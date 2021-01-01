International Victories (10)
-
2009 Indonesia President Invitational [Asia]
-
2010 Asian Tour International [Asia]
-
2011 Gujarat Kensville Challenge [EurChall]
-
2011 Bangladesh Open
-
2011 PGTI Players Championship [India]
-
2011 Aircel PGTI Players Championship [India]
-
2012 Yeanger Tournament Players' Championship [Asia]
-
2012 Venetian Macau Open [Asia]
-
2013 Indonesia Open [Asia]
-
2018 Fiji International [Eur]
National Teams
- 2013, 2018 World Cup
- 2014 Eurasia Cup
Personal
- Picked up golf at age 4 from his father. Grew up at Kapurthala GC in India.
- Enjoys listening to Indian hip-hop and jazz music.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
-
ABU Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Finished T10 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in mid-January.
-
EurAsia Cup: Represented Asia in the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the event's 10-10 draw, went 1-2-0 in his three matches.
2013 Season
-
Thailand Golf Championship: Added a T10 at the Thailand Golf Championship in mid-December at Amata Spring CC.
-
Indonesia Open 2013: Finally won for the first time when he opened with a 7-under 64 at the Indonesia Open then followed with rounds of 67-69-68 to coast to a three-shot triumph over Nicholas Fung and Chapchai Nirat. Made nine consecutive pars to begin his final round then made birdies on Nos. 11, 13 and 14 to secure his ninth international title.
-
Avantha Masters: Made a run at winning a tournament for a fifth consecutive year, finishing solo second at the Avantha Masters in March in India. Shot rounds of 68-69-67-64 at Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa in Delhi, three shots behind winner Thomas Aiken. His final-round 64 was the low round of the day.
2012 Season
Won twice on the Asian Tour, his first multi-win season on the circuit. Had a string of top-10 finishes, including two runner-up performances.
-
Gujarat Kensville Challenge: Also made two starts on the European Challenge Tour, a T36 at the Gujarat Kensville Challenge his top finish in defense of his 2011 title.
-
Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters: Had his second close call of the year, finishing solo second at the Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters in Malaysia. Shot a Sunday low 66 at Kota Permai G&CC but had to settle for the runner-up slot, three behind Thaworn Wiratchant.
-
Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: At the Panasonic Open in India, battled all week but came up two strokes short of winner Digvijay Singh at Delhi GC in New Delhi.
-
Venetian Macau Open: Followed his win at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship with a second victory of the season, at the Venetian Macau Open at the Macau G&CC. Opened with a 63 to take a two-shot advantage and then added three additional sub-70 rounds (68-69-68) to edge American Jonathan Moore by two shots.
-
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Cruised to victory at the Yeangder Tournament Players' Championship in Taiwan, by defeating Thaworn Wiratchant by four shots.
2011 Season
Split his time between the European Challenge Tour and the Asian Tour. Became the first Indian winner on the European Challenge Tour. Had a disappointing Asian Tour season, making 12 starts and missing the cut in four of those events.
-
SAIL Open: Top finish was a T12 at the Sail Open. Opened 67-69 but then fell out of contention with a 72-74 weekend showing.
-
Czech Open: Also turned in a top-10 on the European Tour, at the Czech Open, thanks to a third-round 64.
-
The Gujarat Kensville Challenge: Became the first Indian winner on the European Challenge Tour when he won the Gujarat Kensville Challenge in India. Held a four-stroke lead going into the final round in Ahmedabad, India, but stumbled to a final-round 75 at Kensville GC. Was still able to hold on for a one-shot victory over England's Matt Ford.
2010 Season
Spent time on the European Tour, making 10 starts and playing on the weekend in six of those tournaments.
-
Estoril Open de Portugal: Top finish was a T30 at the Estoril Open de Portugal.
-
Handa Singapore Classic: Finished fourth at the Handa Singapore Classic.
-
Brunei Open: Was fourth at the Brunei Open.
-
SAIL Open: Went on to finish sixth in the Sail Open in India.
-
Asian Tour International: Got off to a strong start when he notched his second career title, at the season-opening Asian Tour International in Thailand. He opened with three consecutive 71s to start the event but recovered from a six-stroke deficit to defeat South Korea's Hwang Inn-choon by one stroke, thanks to a final-round 64.
2009 Season
Notched three runner-up finishes during the year, at the Sail Open, the Macau Open and the Brunei Open.
-
The Open Championship: Qualified for his first major championship, playing in The Open Championship, where he missed the cut.
-
Macau Open: Finished runner-up at the Macau Open. Played well at the Macau Open to T2 but was never in contention as Thaworn Wiratchant cruised to a six-stroke win at Macau G&CC in mid-September.
-
Brunei Open: The week after his victory in Indonesia, at the Brunei Open, had a putt at the end of regulation play to secure a back-to-back victory but missed. Eventually settled for a T2 with Boonchu Ruangkit when Darren Beck prevailed in the playoff.
-
SAIL Open: Was runner up at the Sail Open. Shot a four-day total of 21-under 267 but, incredibly, still T2, losing by 11 strokes to Chapchai Nirat.
-
Indonesian President Invitational: Won his first title, the Indonesia President Invitational. Went low all week at Damai Indah GC's BSD Course, including a third-round 62 that was enough to give him a two-shot triumph over Adam Blyth. Wiped the bitter taste from his mouth from two years earlier when he lost the title to Juvic Pagunsan when Pagunsan closed the tournament with a birdie-eagle finish.
2008 Season
-
SAIL Open: Was T5 at the Sail Open.
-
Johnnie Walker Classic: Produced a dramatic but nervous finish during the end of the season to seal his Asian Tour playing privileges. In the Tour's penultimate event, the Johnnie Walker Cambodian Open, he fired a final-round 64 to T11 and nicked Adam Groom from the 65th position on the Order of Merit by a mere $681 (U.S.)
2007 Season
-
Indonesian President Invitational: Made his presence felt during his first full Asian Tour season when he was runner-up at the Pertamina Indonesia President Invitational. Shot a second-round 64 and appeared poised to win until Philippines' Juvic Pagunsan birdied the 71st hole and eagled the 72nd to win by a stroke.
Amateur Highlights
- Was India's No. 1-ranked amateur in 2004 and 2006 and claimed a silver medal in the team event at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, Qatar.
- He won the World Junior Masters Championship in 2005.