Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties QT (thru 2020)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2012 Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International
- 2014 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
Forme Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
2009 Saskatchewan Open [Can]
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)
2011 Lost to Ted Potter, Jr., Miguel Angel Carballo, Soboba Golf Classic
2016 Lost to Julián Etulain, Nicholas Lindheim, Bryson DeChambeau, DAP Championship
Personal
- Cites every putt he makes as his biggest thrill in golf. Marrying his wife, Kristin, is his biggest thrill outside golf.
- Because of his upbeat attitude and spirited personality, is referred to as "Half Man, Half Amazing."
- Got his start in golf from his mother. Grew up playing junior golf with fellow professional Michael Putnam in Washington and is 16 days older than Putnam. Broke his neck at the age of 11, which prevented him from playing contact sports and turned him to golf.
- Supports charities that benefit pancreatic cancer research and cure.
- Favorite professional team is the Seattle Mariners. Favorite TV show is "Seinfeld." Favorite movie is "25th Hour." Favorite book is The Art of Happiness. Favorite food is lasagna. Favorite athlete is Chris Paul. Favorite vacation spot is Disney World.
- Would round out his dream foursome with his dad, Spencer Levin and Bill Lunde.
Special Interests
- Movies, cooking, skiing, dining
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 81 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 10 starts, including a season-best T2 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet.
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Fired rounds of 67-67-69-69 to earn a T2 finish in Omaha. With the result, jumped 86 spots in The 25 to 67th.
2018 Season
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Posted a 10-under 61 in the third round of the Utah Championship to tie the previous course record. Finished the week T6.
2017 Season
RBC Canadian Open: Four sub-par rounds at Glen Abbey earned a T10 finish at the RBC Canadian Open, although a double bogey-7 on the par-5 72nd hole was costly, dropping him out of the top five.
2016 Season
Collected four top-25 finishes in 28 starts on the PGA TOUR, with one being a top-10 showing. After finishing No. 154 in FedExCup standings, finished inside the top 20 in three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, highlighted by a playoff loss in the first event, to earn his TOUR card for the 2016-17 season. Finished 11th on the final priority-ranking order.
DAP Championship: On the Korn Ferry Tour, birdied four of his last six holes at the DAP Championship to earn a spot in a four-way playoff with Bryson DeChambeau, Julian Etulain and Nicholas Lindheim at the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event of the 2016 season. Forced a second playoff hole with DeChambeau after holing a 29-foot birdie putt. Lost to DeChambeau on the second playoff hole after failing to get up-and-down from the left rough, but still secured a PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with the runner-up finish.
Barbasol Championship: Claimed his PGA TOUR top-10 finish in his 24th start with a T4 finish at the Barbasol Championship, where he charged into the top 10 late on Sunday with an eagle on No. 16 and birdie on No. 18. Opened and closed the tournament with bogey-free rounds and posted a season-low 65 in the second round.
2015 Season
Claimed three top-10 finishes in 28 starts. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time but missed the cut at The Barclays to end the season at No. 115 in the FedExCup standings.
Barracuda Championship: In the second round of the Barracuda Championship, collected a single-day record 21 points in the Modified Stableford Format, supplanting the previous high of 18. His record held for two days, before Kyle Reifers picked up 22 points in the final round. His four-day total of 43 points was good for solo-fourth, his second top-five finish of the season.
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Next top-10 came at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, highlighted by a third-round 64 and eventual T10 finish.
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Made the cut in his first five starts of the season, capped by a T3 finish at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
2014 Season
Finished with 22 tournament appearances, a resume that included one win, five top-10s and 12 top-25s. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card at the conclusion of the Regular Season in August (11th on the money list), setting up his return to the PGA TOUR, where he was a member in 2011 and 2013.
Midwest Classic: Collected his third top-10 in a row, a T6, at the Midwest Classic, when he fired a 68 the last day, closing birdie-bogey-birdie.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: A week later, posted 67-66-69-66 at the Albertsons Boise Open for a T10.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Made Korn Ferry Tour history in mid-July when he became the only player to win two titles in wire-to-wire fashion (2012 Soboba Classic). Opened with a 9-under 62 at the Utah Championship and never looked back in winning by four shots. Led at the 36-hole mark and opened a four-shot gap over Aaron Goldberg on Saturday. Fired a final-round, 2-under 69 to outlast Sung Kang, Adam Crawford and Travis Bertoni. The win pushed his season earnings over $200,000 mark for the second time in his career.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Was two shots back entering the final round of the Air Capital Classic, playing with eventual champion Sebastian Cappelen. Carded a 69 for a T5 at Crestview CC.
Rex Hospital Open: Opened the Rex Hospital Open with rounds of 70-66. Posted 72-67 on the weekend for a T8 in Raleigh.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Added a missed cut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Frys.com Open: Playing on a sponsor's exemption in the fall of 2013, posted a T16 at the PGA TOUR's Frys.com Open, which included career-best 62 in the second round.
2013 Season
Made seven cuts in a combined 27 starts on the PGA TOUR (17) and Korn Ferry Tour (eight). Had a pair of T8 finishes, one on each Tour.
Wyndham Championship: Ended the PGA TOUR Season with a T8 at the Wyndham Championship for his first career TOUR top-10, the finish coming in his 42nd start. The top-10 earned him an exemption into the first event of the 2013-14 season, at the Frys.com Open. The top-10 also allowed him to move inside the top 200 in the FedExCup standings to earn a spot into the inaugural Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Entered the week No. 238 in the FedExCup standings and moved up to No 198 to ensure a Finals' invite. Jin Park was the only other player to move inside the top 200 by virtue of his Wyndham Championship performance.
2012 Season
Ended the year No. 14 on the final money list to earn a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2013
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Opened 66-66 at the Utah Championship and was tied for second, a stroke off the lead at the 36-hole juncture. Was only 3-under the rest of the way (69-70) at Willow Creek CC and dropped into a T9.
HP Byron Nelson Championship: Received a sponsor's exemption into the HP Byron Nelson Championship in May. Opening-round 66 propelled him to a T19 finish.
Washington Open: Traveled from Dallas to the Seattle area Sunday night following the Byron Nelson event and competed in the Washington Open. Finished T5 at Glendale CC in Bellevue.
Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: Finally broke through to earn his first career win, at the Soboba Golf Classic, avenging his playoff loss at the same event in the fall of 2011. Fired an even-par 71 to wind up at 8-under par and two strokes in front of Andrew Svoboda, capping the first wire-to-wire win on Tour since Colt Knost won the 2008 Price Cutter Charity Championship. Led by two shots heading into the final round. Was tied for the lead when Svoboda eagled the par-5 sixth hole but regained sole possession a short time later with a birdie at No. 8. Leading by four at the turn, he stumbled with back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 15 and 16 to cut his lead to two strokes. Closed with a pair of pars to earn the win and collect the first-place check for $135,000, which moved him to No. 1 on the money list after five tournaments.
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Shot a final-round 68 to finish T2 at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship.
2011 Season
Claimed a pair of top-25 finishes in his rookie year on the PGA TOUR, with a season-ending T16 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. Lost in a playoff on the Korn Ferry Tour in one of just five starts on that Tour.
Soboba Golf Classic: Was T2 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Soboba Golf Classic, where he was part of a three-man playoff. Birdied the final two holes Sunday for a 7-under 64, the best round of the day, and the clubhouse lead at 14-under par. Was joined in the overtime session by Miguel Carballo and Ted Potter, Jr. He and Potter birdied the first playoff hole but Potter eliminated him and won when he two-putted for birdie to win.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Held a share of the first-round lead after shooting a 5-under 66 at the PGA TOUR's Mayakoba Golf Classic. It was his first lead after any round on the PGA TOUR. Finished T58.
2010 Season
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Finished T39 at the 2010 Chattanooga Classic.
2009 Season
Made the cut at the RBC Canadian Open (T62), Won the Saskatchewan Open on the Canadian Tour.
2007 Season
Won the Trilogy Golf Classic on the Gateway Tour. Has also won titles on the A.G. Spanos Tour and the Butch Harmon Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Posted collegiate victory at the 2005 Scratch Players Championship.
- Posted collegiate victory at the 2005 William H. Tucker Invitational.
- Winner of the 2000 Washington Junior Long Drive Championship.
- Earned third-team All-American honors in 2006.