Joe Affrunti
Full Name
uh-FRONT-tee
Pronunciation
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
August 01, 1981
Birthday
40
AGE
Chicago, Illinois
Birthplace
Crystal Lake, Illinois
Residence
Wife, Megan; Jack (8/22/14)
Family
University of Illinois (2004, Speech Communications)
College
2004
Turned Pro
$491,002
Career Earnings
Crystal Lake, IL, United States
City Plays From
Website
JOINED TOUR
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played on a Major Medical out of the Korn Ferry Tour category during the season that dates to left-shoulder surgery in 2011. Needed to earn $568,234 in four events to clear the top finishers from the Korn Ferry Tour Medical category. In his four PGA TOUR starts, made two cuts, resulting in a T37 at the Barracuda Championship and a T46 at the AT&T Byron Nelson and earnings of $31,480. Made 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, recording two cuts made, with a T41 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am his best effort.
2014 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR start.
2013 Season
Made the cut in three of five PGA TOUR starts, with a T33 at the John Deere Classic his best outing. Will carry over a Qualifying Tournament/Korn Ferry Tour Medical Extension. Has eight starts in 2013-14 to earn $599,714, which coupled with 2011 earnings of $18,837, would equal No. 125 from that season's money list. Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour events.
2012 Season
Continuing to rehab a shoulder injury. The TOUR rookie failed to make any appearances this season and will carry over on a Qualifying Tournament/Korn Ferry Tour Medical Extension.
2011 Season
Made two of six cuts on TOUR before left-shoulder surgery for a torn labrum ended his rookie season. Remained in rookie category for 2012.
2010 Season
Entered 26 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments and posted four top-10 finishes, earning enough money to place No. 22 on the final money list and a spot on the 2011 PGA TOUR. Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in his only PGA TOUR start of the season.
2009 Season
Also played on the Hooters Tour.
Amateur Highlights