- Is interested in motor sports.
2015 Season
Isuzu Queensland Open: Had a solid tournament at the Isuzu Queensland Open in August on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Opened with an even-par 72 at Brookwater G&CC then played his final 54 holes in 7-under (69-71-69) to T4 with Adam Blyth and amateur Jake McLeod.
2014 Season
Web.com Tour Q-School: Made it to second stage Korn Ferry Tour qualifying. Played in the tournament in McKinney, Texas, in mid-November at TPC Craig Ranch but failed to move on to the finals.
Western Australia Open: In his next start, at the Western Australia Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia in mid-October, shot four under-par rounds at Cottesloe GC in Perth to T14.
Nanshan China Masters: Thanks to a third-round, 2-under 69 at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters, finished T15.
Cadillac Championship: Earned his third top-10 of the campaign when he finished eighth at the Cadillac Championship in Beijing, thanks to four par-or-better rounds at Qinghe Bay GC. Shot a final-round 68.
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Earned his second top-10 of the season and first since the season-opening Mission Hills Haikou Open when he T6 at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open in early September. Shot a final-round 69.
Isuzu Queensland Open: Continued his play in Australia and finished T33 at the Isuzu Queensland Open in mid-August.
Fiji International: Played in the PGA Tour of Australasia's Fiji International and missed the cut by a stroke.
Earls Beijing Open: Had four under-par rounds, including a final-round 67 at the Earls Beijing Open to T15 with three others. Established a PGA TOUR China Series record with his back-nine, 7-under 29 in the final round. Made three consecutive birdies, on holes 10-12, birdied the 15 and 16 holes then eagled his finishing hole, the par-5 18th. His 7-under back nine was nine strokes better than his first nine. Finished with a 5-under 67.
Mission Hills Haikou Open: A 1-under start at the Mission Hills Haikou Open was followed by a 69-68 weekend performance that gave him a T8 in the PGA TOUR China Series' season-opener, with Ryan McCarthy.
The Open Championship: Attempted to qualify for The Open Championship in Thailand. Shot rounds of 71-72 during the 36-hole event to finish two shots outside the cutline.
China QT CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Had a solid finish at the first qualifying tournament for the PGA TOUR China Series. Shot an opening, even-par 72 then finished with a 1-under 71 at Shenzhen Guangzhou CTS Tycoon GC to T8 with Gunn Charoenkul to earn fully-exempt status for the Series' inaugural season.
Queensland PGA Championship: Was T6 in his next start a week later, at the Queensland PGA Championship. Stellar rounds of 71-65-63-65 left him six shots behind winner Anthony Summers.
Lexus of Blackburn Heritage Classic: Began his year with a T20 at the Lexus of Blackburn Heritage Classic on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Ended any chance of contending after shooting a third-round 65 and then following that with a 76.
2013 Season
Played on five Tours during the year.
Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship: Finished 18th on the OneAsia Tour order of merit, playing in seven events. Just missed a top-10 at the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship (T11) in late-March.
Kansai Open Golf Championship: Picked up a fourth-place finish at the weather-shortened Kansai Open Golf Championship on the Japan Golf Tour.
New South Wales Open: Had a near-miss at the Gloria Jean's New South Wales Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia. With rounds of 68-65-72-68, finished T2 with Adam Bland and Jack Wilson, four shots behind Korn Ferry Tour regular Aron Price in late-November.
2012 Season
Made 11 PGA Tour of Australasia starts.
The Open Championship: Played in his first major championship, missing the cut at The Open Championship.
Nanshan China Masters: In mid-October, made an appearance on the OneAsia Tour, where he finished solo third at the Nanshan China Masters. Was in position to win, holding down the second-place spot with 18 holes to play, two shots off leader Wen-Chong Liang's lead. Shot a Sunday 72 that left him a stroke out of the Liang-Y.E. Yang playoff.
High1 Resort Open: On the Asian Tour, was T6 at the High1 Resort Open in September.
BMW New Zealand Open: Added one more top-10 during the campaign, a T10 at the BMW New Zealand Open.
South Pacific Golf Open Championship: His best performance a T5 at the South Pacific Golf Open Championship, thanks to a 67-69-68 showing over his final 54 holes.
2011 Season
Nanshan China Masters: Enjoyed more success in China, at the Nanshan China Masters on the OneAsia Tour. Finished T11.
Volvo China Open: Had one top-10 all season, a T10 at the Volvo China Open (68-66-68-69).
2010 Season
Moonah Classic: After missing the cut at the Moonah Classic one year earlier, opened with a 4-under 68 and parlayed that into weekend rounds at Moonah Links in Victoria to T41.
2009 Season
Made multiple Korn Ferry Tour cuts for the first time.
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Played the weekend at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open (T29).
HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship Pres'd by Christchurch: Played on the weekend at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship (T38).
Moonah Classic: Missed the cut at the Moonah Classic.
Volvo China Open: Enjoyed a T16 at the Volvo China Open.
Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open: Played as a member of the Japan Golf Tour for the first time but missed the cut at the Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open.
New South Wales PGA Championship: Won the New South Wales PGA Championship.
2008 Season
Played in three Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, missing the cut in all three.
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: The Northeast Pennsylvania Classic marked his first Tour event outside Australia or New Zealand. Shot a second round 67 at Elmhurst but missed the cut by two strokes.
Australian Masters: Added a T17 at the Australian Masters in late-November.
New South Wales Open: Won the New South Wales Open.
2007 Season
HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: Made the first Korn Ferry Tour cut of his career, opening with a 70 and going on to T32 at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship.
New Zealand Open: Enjoyed a T30 at the New Zealand Open for his top outing of the season.
2006 Season
After not playing in the Korn Ferry Tour's Southern Hemisphere events, returned to action but again missed the cut at the Jacob's Creek Open and the New Zealand PGA Championship.
Australian Open Championship: Best finish during the year was a T48 at the Australian Open Championship. Recovered from an opening 80 to make the cut.
2005 Season
Australian PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the Australian PGA Championship.
2004 Season
Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, playing in back-to-back weeks and missing the cut at the Jacob's Creek Open and the New Zealand PGA Championship.
MasterCard Masters: Was T40 at the MasterCard Masters in December on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
2003 Season
Played his first season on the PGA Tour of Australasia.