Lee Williams
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
December 27, 1981
Birthday
39
AGE
Alexander City, Alabama
Birthplace
Alexander City, Alabama
Residence
Wife, Emily
Family
Auburn University (2005, Economics)
College
2005
Turned Pro
$559,088
Career Earnings
Alexander City, AL, United States
City Plays From
http://www.leewilliamsgolf.com
Website
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the fourth consecutive season due to injury. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical Extension category with six available starts to earn 364 FedExCup points or $646,270.
2017 Season
Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the third consecutive year due to injury. Will have six events during the 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season as part of the top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical to earn 364 FedExCup points or $646,270. Should he do so, he'll retain eligibility through the end of the season.
2016 Season
Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the second consecutive year due to injury.
2015 Season
Did not compete on the PGA TOUR due to injury.
2014 Season
Injury-riddled sophomore season on the PGA TOUR included five made cuts in 13 starts. Ended the season No. 204 in the FedExCup standings.
2013 Season
Made nine cuts in 22 PGA TOUR starts.
2012 Season
Finished the season No. 16 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his PGA TOUR card for 2013, when he will be a rookie.
2011 Season
2008 Season
Made five starts but missed the cut in all of them.
2007 Season
Playing his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing the year No. 96 on the money list, with $57,019. Made the cut in 11 of 17 starts. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR.
2006 Season
Missed the cut at the Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby, his debut on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played on the Hooters Tour and the U.S. Pro Golf Tour, winning twice on the latter Tour at the Cypress Creek Invitational and the Cobb's Glenn Classic–the first two tournaments of that Tour's existence. Went on to win Player of the Year honors.
2005 Season
Amateur Highlights