Rikard Karlberg
Rikard Karlberg

Rikard Karlberg

Sweden
Metric
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
161 lbs
73 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
Gothenburg, Sweden
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
161 lbs
73 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
Gothenburg, Sweden
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR 313
OWGR
70.329
Scoring Average

Performance
Rikard Karlberg
Rikard Karlberg
SwedenSweden
Rikard Karlberg

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

161 lbs

73 kg

Weight

December 01, 1986

Birthday

34

AGE

Gothenburg, Sweden

Birthplace

Gothenburg, Sweden

Residence

Wife; Pernilla

Family

2006

Turned Pro

$27,300

Career Earnings

Sweden

City Plays From

International Victories (3)

  • 2010 SAIL Open [Asia]
  • 2010 Hero Honda Indian Open [Asia]
  • 2015 Open D'Italia [Eur]

Personal

  • Lists fellow Gothenburg native Henrik Stenson as one of his inspirations.

Special Interests

  • Sports

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Missed the cut at The Open Championship and PGA Championship in his only two PGA TOUR starts. Posted six top-25 finishes on the European Tour (all in consecutive starts): True Thailand Classic (T25), Shenzhen International (T8), Volvo China Open (T21), Irish Open (T10), BMW PGA Championship (2) and Nordea Masters (7).

  • BMW PGA Championship: At 8-under 280, finished just one stroke behind Chris Wood at the BMW PGA Championship. Closed with a stellar 7-under 65 to make things interesting on the final day, including a hole-in-one on the second hole.

2015 Season

Maiden European Tour victory came a few months after getting married, winning the 72Ëš Open D'Italia in a head-to-head battle with Martin Kaymer at the Golf Club Milano. Both players finished regulation tied at 19-under with Karlberg winning on the second extra hole. Finished a (then) career-best 56th in the Race to Dubai. Despite making 70 European Tour starts, did not gain full privileges until doing so at the Qualifying School Final Stage (his ninth try at doing so) late in the year. Prior to that, had played primarily on the Asian Tour.

  • CIMB Classic: Finished T39 at the 2014 CIMB Classic (2014-15 PGA TOUR Season) for his only career made cut on the PGA TOUR.

2014 Season

Finished No. 124 on the Order of Merit, with top-10 finishes at the Maybank Malaysian Open (T5) and Made in Denmark (T9).

  • The Open Championship: Only other TOUR start that season was a missed cut at The Open Championship.

2013 Season

Finished 130th for the second-consecutive season in the Race to Dubai standings, with a T4 at the Nordea Masters his lone top-10 finish.

  • U.S. Open: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open in his only PGA TOUR start.

2012 Season

Finished No. 130 in the Race to Dubai, with a fourth-place finish at the Lyoness Open his sole top-10 finish.

  • U.S. Open: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open in his first major championship start.
  • Hero Honda Indian Open: Later added his second Tour title at the Hero Honda Indian Open.

2011 Season

Wrapped up the season No. 154 in the Race to Dubai standings, with a T11 at the Open de Andalucía de Golf by Turkish Airlines and T13 at the Barclays Singapore Open his best outings.

2010 Season

After earning his Asian Tour card through qualifying school, went on to win Asian Tour Rookie of the Year honors. Won the SAIL Open in just his second Asian Tour start.

2009 Season

Began his professional career on the European Challenge Tour. Made nine starts, playing on the weekend in six of those events. Best finish was a T16 at the SK Golf Challenge in early August, a final-round 69 leaving him tied with two others, six shots behind winner Nicolas Colsaerts.

2007 Season

Sat atop the Nordic League rankings, thanks to four victories. As a result, earned a spot on the European Tour's Challenge Tour the following season.