International Victories (18)

2006 Pocari Enerzen Open [Kor]

Pocari Enerzen Open [Kor] 2006 Samsung Benest Open [Kor]

Samsung Benest Open [Kor] 2007 GS Caltex Maekyung Open [Asia]

GS Caltex Maekyung Open [Asia] 2007 SBS Tomatobank Open [Kor]

SBS Tomatobank Open [Kor] 2010 Diamond Cup Golf [Jpn]

Diamond Cup Golf [Jpn] 2010 Japan Open [Jpn]

Japan Open [Jpn] 2010 Mynavi ABC Championship [Jpn]

Mynavi ABC Championship [Jpn] 2011 Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup [Jpn]

Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup [Jpn] 2012 Fujisankei Classic [Jpn]

Fujisankei Classic [Jpn] 2015 Thailand Open [Jpn]

Thailand Open [Jpn] 2015 Musee Platinum Open [Jpn]

Musee Platinum Open [Jpn] 2015 Fujisankei Classic [Jpn]

Fujisankei Classic [Jpn] 2015 Asia-Pacific Golf Championship [Jpn]

Asia-Pacific Golf Championship [Jpn] 2015 Mynavi ABC Championship [Jpn]

Mynavi ABC Championship [Jpn] 2016 Token Homemate Cup [Jpn]

Token Homemate Cup [Jpn] 2016 The Crowns [Jpn]

The Crowns [Jpn] 2016 Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open [Jpn]

Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open [Jpn] 2019 Casio World Open

National Teams

2011, 2013 Royal Trophy

2016 Eurasia Cup

2011 Presidents Cup

2008, 2016 World Cup

Personal

His father, Ki-Chang Kim, is a teaching pro, who got him started in the game at age 10.

Special Interests

Billiards

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Won three times on the Japan Golf Tour, bringing his career total on that Tour to 13 wins. Victories in 2016 came at the Token Homemate Cup, The Crowns and the Mizuno Open. Made seven starts on the PGA TOUR, with a T21 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and T27 at the WGC-HSBC Champions his best outings. Victory at The Crowns came one week after a runner-up finish at the Panasonic Open. Trailed by two heading into the final round before a 65 led to an eventual playoff win over Daisuke Kataoka.

Open Mizuno Open: Continued dominant ways by closing with a 1-over 73 to win by one stroke over Sanghee Lee, Kodai Ichihara and Shugo Imahira at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open. Finished 11-under-par 277 at the Jfe Setonaikai Golf Club in Okayama for his eighth win in the last 12 months.

2015 Season

Eventual Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit champion began his year with a T10 at The Crowns, thanks to opening and closing 68s.

Dunlop Phoenix: Rounds of 65-68-70 over his final 54 holes led to a T9 with Danny Lee at the Dunlop Phoenix in late-November.

2014 Season

Only missed three cuts in 19 Japan Golf Tour starts. Had to wait until his seventh start of the year before posting a top-10. Was T6 at the Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup, with three 69s to go with a third-round 74, a score that prevented him from winning.

Bridgestone Open: Final top-10 of the year came at the Bridgestone Open. Four rounds in the 60s (69-69-67-68) earned him a T6.

Final top-10 of the year came at the Bridgestone Open. Four rounds in the 60s (69-69-67-68) earned him a T6. ANA Open: Picked up a T8 at the ANA Open in mid-September.

2013 Season

Was one of two players to shoot four rounds in the 60s at the Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour. Rounds of 67-69-67-69 left him at 16-under, three shots behind winner Brendan Jones.

2012 Season

In 11 TOUR starts, made six cuts, with a T24 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational his best medal-play performance.

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost in the first round of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Lost in the first round of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Added a fourth-place finish in early December when he T4 at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup on the Japan Golf Tour, a distant six strokes behind winner Hiroyuki Fujita.

Added a fourth-place finish in early December when he T4 at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup on the Japan Golf Tour, a distant six strokes behind winner Hiroyuki Fujita. Mynavi ABC Championship: Held a one-shot, 54-hole lead in late-October at the Mynavi ABC Championship on the Japan Golf Tour. Fired a 2-under 70 on the final day but watched as Han Lee recorded a 9-under 63, the best round of the day by four strokes, to win. Eventually settled for a T3, two strokes behind Han Lee.

Held a one-shot, 54-hole lead in late-October at the Mynavi ABC Championship on the Japan Golf Tour. Fired a 2-under 70 on the final day but watched as Han Lee recorded a 9-under 63, the best round of the day by four strokes, to win. Eventually settled for a T3, two strokes behind Han Lee. Coca-Cola Tokai Classic: In late-September at the Coca-Cola Tokai Classic, contended all week only to finish T3, a stroke out of the Hyun-Woo Ryu-Shingo Katayama playoff.

In late-September at the Coca-Cola Tokai Classic, contended all week only to finish T3, a stroke out of the Hyun-Woo Ryu-Shingo Katayama playoff. Fujisankei Classic: Won on the Japan Golf Tour for the third year in a row, taking the Fujisankei Classic by a stroke over Yuta Ikeda. Was two shots off the lead through 54 holes but fired a final-round 68 at Fujizakura CC to overtake Prayad Marksaeng.

Won on the Japan Golf Tour for the third year in a row, taking the Fujisankei Classic by a stroke over Yuta Ikeda. Was two shots off the lead through 54 holes but fired a final-round 68 at Fujizakura CC to overtake Prayad Marksaeng. Japan Golf Tour Championship Citibank Cup: Had the low round of the tournament, a 7-under 64 in the second round of the Japan Golf Tour Championship Citibank Cup Shishido HillsÂ in June. Added a final-round 69 to T5.

Had the low round of the tournament, a 7-under 64 in the second round of the Japan Golf Tour Championship Citibank Cup Shishido HillsÂ in June. Added a final-round 69 to T5. Tsuruya Open: Was T9 at the Tsuruya Open on the Japan Golf Tour in April.

2011 Season

Ended the year No. 13 on the Japan Golf Tour order of merit. Finished second on the OneAsia money list, with $327,178 after winning the GS Caltex Maekyung Open and finishing second at the SK Telecom Open.

Presidents Cup: He was one of three Koreans on the International Presidents Cup team, posing a 2-2-0 record in a losing cause at Royal Melbourne GC.

He was one of three Koreans on the International Presidents Cup team, posing a 2-2-0 record in a losing cause at Royal Melbourne GC. Wyndham Championship: Ended T4 at the Wyndham Championship on the strength of four rounds in the 60s. It was his best finish on TOUR.

Ended T4 at the Wyndham Championship on the strength of four rounds in the 60s. It was his best finish on TOUR. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. It was his first top 10 in four World Golf Championships starts.

Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. It was his first top 10 in four World Golf Championships starts. The Open Championship: Lone PGA TOUR start came at The Open Championship, where he T73.

Lone PGA TOUR start came at The Open Championship, where he T73. Nedbank Golf Challenge: After The Presidents Cup, traveled to Sun City, South Africa, for the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Shot four consecutive 70s at Gary Player CC to finish solo fifth.

After The Presidents Cup, traveled to Sun City, South Africa, for the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Shot four consecutive 70s at Gary Player CC to finish solo fifth. Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open: Came close to picking up his first title of the season, finishing T2 at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour. He entered the final round tied for the lead but lost by four strokes to Jun-Gong Hwang, ending in a tie with Ishikawa.

Came close to picking up his first title of the season, finishing T2 at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour. He entered the final round tied for the lead but lost by four strokes to Jun-Gong Hwang, ending in a tie with Ishikawa. Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup: Won that Tour for the second consecutive year, taking the Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup by four strokes over Ryo Ishikawa.

2010 Season

Enjoyed a career year, moving into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time on the strength of three Japan Golf Tour titles–at the Diamond Cup Golf, the Japan Open and the Mynavi ABC Championship. He won the first two tournaments, his initial Japan Golf Tour wins, by two strokes. Shot a final-round 69 to hold off a hard-charging Ryo Ishikawa by a stroke at the Mynavi ABC Championship in late October. The win moved him to 39th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Made the cut at both PGA TOUR starts, with identical T48 finishes at The Open Championship and the PGA Championship. Was 1-over in both tournaments.

Casio World Open: Later improved to 30th in the world ranking after a third-place showing at the Casio World Open on the Japan Golf Tour, finishing a stroke out of the Michio Matsumaya Do-Hoon Kim playoff.

2009 Season

Enjoyed a fine season, but it was a season of near-misses–with runner-up showings at four Japan Golf Tour events. First came at the ANA Open in September, where he tied with Tommy Nakajima, a distant four strokes behind Toru Taniguchi. Also added three other top-10 finishes.

Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Final runner-up performance of the season came at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup. Shot 64-68 on the weekend to force a playoff with Shigeki Maruyama, an extra session he lost.

Final runner-up performance of the season came at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup. Shot 64-68 on the weekend to force a playoff with Shigeki Maruyama, an extra session he lost. The Championship by Lexus: In early November, birdied his ninth hole of his final round at The Championship by Lexus and then made nine consecutive pars to finish, unable to put any pressure on winner Toshinori Muto, who cruised to a three-stroke win.

In early November, birdied his ninth hole of his final round at The Championship by Lexus and then made nine consecutive pars to finish, unable to put any pressure on winner Toshinori Muto, who cruised to a three-stroke win. Asia Panasonic Open: He was T2, again four strokes behind the winner, this time Daisuke Maruyama, at the Asia Panasonic Open.

2008 Season

Only top-10 on the Japan Golf Tour came at the Tsuruya Open, where he was the runner-up to champion SK Ho. Shot a final-round 66 to fall a stroke short.

2007 Season

Added his maiden Asian Tour title at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in South Korea and added a Korean Tour title later in the season.

2006 Season

Won his first two titles after turning professional, both coming in his native South Korea, at the Pocari Enerzen Open and the Samsung Benest Open.

