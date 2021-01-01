×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Johan Kok
Johan Kok

Johan Kok

South AfricaSouth Africa
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 2  in
--
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
41
AGE
2003
Turned Pro
University of South Carolina
College
Nelspruit, South Africa
Birthplace
6  ft, 2  in
 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
41
AGE
2003
Turned Pro
University of South Carolina
College
Nelspruit, South Africa
Birthplace
--
FEDEXCUP Rank (2018)
OWGR--
OWGR
76.434
Scoring Average (2018)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Johan Kok
Johan Kok
South AfricaSouth Africa
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Johan Kok

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

 cm

Height

210 lbs

95 kg

Weight

March 19, 1980

Birthday

41

AGE

Nelspruit, South Africa

Birthplace

Brentwood, Tennessee

Residence

University of South Carolina

College

2003

Turned Pro

Nashville, TN, United States

City Plays From

Personal

  • Is the general manager at The Hideaway at Arrington in Arrington, Tenn.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • PGA Professional National Championship: Finished T10 at the PGA Professional National Championship, earning an invitation to the PGA Championship in Wisconsin.

2014 Season

  • PGA Championship: At the PGA Championship, finished third at the PGA Long Drive Contest (337 yards).
  • Tennessee PGA Section Championship: Finished fourth at the Tennessee PGA Section Championship.
  • PGA Professional National Championship: Made his PGA Professional National Championship debut, finishing T8 after sharing the first-round lead. Finish earned him a spot in his first PGA Championship, at Valhalla GC.

2008 Season

  • Nashua Masters: Made two cuts in four Southern Africa Tour starts, with his best outing a T29 at the Nashua Masters.

2007 Season

  • Nashua Masters: Best Southern Africa Tour finish was a T37 at the Nashua Masters in February.

2006 Season

Only missed one cut in 10 starts.

  • Vodacom Origins: Recorded one top-10 on the Southern Africa Tour, a T7 at the Vodacom Origins of Golf Tour - Eastern Cape Pezula.

2005 Season

  • Telkom PGA Championship: Added a T12 at the Telkom PGA Championship in February.
  • Platinum Classic: Best finish on the Southern Africa Tour was a T5 at the Platinum Classic in October.
  • Dunhill Championship: Made one European Tour cut, a T66 at the Dunhill Championship in December.

2004 Season

Played three Southern Africa Tour events, recording a pair of top-25s, at the Platinum Classic (T14) and the Stanbic Zambia Open (T25).

  • Aa St Omer Open: Best finish on the European Tour in five starts was a T16 at the Aa St Omer Open in June.