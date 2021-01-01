×
Dustin Bray

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

August 28, 1981

Birthday

39

AGE

Asheboro, North Carolina

Birthplace

Charleston, South Carolina

Residence

Single

Family

University of North Carolina

College

2005

Turned Pro

$241,230

Career Earnings

Charleston, SC, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2007

Personal

  • Biggest thrill in golf was taking lessons from Harvie Ward growing up.
  • Biggest thrill outside of golf was attending University of North Carolina.
  • Favorites include "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmerman," the Carolina Panthers, "Caddyshack," the book, The Match, musicians, Eric Church, and athlete, Michael Jordan.
  • Dream foursome would be his dad, brother and Ward.
  • Favorite quote is "The more I practice, the luckier I get." (Ben Hogan)

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making eight cuts. Had three top 25s. Finished 123rd on the Regular Season money list.

  • Rust-Oleum Championship: Best finish of the season was a T18 at the Rust-Oleum Championship in June.

2014 Season

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished third at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Finals, posting a 19-under-par score.
  • Wells Fargo Championship: Made his PGA TOUR debut, playing in the Wells Fargo Championship. Missed the cut in Charlotte.

2013 Season

Made one Korn Ferry Tour start.

  • South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Missed the cut at the South Georgia Classic.

2012 Season

  • The Rex Hospital Open: Monday-qualified for The Rex Hospital Open, where he finished T6 in his first Tour appearance since the end of the 2009 season.

2009 Season

Made seven cuts in 18 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am: Only top-10 was a T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Posted weekend rounds of 65-63-128/14-under to offset second-day 76 and finish four back of playoff winner Michael Sim.

2008 Season

Made 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, making five cuts to finish No. 69 on the money list. Prior to 2008, he had made five career starts on Tour.

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Enjoyed a career-best, runner-up showing at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, his only top-10 of the season. Shot a final-round 69, equaling the low round of the day. The performance was worth $81,000, helping him move from No. 150 to No. 45 on money list at the time.

2007 Season

Made just seven cuts in 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a pair of top-10s to his credit.

  • LaSalle Bank Open: His T9 at the LaSalle Bank Open was his best finish of the year.

2006 Season

Winner of two events on the Tarheel Tour. Also played on the Hooters Tour, making four starts. Had four missed cuts in 2006, in four starts on Tour.

  • Statesville Classic: His best showing was a runner-up finish at the Statesville Classic.

2005 Season

  • The Rex Hospital Open: Had a 56th-place finish at the 2005 Rex Hospital Open.