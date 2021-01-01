JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2006
-
PGA TOUR: 2007
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
2013 Defeated Charlie Beljan, Northern Trust Open
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2006 Defeated Gavin Coles, Peek'n Peak Classic
National Teams
Personal
- Married to the former Jody Schmidt, who was a member of UCLA's 2003 national championship water polo team.
Special Interests
- Movies, watching sports, Los Angeles Lakers
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 139 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 14 starts, including a season-best T10 finish at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Fired four rounds under par to earn a T10 finish in Nashville.
2018 Season
Of three made cuts in 11 starts, collected a pair of top-25 showings, finishing T23 at the John Deere Classic and T15 at the Barracuda Championship. Having concluded the season at No. 199 in the FedExCup, entered the 2018-19 season out of the Past Champion category.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 150 on the money list. Made seven cuts in 10 starts.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Highest finish was a T30 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz.
-
Barbasol Championship: Season highlighted by a T18 at the Barbasol Championship.
2016 Season
In just 12 starts during the 2015-16 campaign, tallied two top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 198 in the FedExCup, failing to advance to the Playoffs for the third consecutive season.
-
Barbasol Championship: T20 at the Barbasol Championship.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: T18 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Also saw extensive time on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a T9 in his season-opening Panama Claro Championship his lone top-10 finish.
2015 Season
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, opened with a promising T16 at the Hotel Fitness Championship. Would follow with two missed cuts and a T43 to close the season. Finished 48th on the Finals' money list.
2014 Season
Among 11 made cuts in 27 PGA TOUR starts, amassed three top-25 finishes. Finished the season outside the top 125 at No. 162 in the FedExCup standings to miss the Playoffs for the second consecutive season. For the first time in the FedExCup era, failed to finish high enough in the standings to advance to the Playoffs. Missed only five cuts in 25 starts and collected a pair of top-25 finishes.
-
Wyndham Championship: Despite four rounds of par or better for a T32 finish at the Wyndham Championship in his last bid to finish inside the top 125, could manage no better than a 133rd-place finish in the FedExCup standings.
-
Wells Fargo Championship: T23 at the Wells Fargo Championship.
-
Valero Texas Open: Season highlighted by a T15 at the Valero Texas Open.
-
Waste Management Phoenix Open: T19 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
2013 Season
Season included 16 made cuts in 23 starts, but at No. 39 in the FedExCup, failed to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the seventh consecutive season.
-
BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship No. 44 in the FedExCup standings. Despite an opening-round, 4-under 67, his T18 finish at Conway Farms left him No. 39 in the FedExCup standings.
-
RBC Canadian Open: In July, made eight birdies and an eagle en route to a career-low, 10-under 62 in the RBC Canadian Open second round. He posted rounds of 72-71 on the weekend at Glen Abbey GC to finish T6 with Roberto Castro and Mark Wilson.
-
Northern Trust Open: The UCLA graduate and Long Beach, Calif., native won the Northern Trust Open in his sixth start at Riviera CC to become the first player from Los Angeles County to win the event. Made a par-4 on the second playoff hole (No. 10) to defeat Charlie Beljan. It was his first playoff on the PGA TOUR. Victory was the 18th playoff in tournament history and the second consecutive at the event. Earned his first career TOUR victory, at age 30 years, 10 months, 25 days in his 169th career start. Previous-best finish at the Northern Trust Open was T54 in 2010. In 14 rounds prior his win at Riviera CC, only had three under-par rounds. He had three of four rounds in the 60s on his way to winning. Came from three shots behind Bill Haas entering the final round to force the playoff with Beljan. In interviews after his second round mentioned that he was aware that it was "USC Day" at the Northern Trust Open, when he shot a 66. He followed up with a 70 in the third round on "UCLA Day." Is the ninth player to record his first PGA TOUR win at the Northern Trust Open.
2012 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs all six years. Finished No. 72 in the FedExCup standings, just missing his first trip to the BMW Championship since 2008.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Advanced to the second Playoffs event, but finished T20 at the Deutsche Bank Championship and failed to advance.
-
Wyndham Championship: Finished T10 at the Wyndham Championship on the strength of opening and closing rounds of 66.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Equaled his (then) career-best finish on the PGA TOUR with a runner-up performance at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, finishing one shot off Dustin Johnson's winning pace of 9-under. Held a share of the 54-hole lead at 6-under for just the second time in his career. One of only two players to card four rounds in the 60s at TPC Southwind during the week (66-69-69-68). The top-10 came in his 16th start, and he has posted sub-70 scores in seven of his last eight rounds at TPC Southwind. Shared the first-round lead at 4-under with Jeff Maggert.
2011 Season
Made 15 of 21 cuts on TOUR to go with one top-10 and five top-25 finishes. Bounced back after a rough 2010 in which he failed to finish inside the top 125 on the money list.
-
Travelers Championship: Recorded his only top-10 of the season, a T9 at the Travelers Championship. Also finished T11 outside Hartford in 2009.
2010 Season
Made a career-best 23 cuts but finished outside the top-125 for the first time since 2007.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Earned only top 10 of the PGA TOUR season with a T3 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, his third consecutive top-10 at Montreux G&CC. Fired a final-round, 3-under-par 69 to finish two shots behind Matt Bettencourt.
2009 Season
Ranked 75th on the FedExCup standings and a career-best No. 58 on the money list.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Partnered with Nick Watney at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China in November.
-
PGA Championship: Finished T10 at the PGA Championship, his third career top-10 in a major.
-
Masters Tournament: Shot a 66, the best final-round score, to T6 at the Masters Tournament. Round included four consecutive birdies on the back nine.
-
The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Posted a (then) career-best 63 in the third round of the 50th Bob Hope Classic on his way to a career-best runner-up finish, three shots behind champion Pat Perez.
2008 Season
Doubled his earnings in his second season on TOUR, making more than $1.3 million with four top-10 finishes.
-
Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Opened with consecutive 5-under 67s at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open. Finished T8.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Finished T6 at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines for his first top-10 in a major in just his second start. He missed the cut at the 2005 U.S. Open.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Finished his third round Sunday morning and claimed the 54-hole lead at the Zurich Classic before a final-round 73 left him T7.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T3 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, four strokes behind champion Brian Gay after rounds of 69-67 on the weekend.
2007 Season
Finished 135th on the money list.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Improved his position on TOUR with his T23 finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
-
Turning Stone Resort Championship: First career top-10 was a T5 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.
2006 Season
Finished 21st on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Improved his status for the following season's PGA TOUR with T4 finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, becoming first player from the Korn Ferry Tour to improve status through Qualifying Tournament.
-
Peek'n Peak Classic: First full season on the Korn Ferry Tour included four top-10s and his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory. Fired rounds of 71-69-69-68 to finish tied with Gavin Coles at 11-under 277 at the Peek'n Peak Classic. Parred third extra hole to win for the first time.
2005 Season
Made six cuts in a combined 10 starts during the 2004 and 2005 Korn Ferry Tour seasons.
-
U.S. Open Championship: In first PGA TOUR start, missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
2004 Season
Had one top-25 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. Also played on the Spanos Tour.
-
Envirocare Utah Classic: Only top-25 was a T12 at the Envirocare Utah Classic in his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Earned All-Pac-10 honors after capturing medalist honors at the 2003 Pac-10 Championship. Won 2001 Southern California Golf Association Amateur at age 19, the youngest person since Tiger Woods in 1994 to capture the nation's second-oldest, continuously co
