×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Lee Williams
Lee Williams

Lee Williams

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
39
AGE
2005
Turned Pro
Auburn University (2005, Economics)
College
Alexander City, Alabama
Birthplace
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
39
AGE
2005
Turned Pro
Auburn University (2005, Economics)
College
Alexander City, Alabama
Birthplace
204
FEDEXCUP Rank (2014)
74
FEDEXCUP Points (2014)
OWGR--
OWGR
71.767
Scoring Average (2014)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Lee Williams
Lee Williams
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Lee Williams

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

155 lbs

70 kg

Weight

December 27, 1981

Birthday

39

AGE

Alexander City, Alabama

Birthplace

Alexander City, Alabama

Residence

Wife, Emily

Family

Auburn University (2005, Economics)

College

2005

Turned Pro

$559,088

Career Earnings

Alexander City, AL, United States

City Plays From

http://www.leewilliamsgolf.com

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2013

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2012 Mexico Open Presented by Banamex

National Teams

  • 2003, 2005 Walker Cup
  • 2003 World Amateur Team

Personal

  • Got his start in golf when his dad cut down one of his clubs for him to use.
  • Always marks his ball with a quarter, heads up.
  • Favorite teams include the Auburn Tigers and the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Favorite motto is "It doesn't matter where you've been but where you're going."

Special Interests

  • Family, movies, reading

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the fourth consecutive season due to injury. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical Extension category with six available starts to earn 364 FedExCup points or $646,270.

2017 Season

Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the third consecutive year due to injury. Will have six events during the 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season as part of the top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical to earn 364 FedExCup points or $646,270. Should he do so, he'll retain eligibility through the end of the season.

2016 Season

Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the second consecutive year due to injury.

2015 Season

Did not compete on the PGA TOUR due to injury.

2014 Season

Injury-riddled sophomore season on the PGA TOUR included five made cuts in 13 starts. Ended the season No. 204 in the FedExCup standings.

  • Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: T43 at the Puerto Rico Open his best outing.

2013 Season

Made nine cuts in 22 PGA TOUR starts.

  • Web.com Tour Championship: After missing the cut in the next two, finished strong with a T8 at Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Rolled in a 40-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course that was the difference between earning his PGA TOUR card and returning to the Korn Ferry Tour.
  • Hotel Fitness Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finished T18 in the Hotel Fitness Championship in the first of four Finals events.
  • John Deere Classic: A T33 at the John Deere Classic was his best showing.

2012 Season

Finished the season No. 16 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his PGA TOUR card for 2013, when he will be a rookie.

  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Opened 68-66 at the Utah Championship, eventually shot four under-par rounds and T9 outside Salt Lake City.
  • Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Entered the final round of the Mexico Open with a one-stroke lead and then made an up and down for par from behind the green on the 72nd hole to preserve his lead and capture his first Tour title, a one-shot victory over Paul Haley II. The $112,500 payday was easily the largest of his professional career.
  • The Rex Hospital Open: Earned his first top-10 of the season with a T10 at The Rex Hospital Open. Shot four under-par rounds in Raleigh to T10 for the first time since he T7 at the 2007 Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

2011 Season

  • Mylan Classic: Made only one start and finished T45 at the Mylan Classic, where he posted a 63 in the second round.

2008 Season

Made five starts but missed the cut in all of them.

2007 Season

Playing his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing the year No. 96 on the money list, with $57,019. Made the cut in 11 of 17 starts. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic: Finished in the top-ten at the Pete Dye National Mining Association Classic (T7).
  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Finished in the top-ten at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic (T10).
  • Buick Open: A T52 at the Buick Classic was his only made cut.

2006 Season

Missed the cut at the Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby, his debut on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played on the Hooters Tour and the U.S. Pro Golf Tour, winning twice on the latter Tour at the Cypress Creek Invitational and the Cobb's Glenn Classic–the first two tournaments of that Tour's existence. Went on to win Player of the Year honors.

  • U.S. Open Championship: Played in the U.S. Open for a second consecutive year and made the cut for the first time, finishing T40 at Winged Foot.

2005 Season

  • U.S. Open Championship: Playing as an amateur, missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Three-time All-America at Auburn. Two-time Academic All-America. Won three college tournaments. Runner-up at the NCAA Championship. Semifinalist at the U.S. Amateur. Was named to the World Amateur team, representing the United States along with Spencer Le
  • Alabama Junior State Amateur champion.
  • Class 6A state champion at Benjamin Russell High School.