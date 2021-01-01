Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion 3-4 Years (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2013

2013 Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2017 United Leasing & Finance Championship

International Victories (2)

2007 Mizuno Open [Jpn]

Mizuno Open [Jpn] 2011 Toshin Golf Tournament in Lake Wood [Jpn]

Personal

Cites playing in the 2007 Open Championship as his biggest thrill in golf. Lists K.J. Choi as his hero. Got his start in golf when he was introduced to the sport by his dad.

Served in the South Korean Air Force from December 2008 to January 2011.

Big fan of Real Madrid soccer team.

Special Interests

Cars, soccer

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 143 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded nine made cuts in 19 starts, including a season-best T18 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.

2017 Season

Finished the season at No. 20 on the Regular Season money list. Record three top-25 finishes in 21 starts. Finished at No. 61 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

United Leasing & Finance Championship: Secured his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory by one shot at the United Leasing & Finance Championship with a final-round 2-over 74. Became the sixth South Korean-born player to win on the Korn Ferry Tour. Surged into sole possession of the 54-hole lead with a 5-under 67 - tying the low round of the tournament - to earn a one-shot lead entering the final round. Played the last four holes in one-under par to secure the win over Jason Gore by one shot after Gore birdied the 72nd hole.

2016 Season

Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events but did not make a cut.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, two runners-up and a third among his five top-10s. Led the Tour in Par-3 Performance/Scoring Average (23-under at 2.93 strokes) and has a cuts-made streak at 18. Had nine top-25s and 19 made cuts. Was 11th in the final priority-ranking order. Made two PGA TOUR appearances, finishing T33 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and missing the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Finished the Regular Season 15th on the money list to secure his PGA TOUR card for 2015-16.

Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Added a T39 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run then withdrew from the last two Finals' tournaments.

Hotel Fitness Championship: In the first of the four Finals' events, held a three-stroke lead after 54 holes of the Hotel Fitness Championship. Birdied two of the first three holes Sunday to increase his lead to five shots. Cooled off with bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 but responded with birdies on both par-3s on the back nine. Needed birdies on two of the last four holes to force a playoff with clubhouse leader Henrik Norlander, who broke the course record with a 10-under 62. Instead, a bogey at the closing hole placed him in a T2 with Michael Thompson.

News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Next top-five finish came at the News Sentinel Open in August. Opened with a 64 and was one off the lead. Rounds of 67 and 69 put him two strokes back of Patton Kizzire with one to go. After a bogey on the first hole Sunday, reeled off five birdies in seven holes to pull closer to Kizzire. Bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 forced him to settle for a T4.

Nova Scotia Open: Was one off the lead through 36 holes of the Nova Scotia Open in July. Found himself tied at the top after 54 holes after a third-round 71. A final-round 69 led to a T3.

BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: In May, carded 67-69-67 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am to settle in a tie for 12th after 54 holes. Moved inside the top 10 with a bogey-free 64 in the final round for a T6.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Carded 66-69-73 over the first three rounds of Chitimacha Louisiana Open in late-March. Surged up the leaderboard Sunday, recording eight birdies in first 12 holes. Bogeys on 13 and 14 derailed his momentum. Closed with birdies on the last two holes to T2, one stroke behind winner Kelly Kraft. Would go on to make every cut after Louisiana(14 starts) through the end of the Regular Season in August.

2014 Season

Made 20 appearances on the PGA TOUR. Of eight cuts made, his lone top-25 came at the John Deere Classic, a T20, in July. Ended the season 193rd in FedExCup points. Played in the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events, with his best finish a 72nd at the Chiquita Classic. Missed the cut in two others and withdrew from the Web.com Tour Championship.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T21 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December. Fired the tournament's second-lowest round, a 63, in the fifth round.

2012 Season

Represented South Korea in the Korea vs. Japan Team Match Championship. Played in his second major championship, qualifying for the U.S. Open at the Olympic Club, where he missed the cut. Top Japan Golf Tour finishes came at the Nagashim Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup (T3 on the strength of a final-round 66), the Bridgestone Open (T3, with four rounds in the 60s) and a pair of T6s–at the PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup and the ANA Open.

2011 Season

Even with a two-year layoff for military fulfillment, he won his second career Japan Golf Tour title, taking the Toshin Golf Tournament in Lake Wood. Shot four rounds in the 60s to finish at 20-under, a stroke ahead of Taigen Tsumagari. Other top-fives came at the Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup (T4), the Sun Chlorella Classic (t4) and the Kansai Open Golf Championship (fifth).

2010 Season

South Korean Army: Again was inactive as he completed his two-year stint with the South Korean Army.

2009 Season

South Korean Army: Did not compete because of South Korean military obligations.

2007 Season

Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Posted six other Japan Golf Tour top-10 finishes, including runner-up performances in his first start of the campaign, at the Token Homemate Cup and at the ABC Championship. At the Token Homemate Cup, shot a final-round 68 but still came up one stroke short of winner Yui Ueda.

The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship in his first PGA TOUR start.

ABC Championship: At the ABC Championship, again enjoyed a sterling final round, shooting a 66 to get in a playoff with Frankie Minoza.

At the ABC Championship, again enjoyed a sterling final round, shooting a 66 to get in a playoff with Frankie Minoza. Mizuno Open: Also played on the Japan Golf Tour and became that circuit's youngest winner when he captured the rain-shortened Mizuno Open. Led by three strokes at the end of the third round and then was declared the winner when inclement weather settled in.

2006 Season

Played on the Japan Golf Tour and was named that Tour's Rookie of the Year. Made 18 starts, and played on the weekend in 15 of those tournaments. Best finishes were a pair of T7s (Under Armour KBC Augusta and Woodone Open Hiroshima) and a pair of T9s (Sun Chlorella Classic and ABC Championship).

2005 Season

Made his first Japan Golf Tour start, at The Crowns, where he missed the cut.

0 Season

Made one cut in four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open. Didn't win on the Japan Golf Tour but did enjoy a strong season, with five top-10s. Best performances were a pair of third-place showings–at the Sun Chlorella Clasic and the Gate Way to the Open Mizuno Open Yomiuri Classic.

Amateur Highlights

As a 17-year-old, won the Korean Amateur Championship and the Japan Amateur Championship.

Also lists 16 other amateur titles on his resume. Was three times named South Korea's top amateur golfer.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE