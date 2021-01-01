|
D.H. Lee
Full Name
D.H.
Nickname
DONG WAN
Pronunciation
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
April 09, 1987
Birthday
34
AGE
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
Yongin City, South Korea
Residence
Wife, Ga Young Jung
Family
2005
Turned Pro
$1,719,308
Career Earnings
Seoul, South Korea
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 143 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded nine made cuts in 19 starts, including a season-best T18 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
2017 Season
Finished the season at No. 20 on the Regular Season money list. Record three top-25 finishes in 21 starts. Finished at No. 61 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2016 Season
Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events but did not make a cut.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, two runners-up and a third among his five top-10s. Led the Tour in Par-3 Performance/Scoring Average (23-under at 2.93 strokes) and has a cuts-made streak at 18. Had nine top-25s and 19 made cuts. Was 11th in the final priority-ranking order. Made two PGA TOUR appearances, finishing T33 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and missing the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Finished the Regular Season 15th on the money list to secure his PGA TOUR card for 2015-16.
2014 Season
Made 20 appearances on the PGA TOUR. Of eight cuts made, his lone top-25 came at the John Deere Classic, a T20, in July. Ended the season 193rd in FedExCup points. Played in the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events, with his best finish a 72nd at the Chiquita Classic. Missed the cut in two others and withdrew from the Web.com Tour Championship.
2012 Season
Represented South Korea in the Korea vs. Japan Team Match Championship. Played in his second major championship, qualifying for the U.S. Open at the Olympic Club, where he missed the cut. Top Japan Golf Tour finishes came at the Nagashim Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup (T3 on the strength of a final-round 66), the Bridgestone Open (T3, with four rounds in the 60s) and a pair of T6s–at the PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup and the ANA Open.
2011 Season
Even with a two-year layoff for military fulfillment, he won his second career Japan Golf Tour title, taking the Toshin Golf Tournament in Lake Wood. Shot four rounds in the 60s to finish at 20-under, a stroke ahead of Taigen Tsumagari. Other top-fives came at the Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup (T4), the Sun Chlorella Classic (t4) and the Kansai Open Golf Championship (fifth).
2010 Season
2009 Season
2007 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Posted six other Japan Golf Tour top-10 finishes, including runner-up performances in his first start of the campaign, at the Token Homemate Cup and at the ABC Championship. At the Token Homemate Cup, shot a final-round 68 but still came up one stroke short of winner Yui Ueda.
2006 Season
Played on the Japan Golf Tour and was named that Tour's Rookie of the Year. Made 18 starts, and played on the weekend in 15 of those tournaments. Best finishes were a pair of T7s (Under Armour KBC Augusta and Woodone Open Hiroshima) and a pair of T9s (Sun Chlorella Classic and ABC Championship).
2005 Season
Made his first Japan Golf Tour start, at The Crowns, where he missed the cut.
0 Season
Made one cut in four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open. Didn't win on the Japan Golf Tour but did enjoy a strong season, with five top-10s. Best performances were a pair of third-place showings–at the Sun Chlorella Clasic and the Gate Way to the Open Mizuno Open Yomiuri Classic.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE