Tyrone Van Aswegen
Full Name
AZ-wee-gun
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
January 06, 1982
Birthday
39
AGE
Johannesburg, South Africa
Birthplace
McKinney, Texas
Residence
Wife, Cristin; Maximus Ty (10/1/18)
Family
Oklahoma City University (2004, Business Administration)
College
2004
Turned Pro
$3,981,421
Career Earnings
McKinney, TX, United States
City Plays From
http://www.tyronevanaswegen.com
Website
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season at No. 148 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four made cuts in eight starts, including a season-best T14 finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.
2018 Season
Claimed six top-25 finishes and made 20 cuts in 31 starts, highlighted by a T9 at the season-opening Safeway Open. Finished the season at No. 127 in the FedExCup standings after a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship.
2017 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second straight season on the strength of five top-25 finishes, including one top-10.
2016 Season
Claimed five top-25 finishes in 29 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by a pair of top-five finishes. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career. Made it through the first two Playoffs events before ending his season after the Deutsche Bank Championship at No. 98 in the FedExCup standings.
2015 Season
Sophomore season on TOUR included eight made cuts in 20 starts, with a T15 at the Barracuda Championship his lone top-25 finish. Wrapped up the season No. 191 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Made six Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season starts, with his best showings a T42 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship and a pair of T47s. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, played the weekend in the first three, finishing T22, T69 and T39 to earn $14,512, which placed him 44th on the Finals money list heading to the Web.com Tour Championship. Was 34th in the final priority-ranking order.
2014 Season
Made 15 PGA TOUR cuts in 25 starts in his first year as a PGA TOUR member, collecting four top-25 finishes along the way. His best was a T16 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in May. Finished 144th in the FedExCup standings, sending him to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to attempt to regain his exempt status. Finished T41 at the Chiquita Classic and T54 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, then capped his Finals with a T11 at the Web.com Tour Championship to clinch his playing privileges.
2013 Season
Finished the year making the cut in 13 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with three top-10s and eight top-25 finishes. Earned his first top-10 finish of the year, a T8 in late-April at the South Georgia Classic. Missed the cut in the first two Finals events at the end of the year, after winding up No. 49 on the season money list.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts and had four top-10 finishes that propelled him to finish No. 43 on the money list.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 25 starts and had six top-25 fiinishes.
2010 Season
2009 Season
Finished No. 89 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Finished the Monday qualifier at the Soboba Classic in California, where he T3, with four rounds in the 60s. Top-25 effort qualified him for the Chattanooga Classic the following week. Paycheck of $58,000 was enough to earn Special Temporary Membership status. Followed with a T19 in Tennessee, which earned him a start in the Miccosukee Championship the next week. Missed the cut in South Florida. Also made three starts on the European Tour, finishing T4 at the Johannesburg Open, T51 at the South African Open and 70th at the Dunhill Championship. Played in the Long Beach Open in California in August, cruising to a seven-stroke victory at El Dorado GC. The victory was worth $29,000. Also played in the Dunhill Championship in 2006-08, finishing T58 in 2008, T52 in 2007 and T45 in 2006.
Amateur Highlights