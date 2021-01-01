JOINED TOUR
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
- 2015 The Eternal Courtyard Open
International Victories (11)
-
2010 Taifong Open [ChnTai]
-
2011 Camry Invitational [China]
-
2012 Kaohsiung Open [ChnTai]
-
2013 PGAM-UMW Sabah Classic [Asia Dev]
-
2014 PGM LADA Langkawi Championship [Asia Dev]
-
2014 Johor Open [Asia Dev]
-
2014 Taifong Open [Asia Dev]
-
2014 Meridgen Technology Cup [ChnTai]
-
2014 Taiwan PGA Championshp [ChnTai]
-
2014 Ashou Cup [ChnTai]
-
2016 King's Cup [Asia]
Additional Victories (1)
-
National Teams
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
-
Venetian Macau Open: At the Venetian Macao Open, had another strong finish, improving his score each day at Macau G&CC. Opened with an even-par 71 then followed with 69-66-65 to tie with S. Chikkarangappa of India, three shots out of the Pavit Tangkamolprasert-Anirban Lahiri playoff that Tangkamolprasert won.
-
Asia Pacific Mitsubishi Diamond Cup Golf: At the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup in Osaka, Japan, a co-sanctioned Japan Golf Tour-Asian Tour event in September, shot a flawless, 8-under 62 on the final day to capture his second title of the season. Playing Ibaraki CC's West Course had eight birdies on the final day, including three in a row starting at No. 12, to defeat Japan's Ippei Koike.
-
King's Cup: Broke through in a big way in late-July when he shot a third-round 63 at the Asian Tour-European Tour co-sanctioned King's Cup in Thailand. Held a one-shot lead over England's Eddie Pepperell and South Africa's Jaco Ahlers with a round to play following his bogey-free Saturday performance. Started quickly in the final round, making three birdies in his first five holes at the Phoenix Gold G&CC. Fell back with bogeys at Nos. 7 and 9 but then made three back-nine birdies to secure the title by two shots over countryman Wen Tang Lin for the biggest win of his career and largest payday (US $135,000).
-
Cadillac Championship: Picked up his first top-10 of the campaign when he T9 at the Cadillac Championship in Chengdu. Was one of only four players with four rounds in the 60s at Chengdu Poly GC (69-66-67-69), joining winner Alex Kang, Junghwan Lee and amateur Yuxin Lin.
-
Taifong Open: In July, at the 54-hole Taifong Open in his native Chinese Taipei, shot rounds of 70-73-69 to T5 with Nirun Sae Ueng, Rattanon Wannasrichan and Pavit Tangkamolprasert at Taifong G&CC.
2015 Season
Played in only four events but finished 12th on the Order of Merit, recording his first career victory on the circuit.
-
Aboitiz Invitational: Shot weekend rounds of 69-69 at the Asian Development Tour's Aboitiz Invitational in Manila, Philippines, to finish T17 in early August.
-
The Eternal Courtyard Open: Picked up his first Ping An Bank China Tour - PGA TOUR China Series' title when he overcame a second-round 77 during windy, difficult conditions in Zhengzhou at The Eternal Courtyard Open. Was 10 shots better in the third round, moving into a share of second place with Jazz Janewattananond and Zecheng Dou. Took control of the tournament late in his front nine during Sunday's final round when he birdied four consecutive holes (Nos. 6-9). Played bogey-free the entire round, adding four more birdies for an 8-under 64, good for a four-shot triumph over Xinjun Zhang. The victory moved him to the top of the Order of Merit after two tournaments.
-
Taifong Open: Had four par-or-better rounds on the Asian Development Tour's Taifong Open in his native Chinese Taipei to T10 with four others in July.
-
Buick Open: At the season-opening Buick Open in Haikou, finished T8 after rounds of 72-73-68-72 at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails course. Finished five shots behind winner Josh Geary
-
Bali National Golf Championship: Played poorly on the final day of the Bali National Golf Championship on the Asian Development Tour. Shot a final-round, 5-over 77 to finish at 1-over for the tournament and T20 with two others.
2014 Season
-
Venetian Macau Open: Was in position to make a final-round run at the Asian Tour's Venetian Macau Open in late-October. Opened 70-64-70 (9-under) at Macau G&CC but then faltered on the final day, shooting a 3-over 74 to T15 with four others, including PGA TOUR China Series' players Weitze Yeh and Jeunghun Wang.
-
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Finished T39 at his home-country Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in mid-September at the Asian Tour event.
-
Ballantine's Taiwan Championship: Continued his stellar play on the Asian Development Tour when he finished T2 at the Ballantine's Taiwan Championship. Three 68s and a third-round 69 left him tied with Sweden's Nils Floren, six shots behind winner Wen Tang Lin.
-
Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Was in position to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR China Series when he took a share of the 54-hole lead with Haotong Li at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open in late-September. Opened with rounds of 67-71-69 but then faltered on the final day during windy and rainy conditions at St. Andrews Zhengzhou GC. Shot a final-round, 4-over 76 to finish solo second, eight shots behind Li. Even with the disappointing finish, moved back inside the top 200 in the OWGR, at No. 199.
-
Taifong Open: At the weather-shortened Taifong Open (Typhoon Matmo) in his native Chinese Taipei on the Asian Development Tour, won his third ADT title of the campaign. Seemed an unlikely winner after opening 73-72, seven strokes off the leaders' pace with 18 holes to play. Shot a final-round, 5-under 67 to finish regulation atop the leaderboard tied with Suppakorn Uthaipat, Miguel Tabuena and countrymen Mao Chang Sung and Tung Shu Hsieh. He birdied the first extra hole, along with Hsieh, dropping Sung, Suppakorn and Tabuena from the playoff. Won the tournament three holes later when he knocked in a 5-foot eagle putt to Hsieh's birdie. The victory was worth US $28,000 and moved him to No. 216 in the Official World Golf Ranking. At the time, it was the highest OWGR position for a PGA TOUR China Series' player in history. He began the season ranked No. 481. Also took a commanding US $37,000 lead in that Tour's order of merit.
-
Yunnan Open: The following week, returned to action at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open and had his worst showing of the year on the PGA TOUR China Series. Opened with a 68 at Yulongwan GC then was 8-over for his final 54 holes on his way to a T60 finish.
-
PGM Johnor Championship: Won his second ADT title of the season when he defeated Australian Jack Munro in a one-hole playoff at the PGM Johor Championship. Came from a shot off the lead with 18 holes to play to catch Munro and then birdied the first extra hole to Munro's par.
-
Lanhai Open: Earned his second top-10 of the season, a T10, at the Lanhai Open. Played his final 54 holes at Lan Hai International GC in 4-under to tie with Brett Drewitt, Mathew Perry, Weihuang Wu and Fei Hao Yang.
-
PGM Lada Langkawi Championship: In his next Asian Development Tour start, at the Langkawi Championship, opened with a 64 and then followed with rounds of 67-70-68 in Malaysia to edge Singapore's Deng Shan Koh by a shot at Gunung Raya Golf Resort to record a victory on that circuit for the second consecutive season.
-
Buick Open: In his PGA TOUR China Series debut, at the Buick Open, moved into contention after a 73-72 start with a 6-under 66 Saturday. The 6-under performance was the low round of the day. Came back with a final-round 67, again giving him the low round of the day (tied with Lucas Lee), that allowed him to finish solo third, six shots behind winner Sam Chien.
-
PGM Sime Darby Harvard Classic: Finished third in the Asian Development Tour season-opener, the PGM Sime Darby Harvard Championship. In Alor Setar, Malaysia, shot four sub-70 rounds (69-67-67-68) to finish five shots behind winner Wisut Artjanawat in early March.
2013 Season
Made 10 Asian Tour starts.
-
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: His best finish was a fourth-place showing at the Yeangder TPC. Opened with three consecutive 71s before a final-round 67 vaulted him into a top-five finish.
-
Venetian Macau Open: Made the cut at the Venetian Macau Open (57th).
-
Solaire Open: Made the cut at the Solaire Open (T56).
2012 Season
-
Venetian Macau Open: Earned his biggest paycheck of the campaign when he T42 at the Venetian Macau Open, pocketing US $4,275.
-
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: At the weather-shortened Yeangder TPC, was T33.
-
Queen's Cup: Added a T44 at the Queen's Cup, faltering on the final day with a 79.
-
Panasonic Open India: Had an up-and-down Panasonic Open in India. Opened with a 79 then shot a 69 in the second round. Was 12 strokes worse in his third round before shooting a final-round 74 to finish solo 63rd.
-
SAIL-SBI Open: Shot that same 294 score in his next start, at the Sail-SBI Open but was T53.
-
ICTSI Philippine Open: Top Asian Tour finish was a T23 at the ICTSI Philippine Open. Finished with a 6-over 294.
2011 Season
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: In his final start of the season, in his native Chinese Taipei, was T21 at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
-
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Lone top-10 came at the Yeangder TPC. Opened 72-67-70 before dropping down the leaderboard with a final-round 79.
2010 Season
Made two Asian Tour starts, making the cut at both.
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Made the cut at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters (T26).
-
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Made the cut at the Yeangder TPC (T58).
2009 Season
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Lone Asian Tour start was a missed cut at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
2008 Season
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: In two Asian Tour starts, fashioned rounds of 76-72-74-76 to T46 at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
2007 Season
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Made his Asian Tour professional debut, at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters. Finished T48.