JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 2009
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
International Victories (5)
2007 KLM Open [Eur]
2008 European Open [Eur]
2009 Volvo World Match Play Championship [Eur]
2010 Irish Open [Eur]
2014 Tshwane Open [Eur]
National Teams
- 2010 Ryder Cup
- 2008, 2009 World Cup
- 2009, 2011 Seve Trophy
- 2016 Eurasia Cup
Personal
- Learned golf at Wentworth Club after being introduced to the game by his stepfather at age 3.
- Excelled in other sports growing up including football, basketball, tennis and cricket.
- Favorite golf memory was watching Tiger Woods win the 1997 Masters.
- If he weren't a golfer, he would be testing fast cars. Loves motorsport and collects cars.
- Favorite quote is '"Dream as if you will live forever. Live as if you will die tomorrow."
- Escapes the cold England winter at their home in Lake Nona, Florida.
Special Interests
- Cars, movies, computer games
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Made seven cuts in 10 starts on the PGA TOUR, posting three top-10 finishes, all three coming in World Golf Championships events. Took up Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR in May. Finished fourth in FedExCup points for non-members and will play out of the Top 125 Non-Member category in 2017-18.
Italian Open: For the second consecutive event on the European Tour, finished runner-up to Tyrrell Hatton. Finished one stroke behind Hatton at the Italian Open.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: On the European Tour, recorded a course-record, 11-under 61 at the Old Course at St. Andrews during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to finish runner-up behind Tyrell Hatton.
HNA Open de France: Finished T7 at the HNA Open de France in July, which was won by fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.
BMW PGA Championship: Finished T9 at the BMW PGA Championship in May.
Volvo China Open: Highlighted by a third-round 64, finished T6 at the Volvo China Open.
Shenzhen International: Finished one stroke out of the Bernd Wiesberger-Tommy Fleetwood playoff at the Shenzhen International on the European Tour. Finished T3.
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after winning sudden-death playoff over Louis Oosthuizen with a birdie-3 at the second extra hole. Went on to defeat Bubba Watson (4 and 3) in the round of 16 before losing to Japan's Hideto Tanihara (4 and 2) in the quarterfinal to finish T5.
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Was one of six first-round leaders at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Fired a final-round 65, which included nine birdies to finish T3 at 12-under 272. The T3 marked his sixth top-10 in 63 career starts on the PGA TOUR. Entered the week at No. 72 in the Official World Golf Ranking and advanced to No. 55. Put a new putter in the bag and it paid off on Sunday with 25 putts in the final round, his best of the week with more than 120 feet of putts holed.
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: A year after finishing T3 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, returned to Shanghai where he posted four rounds in the 60s for a second straight time. At 14-under 274, tied for sixth with Rickie Fowler and Francesco Molinari.
2016 Season
Made four starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished inside the top 20 (No. 20) for the third consecutive season in the Race to Dubai standings. Played his best golf near the end of the season, with three of his five top-10 finishes coming in his last six starts, including back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Porsche European Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Picked up a T3 in his third appearance at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Carded 65-68 on the weekend and moved inside the top five at Sheshan International GC.
2015 Season
Porsche European Open: Added a T5 late in the European Tour season with a solid performance at the Porsche European Open. Opened 67-65-69 and was tied for second with Pelle Edberg and Graeme Storm, a shot behind 54-hole leader Thongchai Jaidee. Fired an even-par 71 Sunday that dropped him into a tie with Rikard Karlberg, Lucas Bjerregaard and Jamie Donaldson.
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Fired weekend rounds of 68-68 at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open in July to T7 with Daniel Brooks and Luke Donald.
ABU Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Shot weekend rounds of 69-66 at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship to T9 in mid-January.
2014 Season
Played in 28 European Tour events, making the cut in 20 and finishing 20th on the final Race to Dubai standings.
BMW Masters: Was one of only four players in the field at the BMW Masters in Shanghai in early November to shoot a round in the 60s Sunday at Lake Malaren GC. The 3-under effort propelled him into a playoff with Marcel Siem and 54-hole leader Alexander Levy. In the extra session, made a par along with Levy on the first playoff hole while Siem was making birdie. The runner-up performance was his first since he finished solo second at the ISPS Handa Perth International in 2013.
71 OPEN D'ITALIA Presented by DAMIANI: Was T7 at the Italian Open in late-August. Had four sub-par rounds, including a 69-66 start (9-under).
Irish Open: Opened with a 3-under 68 and closed with a 65 at the Irish Open to finish T8 with five others.
Joburg Open: Added another South African top-10 in February. Finished T10 at the Joburg Open, enjoying four sub-70 rounds at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington GC.
Tshwane Open: In his 210th European Tour start, he earned his fifth Tour title, capturing the Tshwane Open in South Africa in early March. Began his final round with a five-shot lead after opening 66-65-67. Shot a final-round 70 at Copperleaf Golf & Country Estate and held off charges by Michael Hoey and Danie Van Tonder to triumph by three shots. Cemented the victory with an eagle-3 at the par-5 15th hole.
2013 Season
Made seven of 15 TOUR cuts, with one top-10 finish. Missed the FedExCup Playoffs after finishing No. 161 in the standings. Will not have any status on the TOUR for the 2013-14 season
Turkish Airlines Open: Shot a final-round 65 at the European Tour's Turkish Airlines Open in early November to T10.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Playing at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, finished T3, seven strokes behind winner Charl Schwartzel at Leopard Creek CC in Malelane.
KLM Open: At the KLM Open in the Netherlands, added another top-10, this time a T3 with Simon Dyson, Gregory Havret and Damien McGrane, three shots out of the Joost Luiten-Miguel Angel Jimenez playoff. Enjoyed four sub-70 rounds at Kennemer G&CC.
Omega European Masters: Shot a third-round 63 at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in September. A final-round 66 moved him up the leaderboard into solo-fifth position at Crans-sur-Sierre GC.
Wyndham Championship: Held a share of the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship before finishing T52.
Nordea Masters: At the Nordea Masters in Sweden in early June, shot a final-round 64 at Bro Hof Slott GC to T8 on the European Tour.
Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his third start at the event. Recorded his first TOUR top-10 since he had two in 2009.
2012 Season
Joined the PGA TOUR as a member for the first time. Has played full time on the European Tour since 2006, with 140 career starts there.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T2 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, where he finished one shot behind winner Dong Hwan Lee.
Irish Open: In late June-early July, made a final-round run at the Irish Open with two front-nine eagles at Royal Portrush GC. Eventually settled for a T10.
BMW International Open: Shot four consecutive 70s at the BMW International Open in Cologne, Germany, to T8 at GC Gut Larchenhof.
Nordea Masters: Finished a distant second to Lee Westwood at the Nordea Masters in June, five shots back of Westwood's winning pace.
Ballentine's Championship: Was T7 at the European Tour's Ballantine's Championship in South Korea in April.
2011 Season
KLM Open: Played solidly at the KLM Open in the Netherlands in September. Struggled to a 4-over 74 in the second round at Hilversum GC that proved to be his undoing. Opened and closed with a 66, and had a 67 in the third round. Ended T6. Had three other European top-10 finishes, at the BMW International Open, the Volvo World Match Play Championship and the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Masters Tournament: Finished 15th at the Masters, securing an automatic return invitation to Augusta in 2012.
2010 Season
His Irish Open win topped a memorable season with three other top-10 finishes and a maiden Ryder Cup appearance, securing two points for the winning Europeans and finishing with a 2-2-0 record.
Irish Open: Picked up a European Tour title for the fourth consecutive year when he won the 3 Irish Open at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club. Entered the final round with a one-stroke lead, and fired a 65 to hold off a hard-charging Padraig Harrington, who had a Sunday 64 but fell one stroke short.
2009 Season
Earned special temporary member status on the PGA TOUR in April.
Volvo World Match Play Championship: Beat Anthony Kim to win the Volvo World Match Play Championship at Finca Cortesin near Casares in Spain. Beat Kim, 4 and 3, after playing 126 holes in four days.
The Open Championship: Trailed third-round leader Tom Watson by one stroke in The Open Championship at Turnberry. Birdied the first two holes in the final round to reach 4-under par and take the outright lead, but made a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 fifth hole after driving into long rough on the right side of the hole. Finished T13 after a final-round 75.
U.S. Open Championship: Making his sixth major championship start, posted his first top-10 with a fifth-place finish at the U.S. Open. At 1-under 279, was among just five players with under-par scores, finishing three behind champion Lucas Glover.
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Making his first appearance at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, he reached the semifinals, marking the first time two Englishmen (Paul Casey) had reached the semifinals. Lost to Casey, 2 and 1, in the semifinals. Earned $490,000 for fourth-place finish.
2008 Season
Dunhill Links Championship: At the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship later in the year, lost to Robert Karlsson in a sudden-death playoff.
European Open: Won for the second consecutive season on the European Tour. Began the European Open with a course-record 63 and holed out from a bunker on the 72nd hole to win by seven strokes over Sergio Garcia.
2007 Season
HSBC Champions: Nearly won, but lost to Phil Mickelson in a playoff for the HSBC Champions.
The KLM Open: Won his first European Tour title, at the KLM Open, beating local favorite Joost Luiten in the Netherlands.
2006 Season
Joined the European Tour via the European Challenge Tour and the Qualifying Tournament in 2005.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE