Joe Affrunti
Joe Affrunti

Joe Affrunti

5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
40
AGE
2004
Turned Pro
University of Illinois (2004, Speech Communications)
College
Chicago, Illinois
Birthplace
5  ft, 7  in
170 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
40
AGE
2004
Turned Pro
University of Illinois (2004, Speech Communications)
College
Chicago, Illinois
Birthplace
Joe Affrunti

Full Name

uh-FRONT-tee

Pronunciation

5  ft, 7  in

170 cm

Height

155 lbs

70 kg

Weight

August 01, 1981

Birthday

40

AGE

Chicago, Illinois

Birthplace

Crystal Lake, Illinois

Residence

Wife, Megan; Jack (8/22/14)

Family

University of Illinois (2004, Speech Communications)

College

2004

Turned Pro

$491,002

Career Earnings

Crystal Lake, IL, United States

City Plays From

http://www.joeaffrunti.com

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2010
  • PGA TOUR: 2011
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)

  • 2010 Lost to David Branshaw, Scott Gardiner, Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek
  • 2013 Lost to Billy Hurley III, Ben Martin, Ashley Hall, United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI

Personal

  • Says geting his PGA TOUR card at the 2010 Web.com Tour Championship is his biggest thrill in golf. Lists the Chicago Blackhawks winning the Stanley Cup as his biggest thrill outside of golf.
  • Lists Troon as his favorite golf course. The Chicago Blackhawks, Bears and White Sox as his favorite professional teams. Favorite TV shows are "Dirty Jobs" and "River Monsters" and favorite movies are "Caddyshack" and "Slap Shot." Favorite food is pasta and enjoys spending time in Chicago.
  • In addition to golf, he also lettered in high school in hockey.
  • Superstitions include carrying two tees and one coin in his right pocket.
  • Bucket list includes eating great food all around the world.
  • Says not many people know he has a shoe obsession.
  • Would round out his dream foursome with Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Arnold Palmer.
  • Never travels without his flip-flops.
  • Lists John Swenson as his instructor.
  • Non-golf related jobs include working at a driving range and cleaning out vending machines.
  • Graduated with a degree in speech communication. John Swenson, his coach of over 25 years, has been an instrumental part of his career on and off the course.

Special Interests

  • Working out, hockey, snowboarding, fishing

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played on a Major Medical out of the Korn Ferry Tour category during the season that dates to left-shoulder surgery in 2011. Needed to earn $568,234 in four events to clear the top finishers from the Korn Ferry Tour Medical category. In his four PGA TOUR starts, made two cuts, resulting in a T37 at the Barracuda Championship and a T46 at the AT&T Byron Nelson and earnings of $31,480. Made 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, recording two cuts made, with a T41 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am his best effort.

2014 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start.

2013 Season

Made the cut in three of five PGA TOUR starts, with a T33 at the John Deere Classic his best outing. Will carry over a Qualifying Tournament/Korn Ferry Tour Medical Extension. Has eight starts in 2013-14 to earn $599,714, which coupled with 2011 earnings of $18,837, would equal No. 125 from that season's money list. Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour events.

  • United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Playoff runner-up to Ben Martin at the weather-delayed United Leasing Championship. One of four players to tie at 11-under 277 following regulation play. Was a co-leader with playing partner Billy Hurley on Sunday when they both made double bogeys at No. 17. Wound up four-putting from 50 feet when his second putt from 5 feet lipped out and his third putt from inside 2 feet did a 360 in the cup before coming out. Darkness pushed the playoff start to Monday. Missed a 6-foot par putt that would have forced a second extra hole with Martin, who two-putted from 22 feet for the victory.

2012 Season

Continuing to rehab a shoulder injury. The TOUR rookie failed to make any appearances this season and will carry over on a Qualifying Tournament/Korn Ferry Tour Medical Extension.

2011 Season

Made two of six cuts on TOUR before left-shoulder surgery for a torn labrum ended his rookie season. Remained in rookie category for 2012.

2010 Season

Entered 26 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments and posted four top-10 finishes, earning enough money to place No. 22 on the final money list and a spot on the 2011 PGA TOUR. Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in his only PGA TOUR start of the season.

  • Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Finished solo third at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship, where he shared the first-day lead. Hovered near the top of the standings for the final three rounds and wound up four strokes back of the winner. His payday of $68,000 was enough to push him from No. 34 to No. 22 on the money list.
  • Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: His third top 10 came at the Chattanooga Classic where he lost in a three-man playoff. After being the 36- and 54-hole leader, he shot a 1-under 71 and finished regulation play tied with Scott Gardiner and David Branshaw only to lose in the playoff when Gardiner birdied the fourth extra hole.
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Recorded his second top-10 of the year four starts later at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish T9.
  • Chiquita Classic: Posted his first top-10 finish of the season in his 14th start, at the Chiquita Classic. Began the final round seven strokes back but fired a 65, which included a 6-under 30 on the front nine, to finish three shots back and in second place, his career-best finish. He moved from No. 84 on the money list to No. 28 at the time.
  • New Zealand PGA Championship: Prior to the start of the Korn Ferry Tour season in Queenstown, New Zealand, finished T4 at the New Zealand PGA Championship in Christchurch, site of previous Korn Ferry Tour events at the Clearwater Resort.

2009 Season

Also played on the Hooters Tour.

  • Miccosukee Championship: Made his only cut on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing T9 at the 2009 Miccosukee Championship.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played golf for both the University of Minnesota and the University of Illinois, graduating from the University of Illinois.