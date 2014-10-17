JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2008 Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
-
2006 Lost to Brandt Snedeker, Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic
-
2008 Defeated J.J. Killeen, Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards
Personal
- Grew up hoping to become a professional rugby player and is still an avid fan of the Cronulla Sharks. Picked up his first golf club at age 12, getting his start in the game from his grandparents.
- Lists Greg Norman as his inspiration to take up the game and still his hero. Favorite American sport is baseball and is a big fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Enjoys Thai food.
- Lists winning his first professional event as his biggest thrill in golf.
- Favorite golf course played is Pebble Beach GL. Would most like to play Augusta National.
- Never travels without his computer.
- His first car was a 1983 Mistubishi Sigma.
- His favorite TV show is "Entourage," and his favorite movie is "The Shawshank Redemption."
- Favorite entertainer is Billy Joel. Favorite athlete to watch is Roger Federer.
- Lists the Greek Islands as his favorite vacation spot.
- Lucky charm is a handkerchief he keeps in his left pocket at all times. Bucket list items include flying in a fighter jet.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 12 cuts. Finished 100th on the money list. Had three top 25s.
-
Digital Ally Open: T15 at the Digital Ally Open in August.
-
Stonebrae Classic: Recorded his second Tour hole-in-one at the Stonebrae Classic.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: T23 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
-
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: Finished T22 in March at the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship.
-
Fiji International: In October 2015, recovered nicely from an opening, 6-over 78 on the first day of the Fiji International in Suva to post three consecutive sub-par rounds at Natadola Bay GC to finish second, four shots behind winner Matt Kuchar. Wind gusts were consistently 35 mph both Thursday and Friday, and his second-round 70 and third-round 69 tied him for low-round-of-the-day honors.
2014 Season
Played in 23 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 12 cuts. Had two top-10s and five top-25s. Finished Regular Season 60th on the money list. Finished Regular Season with T31, T17 and T22 performances. Made two cuts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with a T16 his top result.
-
Midwest Classic: Other top-10 came in July at the Midwest Classic. Was T26 through 36 holes after posting 68-70. Then fired a bogey-free 63 to move up to a tie for fifth with 18 holes to play. Carded a 71 Sunday and finished T6.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Shot a 66 at the Panama Claro Championship in February to take the 18-hole lead in the first round of the new season. Continued strong play with rounds of 68-69. An even-par 70 Sunday resulted in a T3, his best finish on Tour since the 2008 WNB Golf Classic.
-
BetEasy Masters: In November, opened with a 4-under 68 and closed with a 69 at the BetEasy Masters on the PGA Tour of Australasia. That was good for a T5 with countrymen Matthew Griffin, Adam Bland and Paul Spargo at Metropolitan GC. Added a T10 the following week at the Emirates Australian Open.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had four top-25 finishes and a pair of top-10s.
-
Chiquita Classic: Made the cut in two of the four Finals' events with a T24 at the Chiquita Classic his best result.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Matched that 64 with another in the third round of the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, where he T10.
-
Air Capital Classic: Shot 67-64-68 in the final three rounds of the Air Capital Classic to T7. His 64 in the third round was was his lowest score of the season.
-
New South Wales Open: In November, returned home to win the Australian Tour's New South Wales Open by four shots, near where he grew up. It was his first professional title on Aussie soil.
2012 Season
Was one of the busiest members on the TOUR, competing in 25 of 27 official events.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Best finish was a T9 at the Miccosukee Championship in Miami in October.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Also had four other top-20 finishes, including a T12 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Ended the year No. 63 on the money list.
2011 Season
-
John Deere Classic: Fired four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic in July to net his best performance of the season, a T12.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: After missing the cut in his first three starts, claimed first of four top-25 finishes, a T22 at the Puerto Rico Open.
2010 Season
Posted three top-10 finishes in 22 starts in sophomore season on TOUR. Made the cut in 11 of 18 starts in his second season on the PGA TOUR. Missed the cuts in three Korn Ferry Tour starts.
-
The McGladrey Classic: Third top-10 finish also came in a first-year event, posting four rounds in the 60s to finish T9 at The McGladrey Classic.
-
Knoxville News Sentinel Open: Made three cuts in three starts on the Nationwide Tour with a T16 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open his best finish.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: Three rounds of 5-under 65, along with a 1-over 71 in the second round, led to a T9 finish at inaugural Greenbrier Classic.
-
Quail Hollow Championship: The top-10 performance earned him a spot at the following week's Quail Hollow Championship, where he finished T17.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Earned second career top-10, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a T10 at TPC Louisiana (first was T6 at 2009 Mayakoba Golf Classic) after getting into the event as an alternate.
2009 Season
Played his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Made the cut in 20 of 27 events with one top-25 finish. Finished the season No. 144 on the money list.
-
St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Had a top-25 finish at the St. Jude Classic (T14).
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T6 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
2008 Season
Placed 18th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $249,144.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Shot a final-round 65, including a front-nine 29, at Nationwide Tour Championship to finish T16 and secure his spot in "The 25."
-
WNB Golf Classic: Tied low round of the day (68) Sunday at WNB Golf Classic to finish solo third, jumping five spots on the money list.
-
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: First-round co-leader with fellow Australian Greg Chalmers at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic and eventually finished T5. Played in the team competition with hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier, where they finished T6 with Ricky Barnes and tournament host Wayne Gretzky. Scored a ride home with Messier after the tournament on Messier's private jet.
-
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Earned his first career title with a playoff victory at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship. Final-round 72 helped him overcome a four-stroke deficit and force a playoff with rookie J.J. Killeen. Price collected the $108,000 first-place check when Killeen missed a short par putt on the second extra hole. Victory jumped him from No. 48 to No. 4 on the money list. He joined Jarrod Lyle, Ewan Porter and Gavin Coles as Australians to win on Tour in the first six events of 2008.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with eight top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 42 on the money list, with $144,208.
-
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Recorded a runner-up finish for the second year in a row, this time at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship. At 2-over 290, completed tournament two strokes behind champion Omar Uresti. Other top-10s came at the Albertsons Boise Open (T7) and The Rex Hospital Open (T9).
2006 Season
Made the cut in seven of 11 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, including three top-10s. Finished the season No. 52 on the money list, with $117,858.
-
Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Strong performances down the stretch included a runner-up showing at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic, in which he dropped a playoff to Brandt Snedeker.
-
National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic: A seventh-place finish at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Following the ING New Zealand PGA Championship, didn't play again until a missed cut at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open in late July.
-
ING New Zealand PGA Championship: Finished with a T21 at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship.
-
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Began the year with a T4 at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship
2005 Season
Missed the cut in his first two career starts on the PGA TOUR. Winner of two Gateway Tour Beach Series events.
-
Gila River Golf Classic presented by Wild Horse Pass: Had a 70th-place showing at the Gila River Golf Classic.
Amateur Highlights
- One of three finalist's for the 2005 Ben Hogan Award, given annually to the nation's top golfer. Winner of seven collegiate tournaments during his career at Georgia Southern, including four during his senior season. Named first-team All-American in 2005 t