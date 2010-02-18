|
Matt Hendrix
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
January 22, 1981
Birthday
40
AGE
Aiken, South Carolina
Birthplace
Greenville, South Carolina
Residence
Wife, Melanie; Chase (2/18/10), Calvin (12/1/13)
Family
Clemson University (2004, Economics)
College
2004
Turned Pro
$606,668
Career Earnings
Greenville, SC, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Made the cut in just two of 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2012 Season
2011 Season
2010 Season
Began the year with no status on Tour and attempted to Monday-qualify on several occasions.
2007 Season
Made the cut in seven of 24 starts during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 23 of 28 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with one top-10 outing. Finished the year No. 68 on the money list, with $86,164. Despite making the cut in 12 of his first 13 starts–including six top-25 finishes–did not crack the top 10 for the first time until his 13th start of the year.
2005 Season
2004 Season
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE