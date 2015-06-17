|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Byron Smith
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
March 31, 1981
Birthday
40
AGE
Palm Springs, California
Birthplace
Palm Desert, California
Residence
Fiance, Amber; Wilder (6/17/15)
Family
Pepperdine University (2003, Philosophy)
College
2004
Turned Pro
$634,153
Career Earnings
Palm Desert, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Forme Tour Victories (2)
International Victories (4)
Additional Victories (2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 176 on the money list. Made the cut in four of 17 starts.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with four top-25s and 12 made cuts in 17 starts. Was 80th on the Regular Season money list. Opened the season with nine straight made cuts.
2014 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts. Only missed playing in one tournament in a year that included a win, a T8 and six top-25s. After missing the cut in the season opener in Colombia, made the cut in his next five starts, which included three top-25 finishes. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late-August (21st on the money list). Ended the Regular Season with nine finishes of T29 or better in 20 starts.
2013 Season
Made the cut in nine of 24 starts during his first full Korn Ferry Tour season and recorded six top-25 finishes.
2011 Season
Won last PGA TOUR Canada event of the year, Desert Dunes Classic. Had four top-25s in eight starts.
2010 Season
Had two top-10s in Canada in eight starts.
2009 Season
Recorded his first Korn Ferry Tour top-25 finish. On PGA TOUR Canada, won the Times Colonist Open and had two runner-up finishes in a five-tournament span in June and July. Made 12 appearances.
2008 Season
2007 Season
Recorded five top-10 finishes, earned over $89,000 and won the Order of Merit title.