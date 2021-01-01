|
Matt McQuillan
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
June 19, 1981
Birthday
40
AGE
Kingston, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Kingston, Ontario, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
University of Georgia
College
2003
Turned Pro
$629,651
Career Earnings
Kingston, ON, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in two events on the Mackenzie Tour but missed the cut in both starts.
2012 Season
In the PGA TOUR Season, made two cuts in 10 starts.
2011 Season
Successful rookie year on TOUR, with three top-10 finishes. Missed 10 consecutive cuts between January and June before netting two top-six finishes in his ensuing five starts.
2005 Season
Had three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and one victory on the Canadian Tour. Has also played on the eGolf Tour and the Hooters Tour.
Amateur Highlights