Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Former Fully Exempt (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2009

2009 PGA TOUR: 2014

Personal

On June 19th, 2013, he became a U.S. citizen in a ceremony in San Diego, Calif., along with 750 other new Americans.

Good friends with both Alistair Presnell and Dawie van der Walt.

Loves reading non-fiction and biographies.

When he's not golfing, takes time to enjoy life's little pleasures, like "a good red wine; Merlot or Malbec."

Supports the Springboks in rugby and the Oklahoma Sooners in football.

Special Interests

Reading non-fiction

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Carded an opening-round 6-under 66 to co-lead after 18 holes before finishing T24 at 7-under 281 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season at No. 148 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four made cuts in eight starts, including a season-best T14 finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.

2018 Season

Claimed six top-25 finishes and made 20 cuts in 31 starts, highlighted by a T9 at the season-opening Safeway Open. Finished the season at No. 127 in the FedExCup standings after a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship.

Safeway Open: Posted four scores of par-or-better at the Safeway Open to finish at 9-under 279 with three others. Made a birdie-4 on the 18th hole in the final round for the third-consecutive day to help push him inside the top 10 at the Silverado Resort and Spa.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second straight season on the strength of five top-25 finishes, including one top-10.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 117 in the final standings.

A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 117 in the final standings. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Joined fellow South African Retief Goosen to shoot 12-under 60 (Four-ball format) in second round of Zurich Classic of New Orleans for the low round of the tournament, matched by runner-up team of Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown in round four. Duo finished T14.

Joined fellow South African Retief Goosen to shoot 12-under 60 (Four-ball format) in second round of Zurich Classic of New Orleans for the low round of the tournament, matched by runner-up team of Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown in round four. Duo finished T14. CIMB Classic: In his second start of the season, birdied three of his last four holes in the final round of the CIMB Classic to post a 4-under 68 and claim a share of seventh place at TPC Kuala Lumpur with Scott Hend at 15-under 273.

2016 Season

Claimed five top-25 finishes in 29 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by a pair of top-five finishes. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career. Made it through the first two Playoffs events before ending his season after the Deutsche Bank Championship at No. 98 in the FedExCup standings.

Travelers Championship: Opened with rounds of 67-66 to share the second-round lead in his third appearance at the Travelers Championship. Finished T5 after weekend rounds of 65-71. Marked his second career top-10 on the PGA TOUR.

Opened with rounds of 67-66 to share the second-round lead in his third appearance at the Travelers Championship. Finished T5 after weekend rounds of 65-71. Marked his second career top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Frys.com Open: Finished T3 at the season-opening Frys.com Open one shot out of the Grillo-Na playoff. Was taken by ambulance to the hospital in the morning of the final round and treated for severe dehydration and vertigo. Made it back to the course in time for tee time and final-round 68.

2015 Season

Sophomore season on TOUR included eight made cuts in 20 starts, with a T15 at the Barracuda Championship his lone top-25 finish. Wrapped up the season No. 191 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Made six Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season starts, with his best showings a T42 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship and a pair of T47s. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, played the weekend in the first three, finishing T22, T69 and T39 to earn $14,512, which placed him 44th on the Finals money list heading to the Web.com Tour Championship. Was 34th in the final priority-ranking order.

Web.com Tour Championship: Opening rounds of 67-69-66 at TPC Sawgrass had him T5 and inside the projected threshold to secure his 2015-16 PGA TOUR card with one round to go. Came through with his fourth round in the 60s on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass to claim a T5 finish, which moved him into 17th position on the Finals 25 money list. Was one of five who played his way into a TOUR card at the Web.com Tour Championship.

2014 Season

Made 15 PGA TOUR cuts in 25 starts in his first year as a PGA TOUR member, collecting four top-25 finishes along the way. His best was a T16 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in May. Finished 144th in the FedExCup standings, sending him to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to attempt to regain his exempt status. Finished T41 at the Chiquita Classic and T54 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, then capped his Finals with a T11 at the Web.com Tour Championship to clinch his playing privileges.

Hotel Fitness Championship: Was in solo sixth to start the final round of the first Finals event, the Hotel Fitness Championship. Birdied five holes in a row to finish his front nine and was only one back of lead. Cooled down on the back nine, bogeying four of last five holes to card a 72 for a T7. But a check for $32,500 was significant in his quest to regain his PGA TOUR playing privileges.

2013 Season

Finished the year making the cut in 13 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with three top-10s and eight top-25 finishes. Earned his first top-10 finish of the year, a T8 in late-April at the South Georgia Classic. Missed the cut in the first two Finals events at the end of the year, after winding up No. 49 on the season money list.

Web.com Tour Championship: Finished T57 at the Web.com Tour Championship to wind up No. 24 on the Tour's Finals priority list, good enough for him to earn his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card.

Finished T57 at the Web.com Tour Championship to wind up No. 24 on the Tour's Finals priority list, good enough for him to earn his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Was T4 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Ohio State's Scarlet Course. Third-round 68 put him in a tie for second, three shots off the lead. But a 2-over 73 Sunday kept him from putting any pressure on eventual winner Seung-Yul Noh.

Was T4 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Ohio State's Scarlet Course. Third-round 68 put him in a tie for second, three shots off the lead. But a 2-over 73 Sunday kept him from putting any pressure on eventual winner Seung-Yul Noh. BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Finished T6 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts and had four top-10 finishes that propelled him to finish No. 43 on the money list.

Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Missed his next four cuts and wound up No. 43 on the final money list after a 59th-place finish at the Web.com Tour Championship to end the season.

Missed his next four cuts and wound up No. 43 on the final money list after a 59th-place finish at the Web.com Tour Championship to end the season. Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Made the cut in just three of his final 12 starts but managed a solo sixth at the Albertsons Boise Open, which pushed him back to No. 27 on the money list at the time.

Made the cut in just three of his final 12 starts but managed a solo sixth at the Albertsons Boise Open, which pushed him back to No. 27 on the money list at the time. Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Had a strong performance at the Mexico Open in June. Entered the final round at El Bosque CC in solo fifth, shot a 1-under 71 in the final round and T4 at 11-under, three strokes behind Lee Williams.

Had a strong performance at the Mexico Open in June. Entered the final round at El Bosque CC in solo fifth, shot a 1-under 71 in the final round and T4 at 11-under, three strokes behind Lee Williams. Stadion Classic at UGA: Again held the 54-hole lead, by one shot at the Stadion Classic at UGA. Opened 67-68-65 in Athens, Ga., and led a trio of players by one. Again came up short in his bid for victory, shooting a Sunday 70 to finish solo fifth to fall by three shots to Hudson Swafford.

Again held the 54-hole lead, by one shot at the Stadion Classic at UGA. Opened 67-68-65 in Athens, Ga., and led a trio of players by one. Again came up short in his bid for victory, shooting a Sunday 70 to finish solo fifth to fall by three shots to Hudson Swafford. Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: First top-10 of the season came at the Soboba Golf Classic. Opened with a 69-67-64 and held the 54-hole lead by three strokes over Josh Broadaway. Let the victory slip away when he shot a final-round 73 to drop to T7.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 25 starts and had six top-25 fiinishes.

Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Best of the year was a T8 at the weather-plagued Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open, which was ultimately reduced to 36 holes.

2010 Season

WNB Golf Classic: Finished 55th at the WNB Golf Classic, the only cut he made in five starts.

2009 Season

Finished No. 89 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Finished the Monday qualifier at the Soboba Classic in California, where he T3, with four rounds in the 60s. Top-25 effort qualified him for the Chattanooga Classic the following week. Paycheck of $58,000 was enough to earn Special Temporary Membership status. Followed with a T19 in Tennessee, which earned him a start in the Miccosukee Championship the next week. Missed the cut in South Florida. Also made three starts on the European Tour, finishing T4 at the Johannesburg Open, T51 at the South African Open and 70th at the Dunhill Championship. Played in the Long Beach Open in California in August, cruising to a seven-stroke victory at El Dorado GC. The victory was worth $29,000. Also played in the Dunhill Championship in 2006-08, finishing T58 in 2008, T52 in 2007 and T45 in 2006.

Amateur Highlights