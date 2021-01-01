Exempt status

PGA TOUR: 126-150 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2017 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2020 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute

International Victories (1)

2013 Madeira Islands Open [Eur]

National Teams

2009, 2011 Walker Cup

2010 Eisenhower Trophy

Personal

Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Tina and Wally Uihlein, Chairman and CEO of Acushnet/Titleist. Moved to Florida when he was 13 to attend IMG Academy.

Won the 2010 U.S. Amateur at Chambers Bay on his 21st birthday.

His Siberian Husky, Bagger, was named for his favorite book, "The Legend of Bagger Vance."

Is allergic to chocolate.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: Carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 Saturday and closed with a 4-under 68 Sunday, finishing in T7 position at 10-under 278 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation.

Carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 Saturday and closed with a 4-under 68 Sunday, finishing in T7 position at 10-under 278 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Made birdie on two of the last three holes in the final round with partner Richy Werenski to finish solo-third at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Made birdie on two of the last three holes in the final round with partner Richy Werenski to finish solo-third at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour title by four strokes at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute. Held a one-stroke advantage entering the final round before distancing himself from the field and ending at 16-under 272.

Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour title by four strokes at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute. Held a one-stroke advantage entering the final round before distancing himself from the field and ending at 16-under 272. Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Made two eagles amid a furious Sunday rally, which left him one stroke behind the winning total and in solo 2nd (first top-10 in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson) at 17-under 267 with rounds of 67-67-66-67 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: Carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 Saturday and closed with a 4-under 68 Sunday, finishing in T7 position at 10-under 278 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation.

Carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 Saturday and closed with a 4-under 68 Sunday, finishing in T7 position at 10-under 278 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Made birdie on two of the last three holes in the final round with partner Richy Werenski to finish solo-third at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Made birdie on two of the last three holes in the final round with partner Richy Werenski to finish solo-third at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour title by four strokes at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute. Held a one-stroke advantage entering the final round before distancing himself from the field and ending at 16-under 272.

Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour title by four strokes at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute. Held a one-stroke advantage entering the final round before distancing himself from the field and ending at 16-under 272. Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Made two eagles amid a furious Sunday rally, which left him one stroke behind the winning total and in solo 2nd (first top-10 in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson) at 17-under 267 with rounds of 67-67-66-67 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.

2020 Season

LECOM Suncoast Classic: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at 12-under and the solo lead after 54 holes at 18-under before going on to finish T20 at 16-under 272.

2019 Season

AT&T Byron Nelson: After entering the week with four consecutive missed cuts, closed 63-64 at the AT&T Byron Nelson to finish T5 in his second start at the event. Recorded two scores of 65 or better in the same event for the first time in his career.

After entering the week with four consecutive missed cuts, closed 63-64 at the AT&T Byron Nelson to finish T5 in his second start at the event. Recorded two scores of 65 or better in the same event for the first time in his career. The RSM Classic: Made six consecutive birdies (Nos. 5-10) en route to a final-round 63 to finish T7 at The RSM Classic.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs in his rookie season, finishing at No. 64 in the FedExCup. Made 16 cuts in 26 starts, including eight top-25s and four top-10s, three of which were top-five finishes. Recorded a birdie/eagle streak of 7-under on six holes in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship, tied with Joanthan Randolph for the longest on TOUR for the season.

Dell Technologies Championship: The New England native qualified for the Dell Technologies Championship in Norton, Massachusetts for the first time in his career. Finished T12 at TPC Boston to jump from No. 83 to No. 64 in the FedExCup standings and advance to the BMW Championship. Led the field with 24 birdies.

The New England native qualified for the Dell Technologies Championship in Norton, Massachusetts for the first time in his career. Finished T12 at TPC Boston to jump from No. 83 to No. 64 in the FedExCup standings and advance to the BMW Championship. Led the field with 24 birdies. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Posted birdies six and zero bogeys in the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide to finish fifth at 13-under 275. Was making his second start at the event, having tied for 25th in 2017.

Posted birdies six and zero bogeys in the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide to finish fifth at 13-under 275. Was making his second start at the event, having tied for 25th in 2017. Wells Fargo Championship: Threatened the course record at Quail Hollow Club with a third-round 9-under 62, his low PGA TOUR round in 46 starts on TOUR. The round included a stretch of five consecutive birdies and an eagle. Totaled seven birdies, one eagle and zero bogeys. Entered the final round three strokes off the lead. Closed with an even-par 71 to finish T5 with Paul Casey and Phil Mickelson. Marked his second top-five in his rookie season.

Threatened the course record at Quail Hollow Club with a third-round 9-under 62, his low PGA TOUR round in 46 starts on TOUR. The round included a stretch of five consecutive birdies and an eagle. Totaled seven birdies, one eagle and zero bogeys. Entered the final round three strokes off the lead. Closed with an even-par 71 to finish T5 with Paul Casey and Phil Mickelson. Marked his second top-five in his rookie season. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Rounds of 72-67-69-72Â¬–280 (-8) resulted in a T5 finish at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Was his first top-five finish at a WGC event.

Rounds of 72-67-69-72Â¬–280 (-8) resulted in a T5 finish at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Was his first top-five finish at a WGC event. CIMB Classic: In his first start as a member of the PGA TOUR, finished in a tie for 10th place at the CIMB Classic.

2017 Season

Once again, played primarily on the European Tour. Recorded four top-10s on the European Tour, with a runner-up at the French Open his closest brush with victory. Made seven PGA TOUR starts where he recorded three top-25s. Returned to the states to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Won in the first Finals event. Was third in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a first-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Opened with a 9-under 62 at the Albertsons Boise Open for a one-shot lead but fell into T29 with rounds of 74-68-72 to close.

Opened with a 9-under 62 at the Albertsons Boise Open for a one-shot lead but fell into T29 with rounds of 74-68-72 to close. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Secured his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a victory in only his third career Korn Ferry Tour start at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship after earning a berth in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals through non-member FedExCup points. Entered the final round four shots back of Ryan Armour, but earned a one-shot victory with the best round of the day, 6-under 65, at the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University Golf Club.

Secured his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a victory in only his third career Korn Ferry Tour start at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship after earning a berth in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals through non-member FedExCup points. Entered the final round four shots back of Ryan Armour, but earned a one-shot victory with the best round of the day, 6-under 65, at the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University Golf Club. Puerto Rico Open: Posted four rounds in the 60s, highlighted by a final-round 6-under 66, to claim a share of fifth place at the Puerto Rico Open with Whee Kim and Sam Saunders at 17-under 271.

2016 Season

Recorded three consecutive top-10s on the European Tour in Malaysia, Australia and Thailand. Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR.

2015 Season

Posted five top-10s in 26 starts on the European Tour. Lone made cut in four PGA TOUR starts was his second career top-10 on TOUR.

Turkish Airlines Open: Added a T6 at the Turkish Airlines Open, shooting four rounds in the 60s at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in late-October, early November.

Added a T6 at the Turkish Airlines Open, shooting four rounds in the 60s at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in late-October, early November. Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play: At the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, finished T9 after defeating Oliver Wilson in the first round and Matthew Fitzpatrick in the second. Couldn't make it to the quarterfinals when he dropped a 5-and-4 decision to Tyrrell Hatton.

At the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, finished T9 after defeating Oliver Wilson in the first round and Matthew Fitzpatrick in the second. Couldn't make it to the quarterfinals when he dropped a 5-and-4 decision to Tyrrell Hatton. Volvo China Open: At the Volvo China Open in Shanghai, overcame a third-round 76 with a 1-under 71 on the final day to earn a T8.

At the Volvo China Open in Shanghai, overcame a third-round 76 with a 1-under 71 on the final day to earn a T8. Shenzhen International: Was T4 at the Shenzhen International. Opened 67-68 at Genzon GC and finished tied with six others, two shots out of the Kiradech Aphibarnrat-Hao Tong Li playoff that Aphibarnrat won.

Was T4 at the Shenzhen International. Opened 67-68 at Genzon GC and finished tied with six others, two shots out of the Kiradech Aphibarnrat-Hao Tong Li playoff that Aphibarnrat won. Sanderson Farms Championship: Capitalized on the opportunity of a sponsor's exemption at the Sanderson Farms Championship in November 2014, claiming a T4 with a closing-round, 7-under 65, the low score of the day. The T4 marked his best finish on the PGA TOUR in 20 starts. His previous-best was a T6 at the 2013 Puerto Rico Open.

2014 Season

Made 22 starts on the European Tour and recorded two top-10s. Missed the cut in five of seven PGA TOUR starts. Two made cuts came in World Golf Championships.

ISPS Handa Perth International: Didn't record another top-10 until late-October when he T9 at the ISPS Handa Perth International in Australia. Shot a third-round 65 to jump into contention before falling back with a final-round 73.

2013 Season

Named European Tour Rookie of the Year after stellar season that saw him win one tournament and finish 14th in The Race to Dubai. Earned his first career top-10 on the PGA TOUR in Puerto Rico. Missed the cut in his other three PGA TOUR starts, at the Tampa Bay Championship, Reno-Tahoe Open and PGA Championship.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: Shot three rounds of 70 to go with a second-round 69 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge to finish 10th in Sun City, South Africa, in early December 2013.

Shot three rounds of 70 to go with a second-round 69 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge to finish 10th in Sun City, South Africa, in early December 2013. BMW Masters: A second-round 75 at the BMW Masters ruined any chances he had of winning the Shanghai, China, tournament in mid-October. Over his other 54 holes, was 11-under, including a final-round 67 at Lake Malaren GC that left him T5, three shots behind winner Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano.

A second-round 75 at the BMW Masters ruined any chances he had of winning the Shanghai, China, tournament in mid-October. Over his other 54 holes, was 11-under, including a final-round 67 at Lake Malaren GC that left him T5, three shots behind winner Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano. Coca-Cola Tokai Classic: Added a T7 in early October on the Japan Golf Tour. After starting 73-71-75 at the Coca-Cola Tokai Classic, shot a Sunday 68 to move up the leaderboard.

Added a T7 in early October on the Japan Golf Tour. After starting 73-71-75 at the Coca-Cola Tokai Classic, shot a Sunday 68 to move up the leaderboard. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Made another run at victory in late-September at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Finished regulation tied with David Howell, shooting rounds of 65-69 on the weekend. In the two hole sudden-death playoff at St. Andrews' Old Course, he couldn't match the 10-foot birdie putt Howell made, missing on his chance to become the first European Tour rookie to win twice in a season sicne Sergio Garcia in 1999.

Made another run at victory in late-September at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Finished regulation tied with David Howell, shooting rounds of 65-69 on the weekend. In the two hole sudden-death playoff at St. Andrews' Old Course, he couldn't match the 10-foot birdie putt Howell made, missing on his chance to become the first European Tour rookie to win twice in a season sicne Sergio Garcia in 1999. ISPS Handa Wales Open: Finished runner-up at the ISPS Handa Wales Open in September, earning a career-best â‚¬232,440. Finished 6-under at Celtic Manor, two strokes behind winner Gregory Bourdy.

Finished runner-up at the ISPS Handa Wales Open in September, earning a career-best â‚¬232,440. Finished 6-under at Celtic Manor, two strokes behind winner Gregory Bourdy. Scottish Open: Added a T10 at the Scottish Open.

Added a T10 at the Scottish Open. BMW International Open: Added a T10 in the middle of his season, at the BMW International Open.

Added a T10 in the middle of his season, at the BMW International Open. Madeira Islands Open: Won his first professional tournament, capturing the European Tour's Madeira Islands Open in Portugal in May. Shot a final-round 68 at Santo da Serra GC to edge Mark Tullo and Morten Orum Madsen by two shots.

Won his first professional tournament, capturing the European Tour's Madeira Islands Open in Portugal in May. Shot a final-round 68 at Santo da Serra GC to edge Mark Tullo and Morten Orum Madsen by two shots. Tshwane Open: Picked up his first top-10 of the season when he was solo fourth at the Tshwane Open in South Africa. Capitalized on four sub-70 rounds at Copperleaf Golf and Country Estate in Centurion to finish four shots short of winner Dawie Van Der Walt.

Picked up his first top-10 of the season when he was solo fourth at the Tshwane Open in South Africa. Capitalized on four sub-70 rounds at Copperleaf Golf and Country Estate in Centurion to finish four shots short of winner Dawie Van Der Walt. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Enjoyed his first PGA TOUR top-10 when he was T6 at the Puerto Rico Open in March. Opened 67-65 and was only two shots off the lead through 36 holes. Fired an even-par 72 at Trump International GC to fall off the pace but recovered in the final round with a 5-under 67 to finish three shots behind winner Scott Brown.

2012 Season

Received invitations to two PGA TOUR events, missing the cut at both the Puerto Rico Open in March and the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in May. Played full time on the European Challenge Tour, while recording four top-10 finishes.

ALLIANZ Challenge de France: Final top-10 of the year came at the Golf Open Toulouse Metropole in France. Was T5 with Anthony Snobeck, four strokes short of amateur winner Julien Brun.

Final top-10 of the year came at the Golf Open Toulouse Metropole in France. Was T5 with Anthony Snobeck, four strokes short of amateur winner Julien Brun. Russian Challenge Cup: Added a third top-10 in as many starts when he was T8 at the Russian Challenge Cup.

Added a third top-10 in as many starts when he was T8 at the Russian Challenge Cup. Rolex Trophy: Added a solo sixth at the Rolex Trophy in Geneva, Switzerland. Opened 64-68-66 but was still five shots behind Broberg with 18 holes to play. Fired a Sunday, 2-under 70 at Geneva GC, seven shots short of Broberg's winning pace.

Added a solo sixth at the Rolex Trophy in Geneva, Switzerland. Opened 64-68-66 but was still five shots behind Broberg with 18 holes to play. Fired a Sunday, 2-under 70 at Geneva GC, seven shots short of Broberg's winning pace. Finnish Challenge: Contended at the Finnish Challenge before settling on a fourth-place showing. Shot a final-round 72 at Kytaja Golf in Hyvinkaa to finish eight shots behind winner Kristoffer Broberg.

Contended at the Finnish Challenge before settling on a fourth-place showing. Shot a final-round 72 at Kytaja Golf in Hyvinkaa to finish eight shots behind winner Kristoffer Broberg. English Challenge: Was T7 at the English Challenge in July in Stoke-by-Nayland, England.

Was T7 at the English Challenge in July in Stoke-by-Nayland, England. Acaya Open: The first top-10 came at the Acaya Open (T10), thanks to a second-round 66.

2011 Season

Played in three of the four major championships in 2011 based on his previous year's U.S. Amateur victory. Missed the cut at the Masters (72-77) and the U.S. Open (72-78) and was T48 at the Open Championship. Opened 71-71 at Royal St. George's GC then finished 75-75.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Was T9 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. Enjoyed four sub-par rounds at the Ohio State University GC's Scarlet Course, highlighted by a 69-67 start.

Was T9 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. Enjoyed four sub-par rounds at the Ohio State University GC's Scarlet Course, highlighted by a 69-67 start. AT&T National: Made the cut at AT&T National (T70).

Made the cut at AT&T National (T70). Transitions Championship: Made his first cut on the PGA TOUR at the Transitions Championship outside Tampa. Opened with 70-69 en route to a T57 finishing, playing as an amateur.

2010 Season

Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Missed the cut in his first Korn Ferry Tour start, the 2010 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.

2006 Season

Buick Championship: Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the 2006 Buick Championship in Cromwwell, Conn., missing the cut.

Amateur Highlights