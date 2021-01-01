JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2004 Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort
National Teams
- 2003, 2004 Palmer Cup
- 2003 Walker Cup
Personal
- Lists his dad, who gave him his start in golf, as his hero.
- Biggest thrill in golf came in college when he recorded a 58 at Arizona National the week before the Wildcats hosted their home tournament, then went on to shoot 63-64-68 during the week.
- Never travels without his laptop.
- Favorite TV show was "The Sopranos" and favorite movie is "The Hangover." Lists Will Smith as his favorite entertainer. His favorite book is Mind Gym. Favorite food is Chinese and Japanese. Favorite athlete to watch is Tiger Woods. Favorite cities to visit are New York and Greenville, S.C., and his top vacation spot is Hawaii.
- Is an avid New York Rangers fan, and lists watching them play at Madison Square Garden as his biggest thrill outside of golf.
- Is friends with former NHL player Matthew Barnaby.
- Would round out his dream foursome with his dad, Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
- Superstitions include having all his clubs in his bag in a certain order.
- Bucket list includes dropping the puck at a Rangers' game in Madison Square Garden.
- Has one sister, Tara.
- Favorite golf course played is Winged Foot. Would most like to play Augusta National.
Special Interests
- Hockey, New York Rangers, working out
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Made the cut in three out of eight Korn Ferry Tour starts.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: His best finish came at the Stadion Classic at UGA, a T27h.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 25 starts on Tour with three top-10 finishes.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Was tied for third after 54 holes at the Miccosukee Championship but fell to a T9 finish with a final-round 73 that featured no birdies over his final 15 holes.
-
Chiquita Classic: Posted weekend scores of 67-63 to finish T5 at the Chiquita Classic in mid-July.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, thanks to a 6-under 65 in the final round.
2010 Season
Ended the season No. 31 on the money list after making the cut in 18 of 26 starts with five top-10 finishes. Made nine consecutive cuts during this period. Struggled down the stretch, missing five straight cuts.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Was No. 25 entering the Tour Championship at Daniel Island but a T43 finish dropped him six spots back on the list.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Continued his solid play, finishing T7 in Utah, his fifth top-10 and ninth cut in a row.
-
Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy: Recorded his fourth top-10 finish (T3) six starts later, at the Mylan Classic. Posted a final-round 66, which included a 31 on his back nine.
-
Chiquita Classic: His third top-10 finish (T5) came at the Chiquita Classic where he fired a final-round 65. Was as high as No. 16 in July after finishing T5.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Added a runner-up finish at the rain-shortened, 54-hole Rex Hospital Open, his best performance since finishing T2 at the 2007 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: Posted his first top-10 in his fifth start, a T10 at the Stadion Athens Classic.
2009 Season
Made the cut in six of 27 starts.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Had a lone top-10 finish a T10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
2008 Season
Made 17 cuts in 27 events, with three top-10s and seven top-25 finishes.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Moved up one spot on the money list (to 58th) with a T54 at the season's final event.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Suffered the hiccups during first round of the Miccosukee Championship but finished as co-leader after firing a 67. Closing-round 67 earned a T8, good enough for him to jump from 72nd to 59th on the money list, gaining a spot in the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch.
-
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Was T9 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am: Teamed with hockey great Wayne Gretzky to win the team competition at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. The two posted scores of 59-59-60-62 to finish at 46-under in the better-ball format and win by two shots. Finished T18 in the individual portion of the tournament.
-
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Steady play at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship earned him a T5. Had made the cut in only one of his first five starts in 2008 before winding up at even-par 288. Finish was his best since a T2 at the 2007 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 29 starts, with five top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 38 on the money list, with $157,832.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Only other top-10 during the season came at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, finishing T2 with Chad Collins. Completed the event at 4-under 280, two strokes behind amateur winner Daniel Summerhays. As an amateur, Summerhays couldn't collect the first-prize prize, so Nallen and Collins split first- and second-place money, each pocketing $100,800.
-
Movistar Panama Championship: Ended four strokes behind champion Miguel Carballo at the Movistar Panama Championship. The T7 was the third top-10 of his career.
2006 Season
Made the cut in six of 18 starts.
-
Rheem Classic Pres'd by Times Record: Posted a T10 at the Rheem Classic his first top-10 since winning the 2004 Gila River Golf Classic. Concluded the year No. 129 on the money list.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 24 starts on Tour but failed to crack the top 25 in any of those.
2004 Season
Made the cut in two of three appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour. Concluded the year No. 67 on the money list, with $87,213.
-
Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Playing in his first Korn Ferry Tour event after Monday-qualifying with a 63, went on to shoot a first-round 60 and led wire to wire in winning by eight strokes at the Gila River Golf Classic. Became the first player to Monday qualify, win in his first career start and lead from start to finish in Korn Ferry Tour history. Was the 17th Monday qualifier in Tour history to win. Tied the Tour record for largest 54-hole margin (six strokes) and won by the second-largest margin in Tour history (eight strokes). First-round 60 was one stroke off the Tour-record of 59. His 60 also matched the lowest first-round score in Tour history.