Ryan Baca
Ryan Baca

Ryan Baca

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
165 lbs
74 kg
Weight
38
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
Baylor University Education, 2006
College
Houston, Texas
Birthplace
51
Points Rank
137
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
71.00
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Personal

  • Is a big fan of the Houston Astros, Houston Texans, Houston Rockets and Manchester United.
  • Says watching the Houston Astros win the World Series was his biggest thrill outside of golf.
  • Favorite vacation spots are Boston and San Francisco.
  • Attended Game 5 of the 2017 World Series and says it was the best sporting event he's ever attended.
  • Says he would love to trade places for a day with Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • Says most people don't realize that baseball is his favorite sport.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Shell Open: Shot rounds of 66-69 on the weekend at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course in mid-December to T8 with Cyril Bouniol, Leandro Marelli and Raul Pereda as PGA TOUR Latinoamerica restarted its season after not playing since early March.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut in all three starts, including one top-10 finish.

2020 Season

  • Shell Open: Shot rounds of 66-69 on the weekend at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course in mid-December to T8 with Cyril Bouniol, Leandro Marelli and Raul Pereda as PGA TOUR Latinoamerica restarted its season after not playing since early March.

2019 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 40th on the Order of Merit, recording three top-10s in 16 tournaments.

  • Neuquen Argentina Classic: Had an up-and-down start to the mid-November event in Argentina. Following a 1-over 73, improved by nine strokes in the second round then posted a pair of 70s on the weekend at Chapelco GC to T7 with Jason Thresher and 54-hole leader Otto Black.
  • Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
  • 60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Enjoyed four rounds in the 60s at Tijuana CC in late-May to T9 with six others.
  • Molino Cañuelas Championship: Made his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica cut a memorable one, shooting four par-or-better rounds to T8 at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Opened slowly at Mission Inn's El Campeon Course but then turned it on over his final 54 holes. Shot an opening-round, 2-over 74 followed by a 69-66-69 finish to place fourth, three shots behind winner Neal Ajubita. Earned fully-exempt status through the season's first-half tournaments.

2018 Season

Saw action on both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut in four Korn Ferry Tour starts and not making it to the weekend at both the AT&T Byron Nelson and the Houston Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2002 Texas State Amateur at Horseshoe Bay Resort and then successfully defended his title a year later at the Dallas Athletic Club.
  • Represented the U.S. on the 2006 Palmer Cup team along with teammates Brian Harman, Luke List and Roberto Castro. In the U.S. team's 19.5-4.5 loss to the European squad, he scored one point for the Americans, defeating Mark Haastrup in singles at Prestwick GC in Scotland.