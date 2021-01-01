JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2011
-
PGA TOUR China: 2015
PGA Tour China Series Victories (3)
- 2015 Buick Open, Lanhai Open, Yulongwan Yunnan Open
Forme Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (3)
-
2008 Saskatchewan Open [Can]
-
2013 Western Australia Open [Aus]
-
2014 Akarana Open [NZ]
Additional Victories (4)
-
-
-
-
Personal
- Favorite golf course played in TPC Sawgrass, home of THE PLAYERS Championship. Favorite college team is the Georgia Bulldogs. Favorite professional team is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Favorite TV show is "East Bound and Down." Favorite entertainer is Criss Angel. Favorite athlete to watch is Tiger Woods. Favorite cities to visit are New York and Las Vegas.
- Biggest thrill outside golf is jet boating in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Special Interests
- Music, reading, ping-pong, squash, tennis
Career Highlights
2016 Season
-
Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty: Picked up his first top-10 of the campaign at the Servientrega Championship. Showed poor form in the first round, shooting a 4-over 76. Rebounded over the final three days, improving by 11 strokes in the second round on his way to a 65 then posting consecutive 70s on the weekend at TPC Cartagena.
-
Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Had a nice showing at the Brasil Champions in April, with four rounds in the 60s that led to a T12.
-
Holden NZ PGA Championship: Had a strong tournament in March at the New Zealand PGA Championship. Was one of two players to shoot four rounds in the 60s at Remuera GC (Dylan Frittelli) on his way to a T2 with Neven Basic, two shots behind winner Brad Kennedy. Rounds of 68-65-66-69 gave him the high finish and a big jump inside the OWGR. Moved to No. 282, a career-high position and first time inside the top 300.
-
Oates Victorian Open: Playing on the PGA Tour of Australasia in early February, had a solid showing at the Oates Victoria Open. Got off to a disappointing start, shooting a 3-over 75 in the opening round. Reeled of rounds of 68-69-66 over his final 54 holes to T5 with five others, two shots out of the Michael Long-Matthew Millar playoff won by Long.
2015 Season
Elected to skip the final two Ping An Bank China Tour - PGA TOUR China Series' events to play in tournaments on PGA Tour of Australasia. Consequently, fell out of the No. 1 position on the Order of Merit. Still finished second to earn conditional Korn Ferry Tour status in 2016. Finished approximately ¥22,000 behind No. 1 Bryden Macpherson. Led the Tour with three victories and added one more top-10 during the campaign.
-
Lanhai Open: Strong season continued at the Lanhai Open in late-May. Opened with a 67 at Lanhai International GC to hold a share of the first-round lead. Stayed around the top of the leaderboard the rest of the weekend, trailing 54-hole leader Wang by a stroke. Went to the 72nd hole a stroke ahead of Wang. Although he missed his 9-foot par putt on his final hole, he watched as Wang three-putted from 25 feet, allowing him to maintain his advantage and take home the title. Moved more than ¥214,000 ahead of Wang, his next-closest pursuer as he remained atop the Order of Merit. Also moved from No. 395 to No. 318 in the Official World Golf Ranking, his career-high position in the ranking.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: After falling from atop the Order of Merit after his season-opening victory, he moved back to the money lead at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open when he T9 at Wuhan Yishan GC. Shot three 71s in late-May plus a second-round, even-par 72 to finish tied with Mathew Perry and Gavin Flint.
-
Fiji International: Played in the Fiji International, a co-sanctioned OneAsia Tour-PGA Tour of Australasia event in mid-October. Held the first-round lead after opening with an even-par 72 at wind-swept Natadola Bay GC in Suva. Stumbled on the second day in 35-mph wind, recording a 10-over 82. Recovered on the weekend, shooting a 2-under 70 on the final day to T15.
-
Buick Open: Traveled to China, and began the Buick Open with rounds of 73-70-69. Was 4-under with 18 holes to play and tied for fifth. Began his final round by making birdies on three of his first five holes. Played the front nine in 5-under and eventually caught–and passed–54-hole leaders John Young Kim and Yi Cao. Despite bogeys on two of his final four holes at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course, he captured the one-stroke victory when Cao couldn't make birdie on the final hole to force a playoff. The victory was worth ¥216,000 and moved him up 127 places in the Official World Golf Ranking, to No. 379.
-
Monidale Omaha Beach Pro-Am: In late-March at Omaha Beach in New Zealand, played in the 36-hole Monidale Omaha Beach Pro-Am, defeating fellow Ping An China Tour member Ben Campbell in a four-hole playoff.
-
China QT #1-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Just qualified Series as a fully exempt member with rounds of 69-76-74-73 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament in Shenzhen. Finished T13 with Hanmil Jung.
-
Oates Victorian Open: Traveled to Australia to play in the Oates Victorian Open, where middle rounds of 69-69 led to a T25.
2014 Season
-
GS Caltex Maekyung Open Championship: Lone made cut on the OneAsia Tour was a T60 at the Maekyung Open Championship in South Korea.
-
Australian PGA Championship: T25 at the Australian PGA Championship in mid-December.
-
South Pacific Open: T19 at the South Pacific Open in New Caledonia in September.
-
Mazda NSW Open: Contended at the Mazda New South Wales Open in mid-November, opening 66-68-68 to take a share of the 54-hole lead with James Nitties. On the final day, shot a 72 to finish regulation tied with Anthony Brown, with Brown prevailing in the playoff. Had two other top-25s on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
2013 Season
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: Lone Korn Ferry Tour start came when he T27 at the weather-shortened Stadion Classic at UGA.
-
NZ PGA Pro-AM Championship: Earlier in the season, at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship, shot a final-round 66–one of four under-par rounds for the week–but could only manage a T3 with Gareth Paddison, four shots out of the Mike Hendry-Scott Strange playoff that Hendry won.
-
John Hughes Geely Nexus Risk Services WA Open Championship: Recorded his first professional title when he captured the Western Australia Open Championship in mid-October. After opening with a 1-over 73, rebounded nicely with a 68-67 showing in the second and third rounds to move into solo-second position with 18 holes to play, a stroke behind leader Kristopher Mueck. On the final day, steamrolled the field by shooting a 7-under 65, tying him for low-round-of-the-day honors, to rout Mueck by five shots.
2012 Season
Two best performances of the season came at the PGA Tour of Australasia's Emirates Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship on successive weekends. Missed the cut in all five Korn Ferry Tour starts.
-
Australian PGA Championship: At the Australian PGA Championship, experienced similar disappointment, shooting a Sunday 75 after entering the day seven shots behind leader Daniel Popovic. Eventually settled for a T32.
-
Emirates Australian Open: At the Australian Open, was tied for ninth with eight others–including Adam Scott–with 54 holes to play. Shot a final-round 82 to drop into a T51.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 25 starts, with three top-10 finishes.
-
Midwest Classic Presented by Time Warner Cable: Second-round 64 and a career-low 61 in the third round of the Midwest Classic outside Kansas City propelled him to a T4 finish.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: First top-10 of the year was a T8 at The Rex Hospital Open, where he parred the final five holes and finished three shots back of winner Kyle Thompson.
-
JBWere Masters: T44 at the JBWere Masters.
-
Australian PGA Championship: T31 at the Australian PGA Championship.
-
BMW New Zealand Open: Enjoyed his first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour of Australasia, shooting rounds of 71-68-71-72 to finish third at the BMW New Zealand Open in early December. Fired rounds of 71-68-71-72 to finish third, a stroke short of the playoff between Brad Kennedy and Craig Parry that Kennedy won.
2010 Season
Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events, but played mostly on the OneAsia Tour. Playing on PGA TOUR Canada, came close to victory, with two near-misses in the middle of the summer.
-
The Economical Insurance Group Seaforth Country Classic: At the Seaforth Country Classic, four under-par rounds of 70-65-67-64 left him alone in second, two shots behind winner Kent Eger.
-
Dakota Dunes Open: At the Dakota Dunes Casino Open, rounds of 69-65-64-70 led to a T3 with Garrett Frank, five shots behind Will Wilcox.
-
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Finished T9 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open, and missed the cut in his only other start, on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Volvo China Open: Shot a final-round 69 at the Volvo China Open to T17 in April.
2009 Season
Made two of four cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
The Open Championship: First career start on the PGA TOUR resulted in a missed cut at The Open Championship.
-
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Enjoyed his second consecutive top-10, this time a T4. Tied with Jeff Gove, Craig Parry and Peter Senior, seven shots behind champion Alex Prugh.
-
HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship Pres'd by Christchurch: T2 at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship. His closing rounds of 65-71-67 left him tied with David Smail, two shots behind winner Steven Alker.
2008 Season
-
Seaforth Country Classic: Had another top-20 outing in Canada, a T13 at the Seaforth Classic (67-65-67-67).
-
Saskatchewan Open: Won the Saskatchewan Open on the Canadian Tour, firing rounds of 67-67-71-66 to edge George Bradford by a shot.
-
Moonah Classic: Finished T22 at the Moonah Classic.
-
HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: T48 at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship.
-
Australian Open Champiosnhip: Added a T24 in mid-December at the Australian Open.
2007 Season
Played the bulk of his schedule in Canada.
-
ATB Financial Championship: A T3 at the ATB Financial Championship in July was his best effort. Opened the tournament with a 63 and followed with a 70-67-69 finish to tie with Matt Bettencourt, five shots behind winner Mike Grob.