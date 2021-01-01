JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
Additional Victories (2)
-
1977 Canadian Amateur
-
1978 Canadian Amateur
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)
-
2010 Defeated Jeff Sluman, AT&T Championship
Personal
- Did not turn professional until 2004, working 25 years as a corporate insurance executive.
- Biggest thrill away from golf was becoming a grandfather.
- Heroes are Arnold Palmer and Bobby Orr.
- One of his superstitions is marking his ball on the putting green with a Canadian dime.
- Dream foursome would include his dad and his two sons.
- Favorite golf courses are Brookside CC, Scioto GC and Shoal Creek.
- One of the things he carries in his golf bag is one of his dad's yellow golf balls.
- Favorite athlete in another sport is Peyton Manning.
- Enjoys watching Golf Channel's "Morning Drive" and college football, while his favorite all-time movies include "Top Gun," "The Rookie" and "The Untouchables."
- His first job was putting bumper stickers on cars at Marineland in Niagara Falls.
- Says he'd love to trade places for a day with James Bond.
- His favorite team as a kid was the Boston Bruins and favorite player was Orr.
- Two courses he'd love to play are Augusta National and St. Andrews.
- His most memorable shot was his par putt to win the AT&T Championship.
- Supports the Special Olympics in Columbus, Ohio.
- His bucket list includes buying a house on the beach.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
In his 13th and final year on PGA TOUR Champions, posted a T10 finish at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. It was his first finish in the top 10 since finishing T7 at the 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. Made his final appearance on Tour at the Shaw Charity Classic, finishing T17 after an opening round 4-under 66. Finished No. 75 in the standings.
-
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Spittle carded rounds of 70-69-67 to finish T10 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. It was his first top-10 since he finished T7 at the 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship, and it was the 23rd top-10 of his career.
2017 Season
-
Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Posted three consecutive rounds in the 60s to earn a T7 finish, his first top-10 effort since April.
-
Chubb Classic: Took full advantage of his good fortune at the Chubb Classic in February. The first alternate when play began on Friday, he earned a spot in the field at 9:35 a.m. when John Harris withdrew. He went on to post three consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T3, his best showing in an event since he was T3 at the 2011 Principal Charity Classic.
2016 Season
Failed to produce a top-10 finish for the first time in his PGA TOUR Champions career since becoming a full-time member of the Tour.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: Playing in his native Canada, he posted three straight sub-par rounds to fashion a T14 finish at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary in August.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: His best finish came in May when he was T12 at the Senior PGA Championship in Michigan.
2015 Season
-
Toshiba Classic: Narrowly missed qualifying for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship when he stumbled on his 54th hole at the Toshiba Classic, the year's final full-field event of the year. Needing only a par to secure the coveted 30th spot, he made a bogey on the final hole and eventually T9 and 32nd overall on the money list.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Held sole possession of the 36-hole lead at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but his 2-over 74 Sunday dropped him into an eventual T12.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Had his best performance in nearly two years when he finished fourth at The Principal Charity Classic in June. His final-round 68 included a 5-under-par 31 on the back nine.
-
Greater Gwinnett Championship: Carded a second-round 66 at TPC Sugarloaf to move up into a T8 at the rain-shortened Greater Gwinnett Championship.
-
Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Made a hole-in-one in the final round at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic. Used a 7-iron from 178 yards on No. 12 at Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course.
-
Allianz Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead at the Allianz Championship and briefly held the early lead in the final round. Rebounded from a 10 at the par-5 6th hole, making birdies on both back-nine par-3s at the Old Course at Broken Sound to shoot 73 and T9.
2014 Season
Dropped from 31st on the 2013 money list to 50th, with just one top-10 over his 23 appearances.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Secured fully exempt status for 2015 after placing solo fifth at the National Qualifying School final at Orange County National in November. Final-round 70 included a clutch, 5-foot par putt on the last hole that avoided a playoff and maintained his position among the top five in the standings.
-
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Fashioned his low round of the campaign in October when he shot an 8-under-par 63 in the final round of the Greater Hickory Kia Classic. It was one stroke shy of his career-best.
-
Insperity Invitational: Posted three straight sub-par rounds at the Insperity Invitational and finished T9 at The Woodlands.
-
ACE Group Classic: Narrowly missed another top-10 early in the year when he finished T11 at The ACE Group Classic.
2013 Season
Narrowly missed finishing in the top 30 on the money list and earning a spot in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Ended the year No. 31.
-
AT&T Championship: Had a good opportunity at the AT&T Championship, the final full-field event of the year. At one point was projected to finish in the 30th position during his final round but was done in by a pair of bogeys over his final nine holes, (Nos. 14 and 16).
-
Montreal Championship: Enjoyed a good week in Eastern Canada in early September when he finished T9 at the Montreal Championship.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: Was just one stroke off the lead after an opening-round 64 at Calgary's Shaw Charity Classic, the second-lowest round of his career. Eventually finished T29.
-
Boeing Classic: At that New York event, finished T7 that was a strong enough performance to earn him an invite to the Boeing Classic.
-
3M Championship: A final-round 68 at TPC Twin Cities led to his best finish of the campaign, a T4 at the 3M Championship which got him into the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Turned in a strong performance at the Senior PGA Championship in May in St. Louis when he finished T6, his best showing in a Champions Tour major championship.
2012 Season
Played in all 23 events for which he was eligible and was among the top 10 in two tournaments in the first third of the season.
-
Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: In early May, closed with a 69 to finish T9 at the Insperity Championship.
-
ACE Group Classic: Shot 66-69 on the weekend at TwinEagles to finish T9 at The ACE Group Classic.
2011 Season
Joined Jeff Sluman as the only two professionals to play in every official Champions Tour event and managed to finish among the top-30 money-winners for the first time, thanks to four top-10 efforts, all before July 4. Earnings of $731,144 almost equaled his career earnings on the Champions Tour prior to the season ($780,698).
-
The Senior Open Championship: Was a co-leader through 36 holes of The Senior Open Championship at Walton Heath but struggled in the final two rounds and finished T12 in England.
-
Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: Posted a career-best round of 10-under-par 62 Sunday at the Montreal Championship. The 62 was an 18-hole record for the tournament and vaulted him up into a T7 finish in his native Canada.
-
Principal Charity Classic: In early June, played his last 48 holes of The Principal Charity Classic without making a bogey and his final-round 65 at Glen Oaks CC led to a T3 finish in Iowa.
-
The ACE Group Classic: Followed performance at Allianz with a T6 at the ACE Group Classic, shooting 6-under 66 in the final round.
-
Allianz Championship: Had his best finish of the year in his second start, nearly winning the Allianz Championship in Boca Raton. Playing in the final grouping Sunday, battled Sluman and eventual-winner Tom Lehman down the stretch in the final round before eventually finishing T2 with Sluman. Was atop the leaderboard at times on the back nine on Sunday but missed a critical 6-foot birdie putt at No. 18 which would have earned him a spot in a playoff with Lehman, who, moments after the miss, won the tournament with a short birdie putt.
2010 Season
Made just five starts but final appearance of the season was a big one.
-
AT&T Championship: As an open-qualifier into the event, claimed the last full-field tournament of the season, the AT&T Championship in San Antonio. Prevailed in a one-hole playoff with Jeff Sluman. Trailed 36-hole leader Larry Nelson by two strokes, but tied Sluman for the lead after 17 holes, thanks to consecutive birdies on Nos. 15-17. After the two finished at 12-under, he won on the first extra hole with a 4-foot par putt. In the process, he became the 11th open-qualifier in Champions Tour history to win an event and the first since Pete Oakley at the 2004 Senior Open Championship. Win at the AT&T event also made him the first Canadian to claim a title on the Champions Tour since Dave Barr at the 2003 Royal Caribbean Classic. Victory also made him the last of eight first-time Champions Tour winners in 2010.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was T28 again at the U.S. Senior Open at Sahalee.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Open qualified earlier in the year at the inaugural Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic and was T28.
2009 Season
Did not play in an official Champions Tour event during the season.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: One of six players to T12 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament but missed on one of the two conditionally-exempt spots when he made a par on the second playoff hole.
2008 Season
-
3M Championship: Lone top-10 effort was a T6 at the 3M Championship.
2007 Season
-
Regions Charity Classic: Recorded a runner-up finish at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn. Second-round, 8-under 64 was a career low at the time and moved him into second place, three strokes back of R.W. Eaks. Finished T2 along with Jay Haas, two strokes behind Eaks, after making birdies on three of his last five holes. His $128,000 check vaulted him into the top 50 on the money list for the first time. Earlier in the season, T6 at the Regions Charity Classic in Alabama after shooting a final-round 66 at Ross Bridge.
1900 Season
-
Mr. Lube PGA Seniors' Championship of Canada: Lost in a four-hole playoff to fellow Champions Tour member Jim Rutledge at the Mr. Lube PGA Seniors' Championship of Canada in August.