|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Dustin Bray
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
August 28, 1981
Birthday
39
AGE
Asheboro, North Carolina
Birthplace
Charleston, South Carolina
Residence
Single
Family
University of North Carolina
College
2005
Turned Pro
$241,230
Career Earnings
Charleston, SC, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making eight cuts. Had three top 25s. Finished 123rd on the Regular Season money list.
2014 Season
2013 Season
Made one Korn Ferry Tour start.
2012 Season
2009 Season
Made seven cuts in 18 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2008 Season
Made 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, making five cuts to finish No. 69 on the money list. Prior to 2008, he had made five career starts on Tour.
2007 Season
Made just seven cuts in 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a pair of top-10s to his credit.
2006 Season
Winner of two events on the Tarheel Tour. Also played on the Hooters Tour, making four starts. Had four missed cuts in 2006, in four starts on Tour.
2005 Season