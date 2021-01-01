JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2007

2007 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 PGA TOUR: 2012

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2007 Movistar Panama Championship

International Victories (2)

2006 Guatamala Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)

2011 Lost to Ted Potter, Jr., Andres Gonzales, Soboba Golf Classic

Personal

Got his start in golf as a caddie at age 11. Learned to swing with a tree branch and earned money by selling golf balls he retrieved from ponds. Received his first set of clubs at age 13.

Lists Tiger Woods as his hero.

Cites winning a playoff in his first professional tournament as his biggest thrill in golf. Called on his girlfriend as his caddie that week because money wasn't available to pay for another.

Is the fifth of eight children.

Special Interests

Fishing, movies, watching TV

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Entered the final round one shot back at the Albertsons Boise Open, but took the outright lead with birdies on five of his first six holes. Finished three shots back of Michael Thompson in solo-second with a 5-under 66 in the final round to retain his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season. Was ninth in the final priority-ranking order.

2015 Season

Play in July and August fell off as he missed six cuts in his last eight tournaments. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made two of four cuts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts and two runners-up among his three top-10s. Had a seven top-25s and 15 cuts made. Was 37th in the final priority-ranking order. After missing the cut in the season opener in Panama, made the cut in his next 11 events, through the end of June. Finished the Regular Season 16th in earnings and secured his return to the PGA TOUR in 2015-16.

Finished T30 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run in Charlotte, NC. Rex Hospital Open: Recorded his second runner-up of the year, the Rex Hospital Open. Posted 70-68-65 and was T15 after 54 holes. Closed with a flawless 64 that put him in a tie with Patton Kizzire and Kyle Thompson at the end of regulation. After the trio all parred the first extra hole, Thompson rolled in a short birdie putt for the win. It was the second time he lost a playoff to a birdie on the second extra hole. Climbed to fifth on the money list.

In May, fired a bogey-free 65 in the first round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am. After a second-round 68, found his groove at Green Valley CC on Saturday. Started bogey-par, the posted five consecutive birdies for a front nine of 31. Went on to shoot 66. Started the final round four back. Never threatened the leaders but closed with a birdie on the 72nd hole for a T4. Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: In March, held the 36-hole lead in the winds at the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship after a 66-69 start. Carded a 73 on Saturday to share the 54-hole lead with two others. Began Sunday's round with eight consecutive pars. Bogeys on Nos. 11, 13 and 14 proved costly, dropping him to T2, five off winner Andrew Landry's pace.

2014 Season

Second full season on the PGA TOUR included five made cuts in 15 starts. Finished the season No. 189 in the FedExCup. On the Korn Ferry Tour, competed in 12 events, making the cut in half of them. Finished 104th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.In four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances in November and December, finished 13th, T47, T21 and T9.

VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: T9 in the Tour's season finale, the Argentine Open.

T9 in the Tour's season finale, the Argentine Open. Web.com Tour Championship: Was T31 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship. Missed the cut in the other three Finals tournaments.

T17 at the Barracuda Championship. Travelers Championship: T18 at the Travelers Championship. Closed with a final-round 63 at TPC River Highlands for his career-low round on the PGA TOUR.

2013 Season

Finished with three top-10s, including a runner-up, eight top-25s and 17 cuts made in 25 starts. Nailed down his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card with strong performances in August, allowing him to improve six spots on the money list the last week, and finish No. 22. After missing the cut in the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals' event, played the weekend in the last three, with his top showing a T37.

Results were greatly impacted by a final-round 79 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (T37). Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Finished T12 at the final Regular Season event, the Cox Classic.

Finished T12 at the final Regular Season event, the Cox Classic. News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Enjoyed four sub-70 rounds at the News Sentinel Open to record a T2 in Knoxville in mid-August. Held a share of the lead late in the final round when he birdied the 16th hole. A bogey on his 17th hole knocked him from contention. His performance was his best on Tour since he won the Children's Hospital Classic, also in Tennessee (Chattanooga), in 2011.

Finished T5 at the rain-shortened Stadion Classic at UGA. WNB Golf Classic: In April, collected his first top-10 finish, at the WNB Golf Classic, a T7 at Midland CC.

2012 Season

Finished his rookie season on the PGA TOUR No. 162 in the standings, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Valero Texas Open: Finished T24 at the Valero Texas Open for the best of his two top-25 finishes.

2011 Season

In his fifth full season on the Korn Ferry Tour 2007-11), earned his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a No. 10 finish on the official money list.

Children's Hospital Classic: Earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title in October (and first since rookie season in 2007), at the Children's Hospital Classic in Chattanooga, making three eagles (Nos. 6, 14, 15) in his final-round 64 to defeat Monday qualifier Brice Garnett by two. An 18th-hole birdie sealed the victory. He began the day four shots back of leader John Mallinger in fourth place and moved from 21st on the money list to fifth.

Had T7 finish at the WNB Golf Classic, where he was on the leaderboard throughout the weekend and was tied for the lead at one point on the back nine Sunday. Soboba Golf Classic: Birdied the final two holes Sunday for a final-round 65 and a 14-under total to get into a three-man playoff at the Soboba Golf Classic with Andres Gonzales and Ted Potter, Jr. Eliminated on the first extra hole when he missed a 15-foot birdie putt. Finished the week T2 in Fairways Hit and No. 2 in Putting. Earned enough money to vault from No. 60 to No. 23 on the money list with only five events left on the schedule.

2010 Season

Played 26 Korn Ferry Tour events, with one top-10 finish to his credit. Ended the year No. 86 on the money list with five top-25's.

South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Posted his lone top-10 in his seventh start, at the South Georgia Classic, where he finished T9. It was his fifth cut in seven starts. Shot 70-70 in the first two rounds before faltering to a third-round 76. Rallied in the final round to shoot 68.

2009 Season

Made nine cuts in 23 starts, with his best finishes coming early in the year.

Finished T15 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Moonah Classic: Finished T13 at the Moonah Classic.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 27 starts, with a pair of back-to-back T15 finishes his best result of the season.

Finished T15 at the Moonah Classic. HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: Finished T15 at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 25 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Missed the cut in seven of his last 10 starts. Finished the season No. 31 on the money list, with $177,712.

WNB Golf Classic: Posted the last of his three top-10 finishes at the WNB Golf Classic (T10).

Posted the last of his three top-10 finishes at the WNB Golf Classic (T10). Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Extended his impressive play with made cuts in 14 of his first 15 starts, culminating with a T3 finish at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

Extended his impressive play with made cuts in 14 of his first 15 starts, culminating with a T3 finish at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Movistar Panama Championship: Won the season-opening Movistar Panama Championship in his first-ever Korn Ferry Tour start, earning full status on Tour through the end of the 2008 season. Gained entry into the field by being one of the top-eight players on the Tour de las Americas Order of Merit. Fifty-five years after World Golf Hall of Fame member Roberto De Vicenzo claimed the first of his five victories at the Panama GC, the fellow Argentinean walked the same fairways to capture the $99,000 first-place check. Posted a final-round, 5-under 65 to wipe out a five-shot deficit at the beginning of the final round to finish the event at 6-under 274, two shots clear of three players, including PGA TOUR veteran Jim McGovern. The win was the 67th on Tour by an international player, and the fourth by a Latin American, joining Paraguay's Angel Franco and Mexico's Keoke Cotner and Esteban Toledo. The win capped off a streak of 10 straight made cuts to the start the year.

2006 Season

Abierto Movistar Guatemala Open: Posted his first professional victory at the Movistar Guatemalan Open–a co-sanctioned event on the European Challenge Tour and the Tour de Las Americas.

2005 Season