Rikard Karlberg
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
161 lbs
73 kg
Weight
December 01, 1986
Birthday
34
AGE
Gothenburg, Sweden
Birthplace
Gothenburg, Sweden
Residence
Wife; Pernilla
Family
2006
Turned Pro
$27,300
Career Earnings
Sweden
City Plays From
International Victories (3)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Missed the cut at The Open Championship and PGA Championship in his only two PGA TOUR starts. Posted six top-25 finishes on the European Tour (all in consecutive starts): True Thailand Classic (T25), Shenzhen International (T8), Volvo China Open (T21), Irish Open (T10), BMW PGA Championship (2) and Nordea Masters (7).
2015 Season
Maiden European Tour victory came a few months after getting married, winning the 72Ëš Open D'Italia in a head-to-head battle with Martin Kaymer at the Golf Club Milano. Both players finished regulation tied at 19-under with Karlberg winning on the second extra hole. Finished a (then) career-best 56th in the Race to Dubai. Despite making 70 European Tour starts, did not gain full privileges until doing so at the Qualifying School Final Stage (his ninth try at doing so) late in the year. Prior to that, had played primarily on the Asian Tour.
2014 Season
Finished No. 124 on the Order of Merit, with top-10 finishes at the Maybank Malaysian Open (T5) and Made in Denmark (T9).
2013 Season
Finished 130th for the second-consecutive season in the Race to Dubai standings, with a T4 at the Nordea Masters his lone top-10 finish.
2012 Season
Finished No. 130 in the Race to Dubai, with a fourth-place finish at the Lyoness Open his sole top-10 finish.
2011 Season
Wrapped up the season No. 154 in the Race to Dubai standings, with a T11 at the Open de Andalucía de Golf by Turkish Airlines and T13 at the Barclays Singapore Open his best outings.
2010 Season
After earning his Asian Tour card through qualifying school, went on to win Asian Tour Rookie of the Year honors. Won the SAIL Open in just his second Asian Tour start.
2009 Season
Began his professional career on the European Challenge Tour. Made nine starts, playing on the weekend in six of those events. Best finish was a T16 at the SK Golf Challenge in early August, a final-round 69 leaving him tied with two others, six shots behind winner Nicolas Colsaerts.
2007 Season
Sat atop the Nordic League rankings, thanks to four victories. As a result, earned a spot on the European Tour's Challenge Tour the following season.