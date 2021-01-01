|
Ryan Baca
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
165 lbs
74 kg
Weight
January 18, 1983
Birthday
38
AGE
Houston, Texas
Birthplace
Sugar Land, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Baylor University Education, 2006
College
2006
Turned Pro
$45,364
Career Earnings
Sugarland, TX, United States
City Plays From
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut in all three starts, including one top-10 finish.
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 40th on the Order of Merit, recording three top-10s in 16 tournaments.
2018 Season
Saw action on both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut in four Korn Ferry Tour starts and not making it to the weekend at both the AT&T Byron Nelson and the Houston Open.
Amateur Highlights