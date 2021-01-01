|
Tyler Aldridge
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
80 kg
Weight
September 02, 1984
Birthday
36
AGE
Caldwell, Idaho
Birthplace
Nampa, Idaho
Residence
Wife, Kyla; Jayde (7/1/01), Chandler (8/7/08), Lynlee (4/26/12)
Family
Boise State University
College
2004
Turned Pro
$942,210
Career Earnings
Nampa, ID, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Claimed four top-25 finishes in 28 starts, highlighted by a T12 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T14 at the RBC Heritage. Finished the season at No. 140 in the FedExCup standings.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one win, three top-10s, eight top-25s and 15 cuts made. Was 29th in the final priority-ranking order. Made the cut in four of his first eight tournaments to start the year. Finished the Regular Season having played all 21 events and No. 14 in earnings to claim his 2015-16 PGA TOUR card. Co-led the Regular Season Par-3 Scoring Average (2.91) and Par-3 Performance (-25) stats with D.H. Lee. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made the cut in the first two events and missed the last two, a T16 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run his best finish.
2014 Season
Played in three events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made one cut, at the Albertsons Boise Open (T56).
2013 Season
Finished 18th on the final money list, with $24,737. Competed on Mackenzie Tour and was credited with nine starts, including a pair of top-10 finishes. Made eight cuts overall.
2012 Season
Competed on the Canadian Tour and made six starts with five cuts made. Posted two top-10 finishes including a T6 at the Syncrude Boreal Open and a T9 at the Times Colonist Island Savings Open. Finished the year with earnings totaling $12,611.
2011 Season
Finished 55th at the Korn Ferry Tour's Fresh Express Classic.
2010 Season
Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and made just one cut, finishing T41 at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas.
2009 Season
Played in 11 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made five cuts. Best showing was a second-place finish at the Utah Championship. Posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s and finished four strokes behind Josh Teater outside Salt Lake City. Was 85th on the final money list, with $67,804. In 17 starts on the PGA TOUR, made just three cuts and earned $24,370.
2008 Season
Was a regular on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 23 starts to his credit. Made six cuts and best finish was a T49 at the WNB Golf Classic.
2006 Season
In first Korn Ferry Tour start, missed the cut at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship. Also played on the Pepsi Tour and the Golden State Tour. Won the Idaho Open.
Amateur Highlights