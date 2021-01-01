JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2010

Personal

Older brother, Sean, played golf at Davidson College before attending law school at the University of North Carolina. His mother, Fran, is an English professor at Mercer County (N.J.) Community College and father, Don, is an attorney. Wife played tennis at Furman.

Biggest thrill outside golf was traveling to Europe for the first time.

Favorite course he's played is Pinehurst No. 2 and would like to play Augusta National.

Favorite college team is the Furman Paladins and favorite pro team is the New York Yankees. Favorite TV show is "Seinfeld." Favorite movie is "The Town." Enjoys the comedy of Chris Rock, watching Roger Federer play tennis and Kobe Bryant play basketball. Favorite food is pizza, and he likes to visit Prague, Czech Republic, where his brother lives.

Lists grandfather, Babe Ruth and President Barack Obama as the three who would round out his dream foursome.

His grandfather, Dr. O. Wesley Davidson, was a scientist who invented the formula for Miracle-Gro plant food.

Puts traveling to every continent on his bucket list.

Never travels without a book to read.

First car was a Ford Explorer. He now drives a Nissan Altima.

Charity involvement includes American Red Cross, ASPCA, "Ears, Nose, Eyes and Paws."

Special Interests

Reading, exercise, movies, watching sports

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 20 starts, two top-25s, and 12 made cuts. Was 104th on the Regular Season money list.

News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Recorded a season-best T16 at the News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one runner-up, two top-10s and 12 cuts made. Was 67th on the combined final money list. Advanced to the weekend in all but one of his first seven starts, though just one was better than T37. From late May into July missed four cuts and had a T58 in five outings to slid to 65th on the money list. Would finish the Regular Season 58th in earnings. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made one cut in the four events.

Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Finished T48 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run.

Finished T48 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run. Stonebrae Classic: A 65 in the opening round of the Stonebrae Classic in July put him in a six-way tie for the lead. Followed with rounds of 70-66-68, good for a T4.

A 65 in the opening round of the Stonebrae Classic in July put him in a six-way tie for the lead. Followed with rounds of 70-66-68, good for a T4. Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Finished T2 in his second start, at the Brasil Champions. Followed a first-round 67 with a bogey-free second-round 64. Trailing by three strokes at the start of the third round, posted a 67 to cut the deficit to two. Fired a final-round 68 to grab a T2, his best finish in 99 Tour appearances.

2014 Season

Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 18 cuts, including his last 12, which topped the year's next best by four. Had two top-10s and three top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 59th in earnings. Results in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals ranged from T40 to T63. Was 6th in Driving Accuracy (72.59).

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Second top-10, another T7, came at the Albertsons Boise Open, where he fired a bogey-free 65 in the first round. Recorded 70-67-65 over final 54 holes and reached 45th in earnings.

BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Was co-leader at the BMW Charity Pro-Am after 54 holes. Posted a final-round 69, dropping him to a T7.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-25 weeks and a pair of top-10s.

Chiquita Classic: Made the cut in just one of the four Finals' events, a T47 at the Chiquita Classic.

Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: A T3 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, thanks to a final-round 64, pushed him farther up the money list, to No. 34.

Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Recorded his first top-10 in his 15th start, a T3 at the Midwest Classic, where he finished with 64-66 to collect a check for $34,800 to jump from 99th in earnings to 57th.

A T3 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, thanks to a final-round 64, pushed him farther up the money list, to No. 34. Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Recorded his first top-10 in his 15th start, a T3 at the Midwest Classic, where he finished with 64-66 to collect a check for $34,800 to jump from 99th in earnings to 57th.

2012 Season

Will start the 2013 season on a Major Medical Exemption and have a total of 20 starts in that category. Sat out the first half of the season due to knee surgery in late December 2011. Suffered a torn ACL in his left knee one day after returning home from the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in California. Was playing pick-up basketball when he was injured. Had reconstructive surgery on December 23. Underwent rehab work since the start of the year. Started to hit golf balls for the first time in early April and had managed to walk nine holes by mid-month. Made the cut in his next four starts after the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open in June, highlighted by a T22 and a T20. Missed the cut in his final two starts.

News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: T20 at the News Sentinel Open.

T20 at the News Sentinel Open. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: T22 at the Utah Championship.

T22 at the Utah Championship. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: After recovering from his knee injury, returned to the Tour in late June and finished T48 at the Preferred Health Sytems Wichita Open.

2011 Season

Finished No. 2 in Driving Accuracy Percentage (75.06 percent).

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Fifth top-10 came at the Cox Classic in Omaha, where he closed with a 7-under 64 to help him finish solo sixth.

Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Added another top-10 with his T9 effort at the Melwood Prince George's County Open, again finishing the week No. 1 in Driving Accuracy.

Stadion Classic at UGA: Made it three straight with a T5 the next week at the Stadion Classic at UGA.

Added another top-10 with his T9 effort at the Melwood Prince George's County Open, again finishing the week No. 1 in Driving Accuracy. Stadion Classic at UGA: Made it three straight with a T5 the next week at the Stadion Classic at UGA.

Made it three straight with a T5 the next week at the Stadion Classic at UGA. South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Was T10 at the South Georgia Classic, hitting 53 of 56 fairways to lead the field in Driving Accuracy (94.6 percent). Finished T6 in Driving Accuracy at the University of Georgia GC.

Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a T9 at the Fresh Express Classic, which was reduced to 54 holes when heavy fog forced the cancellation of the final round. Recorded his first ace in competition with a hole-in-one during Saturday's third round. Ace came at the 184-yard sixth hole.

2010 Season

Played in 15 Korn Ferry Tour events and made nine cuts to finish No. 66 on the money list. Had four top-10 finishes.

WNB Golf Classic: Four starts after the Knoxville News Sentinel Open, at the WNB Golf Classic, notched his fourth top-10 by finishing T5.

Knoxville News Sentinel Open: Posted his T3 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open. Was T32 after the first two days but fired 67 in the third round, and his Sunday 64 was the low round of the day. He picked up the largest paycheck of his career, $29,000.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Took the first-round lead at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, with a 63, his career-low on Tour, and hung in all weekend to eventually T4 at Crestview CC.

Posted his T3 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open. Was T32 after the first two days but fired 67 in the third round, and his Sunday 64 was the low round of the day. He picked up the largest paycheck of his career, $29,000. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Took the first-round lead at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, with a 63, his career-low on Tour, and hung in all weekend to eventually T4 at Crestview CC.

Took the first-round lead at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, with a 63, his career-low on Tour, and hung in all weekend to eventually T4 at Crestview CC. Fort Smith Classic: Earned his first career top-10 with a T7 at the Fort Smith Classic in his first start of the year. Gained entry into the field as a Monday qualifier.

2009 Season

EGOLF Tarheel Tour Championship: Won the season-ending eGolf Tarheel Tour Championship for the second consecutive year, capping an eGolf Tour season where he made 17 cuts in 18 starts, had seven top-10 finishes and was second on the money list.

2008 Season

EGOLF Tarheel Tour Championship: Won the eGolf Tarheel Tour Championship to culminate his season that saw him finish No. 13 on the money list.

2007 Season

Made the cut in nine of 12 starts on the eGolf Tour, posting three top-10 performances and a No. 23 position on the official money list.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 16 appearances on the eGolf Tour, with eight top-10 finishes.

Miccosukee Championship: Finished T55 at the Miccosukee Championship.

Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Finished T26 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

2005 Season

A rookie on the PGA TOUR, made the cut in six of 20 starts.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: T14 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee his lone top-25 finish.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Made his first Korn Ferry Tour cut, at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2004 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: After graduating from Furman University, made it through all three stages of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in his first attempt. Finished T11 to become a rookie on the 2005 PGA TOUR.

