler (8/7/08), Lynlee (4/26/12)

Family

Boise State University

College

2004

Turned Pro

$942,210

Career Earnings

Nampa, ID, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2008
  • PGA TOUR: 2009

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2015 Greater Dallas Open

Additional Victories (2)

  • 2006 Idaho Open
  • 2014 Sand Hollow Open.

Personal

  • Lists coming down the stretch to win a golf tournament as his biggest thrill in golf.
  • His earliest golf memory is driving the cart and playing a round of golf with his father and grandfather.
  • Favorite course among those he's played is Pebble Beach GL, and he would love to play Augusta National.
  • Is a fan of the Boise State Broncos as well as the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Heat.
  • Never travels without ear plugs.
  • Always has three quarters in his pocket when playing.
  • Favorite places to eat are Texas Roadhouse and Costa Vida, and his favorite TV show is ESPN's "SportsCenter. Top movies are "The Avengers" and "The Dark Knight Rises." Favorite athletes are LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Favorite entertainers are 50 Cent and Jack Johnson. Favorite book is Golf is Not a Game of Perfect, and favorite foods are pasta and pickles. His bucket list includes going to outer space. Hawaii is favorite vacation spot and Limosity and V1 Golf are his favorite apps.
  • Carries a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and jerky in his golf bag for a snack.
  • Attended Vallivue High School in Caldwell, Idaho.
  • His favorite gadget is his iPhone.
  • Says his grandfather is his hero and admits if he weren't playing professionally he'd like to be a golf instructor.
  • Would like to be featured in Time "because it's huge."
  • Would round out his dream foursome with his dad, his son and his grandfather.
  • Not many people know that "I lost my hair at 20, and I enjoy the color pink."

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes in 28 starts, highlighted by a T12 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T14 at the RBC Heritage. Finished the season at No. 140 in the FedExCup standings.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one win, three top-10s, eight top-25s and 15 cuts made. Was 29th in the final priority-ranking order. Made the cut in four of his first eight tournaments to start the year. Finished the Regular Season having played all 21 events and No. 14 in earnings to claim his 2015-16 PGA TOUR card. Co-led the Regular Season Par-3 Scoring Average (2.91) and Par-3 Performance (-25) stats with D.H. Lee. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made the cut in the first two events and missed the last two, a T16 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run his best finish.

  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Had one more top-25 to close the Regular Season, a T11 at the Utah Championship.
  • Rust-Oleum Championship: Got himself into contention at the Rust-Oleum Championship on the strength of a second-round 64. Posted 69-69 on the weekend for a T8 to improve two more spots to No. 7.
  • Greater Dallas Open: At the Greater Dallas Open in early June, earned his first Tour win. Back-to-back, 7-under 65s Friday and Saturday put him at 19-under and in the lead by two shots after 54 holes. Held off a host of challengers in Sunday's final round, posting a 4-under 68 to finish at 23-under and two in front of Lucas Lee and Monday qualifier Greg Yates, who was making his first career start on Tour. Key hole was the par-5 12th, where he hit a driver and 3-wood to 30 feet and canned the putt for eagle to re-establish his lead. Would add birdies at Nos. 14 and 16 to pull away from the field. Victory was worth $90,000 and moved him from No. 38 to No. 9 on the money list after 11 weeks of the season.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: First top-10 came in May at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, where he finished T6. Carded a bogey-free 66 Thursday, followed by a 70 Friday. Bounced back Saturday with a 65 and closed with a 66 Sunday that featured five birdies in a row on Nos. 13-17.

2014 Season

Played in three events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made one cut, at the Albertsons Boise Open (T56).

2013 Season

Finished 18th on the final money list, with $24,737. Competed on Mackenzie Tour and was credited with nine starts, including a pair of top-10 finishes. Made eight cuts overall.

  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: His other top-10 came two starts later when he was T10 at The Syncrude Boreal Open in Alberta. Was T3, one stroke off the pace after 54 holes but a closing-round 72 dropped him seven spots at the finish.
  • Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Best showing came in his first start of the year when he finished T2, at the Times Colonist Island Savings Open in Victoria. Was among the leaders all four rounds before eventually finishing two strokes behind Stephen Gangluff.

2012 Season

Competed on the Canadian Tour and made six starts with five cuts made. Posted two top-10 finishes including a T6 at the Syncrude Boreal Open and a T9 at the Times Colonist Island Savings Open. Finished the year with earnings totaling $12,611.

  • Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Also made a start on the Korn Ferry Tour, at Albertson's Boise Open where he was T67.

2011 Season

Finished 55th at the Korn Ferry Tour's Fresh Express Classic.

2010 Season

Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and made just one cut, finishing T41 at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas.

2009 Season

Played in 11 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made five cuts. Best showing was a second-place finish at the Utah Championship. Posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s and finished four strokes behind Josh Teater outside Salt Lake City. Was 85th on the final money list, with $67,804. In 17 starts on the PGA TOUR, made just three cuts and earned $24,370.

2008 Season

Was a regular on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 23 starts to his credit. Made six cuts and best finish was a T49 at the WNB Golf Classic.

2006 Season

In first Korn Ferry Tour start, missed the cut at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship. Also played on the Pepsi Tour and the Golden State Tour. Won the Idaho Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won two state high school titles in Idaho and also won the 2002 PGA Junior Championship.