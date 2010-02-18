×
Matt Hendrix
Matt Hendrix

Matt Hendrix

6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
40
AGE
2004
Turned Pro
Clemson University (2004, Economics)
College
Aiken, South Carolina
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
40
AGE
2004
Turned Pro
Clemson University (2004, Economics)
College
Aiken, South Carolina
Birthplace
115
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2014)
$37,236
Official Money (2014)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2014)
70.96
Scoring Average (2014)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2006

National Teams

  • 2003 Walker Cup

Personal

  • Cites helping lead Clemson University to the 2003 NCAA Championship as his biggest thrill in golf.
  • Third-generation Clemson student, as his grandfather and both parents are Clemson graduates. Lists his parents as his heroes.
  • Got his start in golf at age 7 when his dad would take him to play nine holes after he got off work.

  • Basketball, watching college sports

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Made the cut in just two of 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Best week came outside Kansas City, where he T11 at the Midwest Classic. Opened with a 73 but rebounded with a 66 to make the cut and then moved up the leaderboard Sunday with a 64, matching his second-lowest score on Tour.

2012 Season

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: T4 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Fired a Korn Ferry Tour career-best 9-under 63 in the opening round to grab the first-day lead by one.
  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Had a double eagle during the second round of the Cox Classic in Omaha. Used a 4-iron from 218 yards at the par-5, 10th for the fifth albatross in tournament history. Wound up shooting a 6-under 65 but missed the cut by two shots.
  • Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: After missing seven cuts in his first nine starts, put together a solid performance at the Mexico Open. Finished T6 at El Bosque CC despite struggling to a 1-over 73 on the final day. Had a hole-in-one in the third round on his way to a 5-under 67.

2011 Season

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Had a solid three-week stretch in mid-summer, highlighted by a T9 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
  • Stadion Classic at UGA: T3 at the Stadion Classic at UGA where he collected enough money to earn status as a Korn Ferry Tour Special Temporary Member for the remainder of the season. Payday moved him to No. 11 on the money list.
  • South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Monday qualified at the Korn Ferry Tour's South Georgia Classic, where he finished T10.

2010 Season

Began the year with no status on Tour and attempted to Monday-qualify on several occasions.

  • Mexico Open: First top-10 of the year came in Mexico, where he finished T7 despite opening with a 3-over 75 that had him tied for 67th after one round.
  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Was T13 in Scranton, which earned him a start at the Mexico Open.
  • Christmas in October Classic: Successfully qualified into the field at the Christmas in October Classic and finished T23, which earned him a spot in the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

2007 Season

Made the cut in seven of 24 starts during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR.

  • Shell Houston Open: Best week was a T31 at the Shell Houston Open.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 23 of 28 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with one top-10 outing. Finished the year No. 68 on the money list, with $86,164. Despite making the cut in 12 of his first 13 starts–including six top-25 finishes–did not crack the top 10 for the first time until his 13th start of the year.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2007 season at Q-school, finishing T29.
  • Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Had a T7 showing at the Knoxville Open.

2005 Season

  • Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Enjoyed a career-best T9 at the Albertsons Boise Open.
  • B.C. Open: In his only start on the PGA TOUR, shot a 9-under 63 in the first round to tie Glen Day for the first-round lead at the 2005 B.C. Open. Finished T13.

2004 Season

  • B.C. Open: Made three PGA TOUR starts, with a T56 at the B.C. Open his best outing.

  • PGA TOUR: 2006