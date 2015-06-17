×
Byron Smith
Byron Smith

Byron Smith

United StatesUnited States
Metric
The 25 Rank (2019)
Official Points (2019)
See Odds Leaderboard
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
  • PGA TOUR: 2015

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2014 Rex Hospital Open

Forme Tour Victories (2)

  • 2009 Times Colonist Open
  • 2011 Desert Dunes Classic

International Victories (4)

  • 2007 Jane Rogers Championship of Mississauga [Can]
  • 2007 Corona Mazatlan Classic [Can]
  • 2009 Times Colonist Open [Can]
  • 2011 Desert Dunes Classic [Can]

Additional Victories (2)

  • 2009 Times Colonist Open
  • 2011 Desert Dunes Classic

Personal

  • Four-year high school letterman in soccer.
  • Made his first hole-in-one at Presidio Hills at age 10.
  • Was a member of the Pepperdine golf team for his first two years of college but never played in a tournament and wound up leaving the team after his sophomore season.
  • If he weren't a golfer, would be a bass player in a band. Played bass guitar with a band in his younger days.
  • Is a big Los Angeles Lakers' fan.
  • Never travels without music and headphones.
  • Not many people know he is half-Mexican.

Special Interests

  • Bass guitar

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 176 on the money list. Made the cut in four of 17 starts.

  • Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Highest finish was a T31 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers.

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with four top-25s and 12 made cuts in 17 starts. Was 80th on the Regular Season money list. Opened the season with nine straight made cuts.

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: In his fifth start of the season, took a share of the 18-hole lead at the BMW Charity Pro-Am with a 8-under 63. Entered the final round one shot back at after a third-round 65, but closed in 1-under 70 for a T8 finish, his first top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour since the 2014 Cleveland Open.

2014 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts. Only missed playing in one tournament in a year that included a win, a T8 and six top-25s. After missing the cut in the season opener in Colombia, made the cut in his next five starts, which included three top-25 finishes. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late-August (21st on the money list). Ended the Regular Season with nine finishes of T29 or better in 20 starts.

  • Cleveland Open: Recorded another top-10 the next week, at the Cleveland Open. After a first-round 71, posted 69-66-68 to garner a T8.
  • Rex Hospital Open: Earned his first career win in May, capturing The Rex Hospital Open. Was seven shots back at the halfway mark. Grabbed a share of the 54-hole lead at 11 under with an 8-under 63 at TPC Wakefield Plantation to tie Hunter Haas and Harold Varner III for the lead. Was the outright leader at the turn Sunday, thanks to birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 6. Broke from the pack on the back nine, making four birdies in a five-hole stretch, starting at No. 11. Stepped to the 18th tee with a five-shot lead and closed with a conservative bogey-5 to win by four strokes. First-place check was worth $112,500 and vaulted him from No. 66 to No. 10 on the money list.

2013 Season

Made the cut in nine of 24 starts during his first full Korn Ferry Tour season and recorded six top-25 finishes.

  • Web.com Tour Championship: Finished T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship after missing the cut in the first three Finals' events.
  • WNB Golf Classic: Finished solo second at the WNB Golf Classic in April. Moved into contention at Midland CC with a third-round 64, which got him within two strokes of 54-hole leader Edward Loar. Challenged for the lead on the final day but never got closer than one stroke. Was one down to clubhouse leader Alex Aragon with two holes to go and wound up making two pars to finish one shot back. Solid week moved him from No. 47 to No. 9 on the money list.

2011 Season

Won last PGA TOUR Canada event of the year, Desert Dunes Classic. Had four top-25s in eight starts.

2010 Season

Had two top-10s in Canada in eight starts.

2009 Season

Recorded his first Korn Ferry Tour top-25 finish. On PGA TOUR Canada, won the Times Colonist Open and had two runner-up finishes in a five-tournament span in June and July. Made 12 appearances.

  • Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: T25 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
  • Times Colonist Open: Won this third Canadian Tour event at the Times Colonist Open with a final-round 64 for a 13-under-par 267.

2008 Season

  • Greater Vancouver Charity Classic: Best finish in 11 PGA TOUR Canada events was a T2 at Vancouver Charity Classic. Had four top-six finishes overall.

2007 Season

Recorded five top-10 finishes, earned over $89,000 and won the Order of Merit title.

  • Jane Rogers Championship: Followed with a victory in August at the Jane Rogers Championship of Mississauga.
  • Cornoa Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: Won setting a tournament record of 269 to win the Cornoa Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship in April.