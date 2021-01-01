×
Matt McQuillan
Matt McQuillan

Matt McQuillan

Canada
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
40
AGE
2003
Turned Pro
University of Georgia
College
Kingston, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
147
Points Rank (2016)
1,514
Total Points (2016)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2016)
70.50
Scoring Average (2016)

Performance
RESULTS

Matt McQuillan
Matt McQuillan
CanadaCanada
Matt McQuillan

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

June 19, 1981

Birthday

40

AGE

Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Birthplace

Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Residence

Single

Family

University of Georgia

College

2003

Turned Pro

$629,651

Career Earnings

Kingston, ON, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2011
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

International Victories (1)

  • 2005 Telus Edmonton Open [Can]

Personal

  • Biggest thrill in golf was playing Augusta National.
  • Would most like to play St. Andrews.
  • First car was a Dodge Shadow.
  • Favorite college team is the Georgia Bulldogs. Favorite professional team is the Montreal Canadiens. Favorite TV show is "Seinfeld". Favorite movie is "The Dark Knight." Favorite food is pizza. Favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant. Favorite city to visit is Banff, Alberta, Canada. Favorite vacation spot is Hawaii.
  • Would round out his dream foursome with his dad, Fred Couples and David Feherty.
  • Enjoys playing ping-pong and pool while not on the golf course.
  • Favorite golf memory is watching his dad break 70 for the first time.
  • Cites flying a fighter jet as his biggest thrill outside golf.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in two events on the Mackenzie Tour but missed the cut in both starts.

2012 Season

In the PGA TOUR Season, made two cuts in 10 starts.

  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished T64 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in his only made cut in four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour during the PGA TOUR Season.

2011 Season

Successful rookie year on TOUR, with three top-10 finishes. Missed 10 consecutive cuts between January and June before netting two top-six finishes in his ensuing five starts.

  • Frys.com Open: Third top-10 finish came with an eight-way T7 at the Frys.com Open in the Fall Series. Closed with five birdies over the final seven holes Sunday to net the top-10 showing.
  • Reno-Tahoe Open: Posted second top-10 of the season at the Reno-Tahoe Open, a T6, on the strength of a final round, 6-under 66.
  • John Deere Classic: First top-10 of his career came thanks to first- and fourth-round, 7-under 64s at the John Deere Classic, where he finished T3. Highlight of his week was chipping in from 45 feet for an eagle-3 at the par-5 second hole in the first round.

2005 Season

Had three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and one victory on the Canadian Tour. Has also played on the eGolf Tour and the Hooters Tour.

  • Alberta Classic: Finished T24 at the Alberta Classic, his only made cut in three starts that year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
  • TELUS Edmonton Open: Winner of the Telus Edmonton Open on the Canadian Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played for two years at Oklahoma State and one year at the University of Georgia. Ranked as the No. 1 junior in Canada in 1999. Won the 1999 Ontario Junior. Winner of the 1999 AJGA Tucker Anthony.