Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2006

2006 Korn Ferry Tour: 2007

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2007 HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2007 Defeated David Morland IV, HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship

National Teams

2005 Walker Cup

Personal

Birthday is Christmas Day.

In round two of the 2009 Frys.com Open at Grayhawk GC, became the first player in PGA TOUR history to record a double eagle and ace in the same round, a distinction that still belongs to only him.

Younger sister and brother are both accomplished golfers. Brother of LPGA player Lexi and Korn Ferry Tour member, Curtis.

Part of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2016. Formally inducted in October 2016.

Younger sister and brother are both accomplished golfers. In 2007, his sister Alexis, at 12 years, 4 months, 1 day, became the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open. She survived the qualifier at Heathrow (Fla.) CC to make it to Pine Needles (N.C.) CC, where he helped her in practice rounds before going to that week's Korn Ferry Tour event. Alexis bettered the previous age mark of 12 years, 11 months, 21 days set by Morgan Pressel in 2001. Alexis turned professional in June 2010 at age 15 and in September 2011 became the youngest tournament winner in LPGA history at 16 years, 7 months, 8 eight days. Brother, Curtis, is a member of the LSU golf team.

Special Interests

Cars

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna before finishing the week T58 at 2-over 286.

Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna before finishing the week T58 at 2-over 286. Panama Championship: Used four rounds in the 60s to earn a T7 finish in Panama. First-round 66 was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 93 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 23 starts, including a season-best T6 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.

Evans Scholars Invitational: Rallied with a final-round 8-under 64 at the Evans Scholars Invitational to finish T6 at 14-under 274.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 32. Recorded 3 top-10 finishes in 24 events. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 88.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Birdied the 72nd hole to finish T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. The week marked the first time he and his brother, Curtis, finished inside the top 10 in the same event.

Birdied the 72nd hole to finish T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. The week marked the first time he and his brother, Curtis, finished inside the top 10 in the same event. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Opened The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic with rounds of 75-67 to claim the 36-hole lead. Shot a 75 in the third round but was still within one shot of Kyle Thompson's 54-hole lead. Played the front nine of the final round in 3-under 33 to get within two shots of Thompson entering the back nine, but made a double bogey at No. 10 and a bogey at No. 12 to fall back on the leaderboard. Dropped into T2 at even-par after signing for a 1-under 71.

2016 Season

Playing out of the 126-150 category, limited to five starts on the PGA TOUR due to injury. Granted Minor Medical Extension for 2016-17, with nine events to earn 454 points or $717,890 to move into top 125 category for the remainder of the season.

The Honda Classic: Missed the cut in all five starts on the PGA TOUR, and did not play after The Honda Classic.

2015 Season

Made only 14 of 31 PGA TOUR cuts, with one top-10 to finish just outside the top 125 (No. 131) in the FedExCup standings for the second consecutive season. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events in an attempt to improve his status but finished No. 64 on that money list.

Wyndham Championship: Missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship and was one of five players to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs (dropped from 123 to 131). For the second consecutive season entered the Wyndham Championship inside the line for the FedExCup Playoffs but dropped out and failed to advance.

Missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship and was one of five players to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs (dropped from 123 to 131). For the second consecutive season entered the Wyndham Championship inside the line for the FedExCup Playoffs but dropped out and failed to advance. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Thanks largely to a bogey-free, 6-under 65 in the second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, claimed a T9 with six others.

2014 Season

Made 12 of 30 PGA TOUR cuts, with just one top-10. Finished No. 126 in the FedExCup standings, only 0.627 points behind No. 125 (Robert Allenby) to miss the Playoffs by one spot. However, was able to finish No. 123 on the money list to retain PGA TOUR card for 2014-15.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T70 at the Wyndham Championship. Back-to-back bogeys on No. 13 and No. 14 in the final round resulted in him dropping out of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Finished T70 at the Wyndham Championship. Back-to-back bogeys on No. 13 and No. 14 in the final round resulted in him dropping out of the FedExCup Playoffs. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished T3 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial just one shot out of the Adam Scott and Jason Dufner playoff. Shot rounds of 69-68-69-66 in his fourth start at Colonial. Missed the cut at Colonial in his last two starts (2009 and 2013).

2013 Season

Made 20 of 29 cuts on TOUR, with two top-10s. Finished No. 60 in FedExCup points after advancing to the BMW Championship for the second time in his career (2008).

Sanderson Farms Championship: Posted back-to-back, 7-under 65s in the second and third rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship to finish fourth on the same day his sister Lexi finished T3 at the LPGA's Marathon Classic.

Posted back-to-back, 7-under 65s in the second and third rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship to finish fourth on the same day his sister Lexi finished T3 at the LPGA's Marathon Classic. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Was T6 at the Humana Challenge on the strength of a closing-round 64. It was his first top-10 on TOUR since the 2010 season.

2012 Season

Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Finished T31 at the Web.com Tour Championship for a 22nd position on the money list to earn a return trip to the PGA TOUR.

Finished T31 at the Web.com Tour Championship for a 22nd position on the money list to earn a return trip to the PGA TOUR. Mylan Classic: Was sixth at the next week's Mylan Classic to reach No. 17 in earnings, the highest ranking he would achieve during the season.

Was sixth at the next week's Mylan Classic to reach No. 17 in earnings, the highest ranking he would achieve during the season. News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: A final-round 64 resulted in a T2 finish at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, Tenn. and his first appearance in "The 25" in 2012 at No. 24.

A final-round 64 resulted in a T2 finish at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, Tenn. and his first appearance in "The 25" in 2012 at No. 24. Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: He enjoyed his third top-10 in a row (T7) two weeks later at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.

He enjoyed his third top-10 in a row (T7) two weeks later at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Added another T9, at the Utah Championship, the following week, which included Saturday's low round, a 65.

Added another T9, at the Utah Championship, the following week, which included Saturday's low round, a 65. United Leasing Championship at Victoria National Golf Club: Had a T9 finish at the United Leasing Championship, which included third-round 65.

Had a T9 finish at the United Leasing Championship, which included third-round 65. U.S. Open: Following his effort in Raleigh, he qualified for the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. Made the 36-hole cut on the number (8-over) and wound up T51 in his second U.S. Open start (missed the cut in 2006).

Following his effort in Raleigh, he qualified for the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. Made the 36-hole cut on the number (8-over) and wound up T51 in his second U.S. Open start (missed the cut in 2006). The Rex Hospital Open: Tied for 10th at The Rex Hospital Open.

Tied for 10th at The Rex Hospital Open. Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: First top-10 of the year was a solo eighth at the Soboba Golf Classic in California.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25 finishes.

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Shot an 8-under 63 in the final round of the Utah Championship for low-round-of-the-day honors. Was in contention until a third-round 74 ended his chances at victory. The 63 was his low round of the season and one stroke off his career-best (62) at the 2007 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Was No. 58 on the money list following a missed cut at the Albertsons Boise Open. Made the cut in the final six events of the year but a T18 was his best finish down the stretch and he wound up No. 61 on the final money list.

Shot an 8-under 63 in the final round of the Utah Championship for low-round-of-the-day honors. Was in contention until a third-round 74 ended his chances at victory. The 63 was his low round of the season and one stroke off his career-best (62) at the 2007 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Was No. 58 on the money list following a missed cut at the Albertsons Boise Open. Made the cut in the final six events of the year but a T18 was his best finish down the stretch and he wound up No. 61 on the final money list. Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Collected his only top-10 of the year with a solo fourth at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Third-round, 7-under 64 helped him move up the leaderboard and helped him to register his best finish since a T2 at the 2008 Ginn sur Mer Classic on the PGA TOUR.

2010 Season

Slid out of the top 125 for the first time since rookie campaign in 2006. Played 29 PGA TOUR events with three top-25 showings to finish 153rd on the money list.

Travelers Championship: T13 at the Travelers Championship.

T13 at the Travelers Championship. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Was 11-under par and within two strokes of the lead during final round of Zurich Classic of New Orleans before a double bogey at No. 15 derailed his run to the finish, eventually finishing T7.

Was 11-under par and within two strokes of the lead during final round of Zurich Classic of New Orleans before a double bogey at No. 15 derailed his run to the finish, eventually finishing T7. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T12 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2009 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 31 starts on the PGA TOUR, with five top-25 finishes.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Sank a 9-foot bogey putt on the 72nd hole at the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Classic, to finish T11 and place in the top 125 to retain his card for the 2010 season.

Sank a 9-foot bogey putt on the 72nd hole at the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Classic, to finish T11 and place in the top 125 to retain his card for the 2010 season. Frys.com Open: Lone top-10 finish of the year, a T8, came in the Fall Series at the Frys.com Open. In what was believed to be the first time in PGA TOUR history, followed up a holed 261-yard 3-wood for double eagle at the 579-yard, par-5 11th hole with an ace at the 230-yard, par-3 13th. He played the three-hole stretch in 5-under during a third-round 65.

2008 Season

Sophomore season on TOUR included career-best numbers in starts (36), cuts made (21), money ranking (No. 41), earnings ($1,869,329), top-10 finishes (6) and top-25 finishes (11). Played in the first three events of the PGA TOUR Playoffs, finishing No. 41 in the final standings.

Ginn sur Mer Classic: Career-best T2 came at the Ginn sur Mer Classic, one shot behind tournament winner Ryan Palmer. Collected a career-best $276,000.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 23 of 31 events during the Korn Ferry Tour season, with 11 top-25s. Finished No. 6 on the money list, with $328,331. Played in every tournament with the exception of the Price Cutter Charity Championship. His HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship victory helped him earn co-Player of the Month honors with Scott Sterling for January/February. Had back-to-back top-10 finishes at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic and the Henrico County Open.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Was third at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Was third at the Albertsons Boise Open. Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: T10 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

T10 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: T9 at the Knoxville Open.

T9 at the Knoxville Open. BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs: Fourth top-10 of the season came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs, where he posted the day's best round of 64 Sunday to finish one stroke behind tournament winner Nick Flanagan. Still collected $70,200 for his efforts to virtually lock a PGA TOUR card for the 2008 season.

Fourth top-10 of the season came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs, where he posted the day's best round of 64 Sunday to finish one stroke behind tournament winner Nick Flanagan. Still collected $70,200 for his efforts to virtually lock a PGA TOUR card for the 2008 season. Henrico County Open: T8 at the Henrico County Open.

T8 at the Henrico County Open. Athens Regional Foundation Classic: T6 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.

T6 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic. HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: Closed with a 4-under 68 and then parred the first extra hole to defeat David Morland IV in a playoff at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship. His first Tour win was worth $113,684 and moved him into the top spot on the money list. He fell no lower than sixth the rest of the year.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 32 starts during his PGA TOUR rookie season.

B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: Best finish was a T6 at the B.C. Open. Shot a final-round 64 to move from a T24 after 54 holes.

2005 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his TOUR status, thanks to a T3 finish at the Qualifying Tournament. Made it through all three stages in his first attempt at the tournament after a strong collegiate career at Georgia Tech. Medalist during first stage at the TPC Tampa Bay.

Amateur Highlights

Second-team All-American in 2002, third team in 2004 and honorable mention in 2002-03.

Part of the 2002 ACC Championship team.

Won one collegiate tournament during the 2004-05 season and finished fifth on school's all-time career scoring average list.

Member of the winning U.S. team in the 2005 Walker Cup. Teammates included PGA TOUR members J.B. Holmes and Jeff Overton, who also made it through the Qualifying Tournament that year.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE