Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2014 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
- 2015 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2009 Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island
National Teams
- 2005 Walker Cup
- 2004, 2005 Palmer Cup
Personal
- Favorite band is Oasis. Says his dream foursome would include Oasis band members Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher and "some sort of counselor so we could get the best band in the world back together."
- Lists earning back his PGA TOUR playing privileges as his biggest achievement.
Special Interests
- Ping-pong, University of Florida sports
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Shot a first-round 65 to hold the 18-hole lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard but followed with an 83 to miss the cut. Became the first outright 18-hole leader to miss the cut since Camilo Villegas at The Honda Classic in 2013.
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time and the first since the 2014-15 season, finishing at No. 86 in the FedExCup standings. Claimed a pair of top-three finishes and made nine cuts in 16 starts.
AT&T Byron Nelson: Tied Scott Piercy for second at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing two shots back of champion Sung Kang. Represented his third runner-up finish on TOUR and his best finish at the event in four starts, having missed the cut in each of his previous three.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Partnered with rookie K.H. Lee in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish T3. After beginning the final round (Foursomes) T22, posted a 4-under 68, including a birdie-eagle start, to move into the top five. Represented best result since winning the 2015 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
2018 Season
Made 10 cuts in 30 starts. For a third straight season, failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing No. 186 in the FedExCup. Competed in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, posting one top-10.
DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T9 at 8-under 272 at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick.
Houston Open: Closed with a bogey-free 6-under 66 to finish T8 at the Houston Open, his first top-10 finish in six starts at the event and first on TOUR since winning the 2015 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
2017 Season
Made eight cuts in 30 starts on the PGA TOUR.
Wyndham Championship: Best finish of the season came in his last start, a 13th-place showing at the Wyndham Championship. Took the first-round lead after a career-low, 9-under 61. Followed with rounds of 72-68-66, one stroke shy of a top-10 finish.
2016 Season
Made five cuts in 17 starts. Finished the season ranked No. 200 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Waste Management Phoenix Open: T24 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open was his best result.
2015 Season
Claimed his second career PGA TOUR title early in the year, helping him advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. Missed cuts at The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship resulted in an 89th-place finish in the FedExCup standings, putting an end to his season.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: In defense of his Arnold Palmer Invitational title, returned to Bay Hill and posted four sub-70 scores to overtake third-round leader Henrik Stenson by a stroke and win in Orlando for the second time. Began the final round trailing Stenson by three strokes, but with his clutch, 17-foot birdie on the 72nd hole, required Stenson to birdie his last hole and force sudden death. When Stenson missed his bid for birdie, Every became the first player since Boo Weekley at the 2007 and 2008 RBC Heritage to have his first two PGA TOUR wins come at the same event in successive years. With his win, joined Tiger Woods and Loren Roberts as players to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational in back-to-back years. He also became the season's 19th different winner in as many events, a storyline which hadn't been featured since 1994, when 20 events passed before a multiple winner emerged.
2014 Season
Among six top-10 finishes in 17 made cuts was his first career win on the PGA TOUR. For the third consecutive season, played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs. Made it through the BMW Championship before settling for a season-ending, 45th-place finish in the FedExCup standings.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished with fireworks at the FedEx St. Jude Classic by dropping a 42-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to jump into a T3 with Webb Simpson and Carl Pettersson. Came into the week without much steam behind him.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: A withdraw after the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was followed by missed cuts in his next three starts leading up to Memphis.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Picked up his first career win, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational less than 60 miles from where he grew up, in Daytona Beach. Entered the final round four strokes behind Adam Scott. Shot a 2-under 70 to claim a one-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley (72). Earned the victory in his 93rd start (92 as a professional) at age 30 years, 3 months, 19 days. Became the first player to record his first PGA TOUR victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational since Paul Goydos in 1996. Won in his fifth start in the event (T52 in 2010, missed the cut in 2011, T4 in 2012 and T34 in 2013). Comeback victory was the first at the Arnold Palmer Invitational since Tiger Woods overcame 54-hole leader Sean O'Hair in 2009.
Valspar Championship: Held a share of the 3-under, first-round lead at the Valspar Championship, before ultimately finishing T8 with five others at Innisbrook Resort & GC.
Northern Trust Open: Following 2-under 69s in each of his first three rounds at the Northern Trust Open, finished strong at Riviera CC, with a 4-under 67 to finish T6 with three others.
Sony Open in Hawaii: Turned in four rounds in the 60s to finish T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his second top-10 in three starts at the event (T6 in 2012).
The McGladrey Classic: Posted all four rounds in the 60s to T7 at The McGladrey Classic, four strokes behind champion Chris Kirk. Finished T57 in his only other start at the event (2012).
2013 Season
Made 17 of 28 cuts on TOUR, with four top-10s. Finished No. 58 in the final FedExCup standings.
The Barclays: Followed his week in Greensboro with a T9 finish at The Barclays, three strokes behind Adam Scott. It marked just the second time in his PGA TOUR career with back-to-back top-10 finishes (at the 2012 Valero Texas Open and RBC Heritage).
Wyndham Championship: Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship in his second career start in Greensboro.
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: The 2006 Ben Hogan Award winner was one of seven players to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Entered the final round trailing Matt Kuchar by one stroke before a 1-under 69 left him T4, three strokes behind Boo Weekley.
Waste Management Phoenix Open: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to collect a a T9 with Padraig Harrington at TPC Scottsdale. Birdied six of his first eight holes Sunday en route to a final round, 5-under 66, giving him his second top-10 finish in the event in as many starts (T8 in 2010).
2012 Season
Ended the season No. 67 in the FedExCup standings.
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Ended the season in style, with a T2 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. After opening with a 5-under 67 in his second start at the Disney event, closed with a 4-under 68 to take a share of second place with 2010 champion Robert Garrigus.
BMW Championship: Finished T51 at the BMW Championship.
Deutsche Bank Championship: Added a T35 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
The Barclays: Began his Playoffs season by withdrawing from The Barclays during the second round with a neck injury.
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Posted fifth top-10 of the season, with a T6 in his first appearance at the Memorial Tournament. Enjoyed rounds of 69-75-71-69.
Valero Texas Open: Tied his career-low round of 63 in the first round of the Valero Texas Open, a TPC San Antonio course record. His 9-under was followed by rounds of 74-73-71, earning him T2 honors with rookie John Huh. Had a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to potentially force sudden-death but had to settle for par. Poised to deliver the couple's first child in May, his wife, Danielle, followed her husband all 72 holes and was the first to greet him after completion of play.
RBC Heritage: A closing, 4-under 67 (low round of the day) led to his third top-10 finish of the season, a T8 at the RBC Heritage.
Mayakoba Golf Classic: At the Mayakoba Golf Classic, he opened with a 4-under 67, stumbled to an even-par 71 then was 7-under on the weekend (including a 5-under 66 Sunday) to finish a career-high T3, two strokes out of the John Huh-Robert Allenby playoff.
Sony Open in Hawaii: After a 4-under 66 to start the Sony Open in Hawaii, carded back-to-back rounds of 64 and 68 to take the second- and third-round lead (shared 54-hole lead with Jeff Maggert). Struggled out of the gate during the final round and was 4-over through six holes but rallied with birdies on Nos. 9, 10 and 18 to finish T6.
2011 Season
Made five PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by a pair of top-30 finishes. Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, capturing second- and third-place finishes and placed No. 18 on the official money list.
Miccosukee Championship: Added his fourth and final top-10 finish of the season at the Miccosukee Championship. Posted eight birdies in round two for a 7-under 64 en route to T3 honors.
Children's Hospital Classic: Was solo fourth at the Children's Hospital Classic in Chattanooga, where he finished 19-under par and was 13-under on the par-5s for the week.
Soboba Golf Classic: Was consistent through much of the season with plenty of cuts made but did not have another top-10 until late September when he was T6 at the Soboba Golf Classic. Was two shots off the lead after 54 holes and posted a 2-under 69 on the final day.
Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: First top-10 finish of the year came at the weather-shortened Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open. Scores of 67-67 left him runner-up to Brenden Pappas.
2010 Season
Played on a Minor Medical Extension in 2011. Coupled with 2010 earnings of $456,847 had five events to earn $330,130, equaling No. 125 from 2010 Made 12 of 18 cuts on the PGA TOUR, with one top 10 in his rookie PGA TOUR season. Earned his TOUR card with a No. 10 finish on the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour money list.
Waste Management Phoenix Open: Only top-10 of the year came with a T8 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, thanks to a first-round, 8-under 63. The round was highlighted by six consecutive birdies (Nos. 17-4). 2009: Collected his first career win, at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship, after holding the second- and third-round leads at Daniel Island, S.C. Held off leading money winner Michael Sim of Australia on the weekend with rounds of 67-67 to win by three. First-place check of $180,000 vaulted him from No. 49 to No. 10 on the money list. No player below No. 32 on the money list prior to the Tour Championship had ever earned a card until Every's big finish. Victory was one of only four top-10 finishes in 26 starts. Earned his first top-10 finish with a T4 at the Stonebrae Classic. Posted rounds of 69-63 to take the 36-hole lead but managed even-par 71s on Saturday and Sunday. At the Hayward, Calif., tournament, made his second career Korn Ferry Tour hole-in-one, a year after his first ace–at the 2008 Mexico Open. T5 at the Cox Classic in Omaha, where he fired a 9-under 62 in the opening round at Champions Run. His first-day scorecard included a 6-under 29 on the front nine. Added a T7 at the Mexico Open. 2008: Enjoyed a solid rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2008, making the cut in 12 of 26 starts. Switched to a belly putter just before the season-opening Panama Movistar Championship and went on to finish 12th. Birdied the final hole Sunday to finish solo second at the Mexico Open the next week, five shots behind winner Jarrod Lyle. Second-round 65 featured two eagles, including his first hole-in-one at any level. Second top-10 finish came with a T7 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. A third-round 8-under 63 at The Rex Hospital Open moved him into a share of the lead with Fran Quinn, before a 3-over 74 on the final day left him T4 and four strokes behind champion Scott Gutschewski. T5 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic. 2007: Played in five Korn Ferry Tour events, making two cuts and posting a career-best T30 at the 2007 Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Amateur: Finished as the low amateur with a T28 finish at the 2005 U.S. Open. Turned down a scholarship to the University of North Florida and decided to walk on at the University of Florida. Went on to earn first-team All-American honors three times and win four tournaments. Collegiate career highlighted by being named the winner of the 2006 Ben Hogan Award, presented annually to the top men's NCAA Division I player. Was the first player in school history to earn the honor. Played on winning U.S. Walker and Palmer Cup teams. Winner of the 2001 International Junior Masters. Other made cuts resulted in a T46 at the 2006 B.C. Open and T64 at the 2007 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.
2009 Season
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Collected his first career win, at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship, after holding the second- and third-round leads at Daniel Island, S.C. Held off leading money winner Michael Sim of Australia on the weekend with rounds of 67-67 to win by three. First-place check of $180,000 vaulted him from No. 49 to No. 10 on the money list. No player below No. 32 on the money list prior to the Tour Championship had ever earned a card until Every's big finish. Victory was one of only four top-10 finishes in 26 starts.
Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light: Added a T7 at the Mexico Open.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: T5 at the Cox Classic in Omaha, where he fired a 9-under 62 in the opening round at Champions Run. His first-day scorecard included a 6-under 29 on the front nine.
Stonebrae Classic: Earned his first top-10 finish with a T4 at the Stonebrae Classic. Posted rounds of 69-63 to take the 36-hole lead but managed even-par 71s on Saturday and Sunday. At the Hayward, Calif., tournament, made his second career Korn Ferry Tour hole-in-one, a year after his first ace–at the 2008 Mexico Open.
2008 Season
Enjoyed a solid rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2008, making the cut in 12 of 26 starts.
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: T5 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
The Rex Hospital Open: A third-round 8-under 63 at The Rex Hospital Open moved him into a share of the lead with Fran Quinn, before a 3-over 74 on the final day left him T4 and four strokes behind champion Scott Gutschewski.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Second top-10 finish came with a T7 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
Mexico Open Presented by Corona: Birdied the final hole Sunday to finish solo second at the Mexico Open, five shots behind winner Jarrod Lyle. Second-round 65 featured two eagles, including his first hole-in-one at any level.
Panama Movistar Championship: Switched to a belly putter just before the season-opening Panama Movistar Championship and went on to finish 12th.
2007 Season
Played in five Korn Ferry Tour events, making two cuts.
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: T64 at the 2007 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Posted a career-best T30 at the 2007 Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2006 Season
B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: T46 at the 2006 B.C. Open.
2005 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Finished as the low amateur with a T28 finish at the 2005 U.S. Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Turned down a scholarship to the University of North Florida and decided to walk on at the University of Florida. Went on to earn first-team All-American honors three times and win four tournaments.
- Collegiate career highlighted by being named the winner of the 2006 Ben Hogan Award, presented annually to the top men's NCAA Division I player. Was the first player in school history to earn the honor.
- Played on winning U.S. Walker and Palmer Cup teams.
- Winner of the 2001 International Junior Masters.