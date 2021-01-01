Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2004
PGA TOUR: 2013
Personal
- His biggest thrill in golf was holing out on the 17th and 18th fairways at the Cox Classic and making ESPN's "Top-10 Plays of the Day."
- Favorite course he has played is TPC Sawgrass. Favorite websites are yahoo.com. weather.com, anything fantasy football-related and nba.com. Follows the Miami Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Braves on the professional level. Favorite TV shows are "Seinfeld" and "Walking Dead." Favorite entertainer is Common. Favorite book is Golf's Sacred Journey. Favorite athletes to watch are Ray Allen and Derek Jeter. Favorite city to visit is Chicago and top vacation spot is Disney World in Orlando. Favorite gadget is his iPod Touch. Favorite apps are Angry Birds, Twitter and fantasy football.
- Carries peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and granola bars in his golf bag.
- Dream foursome would include Allen, Jerry Seinfeld and Common.
- Supports St. Jude, his church, Broward Outreach and the American Cancer Society.
- Only superstition is that he never uses found or used tees on the course.
- In 2008 he was inducted into Florida Atlantic University Athletics Hall of Fame.
- Once worked as a substitute teacher.
- Got his start in golf when his father took him to the course because he was burned out from baseball. He has played ever since.
- In 1990 he was MVP for his all-star baseball team and pitched two no-hitters the same year.
- Never travels without flip flops.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 42 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25 finishes in 23 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Finished 65th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: After opening with a 76, carded rounds of 65-66-65 to finish T2 at 16-under 272 in the first event of the year.
2016 Season
Made nine of 20 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour and posted one top-10.
Nashville Golf Open: Secured his first top-10 of 2016 at the Nashville Golf Open with rounds of 69-69-68-71 to finish T7. Finish marked his best on the Korn Ferry Tour since a fourth-place effort at the 2012 Miccosukee Championship.
2015 Season
Played 25 events on the Minor League Golf Tour and won four times, including three in a row.
2014 Season
Made eight cuts in 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. In his final event of the year, the WinCo Foods Portland Open, recorded a hole-in-one in the first round at the Pumpkin Ridge Witch Hollow course's 2nd hole en route to a T60.
2013 Season
Made 11 cuts in 21 starts during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. His best of four top-25 finishes was a T15 at the John Deere Classic. Missed the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 21 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had four top-10s during the year.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Will be a rookie on the PGA TOUR in 2013 after finishing T2 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Miccosukee Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead with Chris DeForest at the Miccosukee Championship before eventually finishing fourth, his best showing in a Korn Ferry Tour event. In his second-round 67 in Miami, he had 14 one-putts.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Finished T9 at the Cox Classic. Was 18-under in Omaha.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Finished T9 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Was 11-under in Wichita.
U.S. Open: Also qualified for the U.S. Open in June and made the cut in his first career major championship start. Made the cut on the number (8-over) but was aided by a 69 in the third round, helping him to a T46 finish at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
Panama Claro Championship: Finished T9 at the Panama Claro Championship. Was 1-over for 72 holes in Panama.
2011 Season
Earned spots in three events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made two cuts. Best effort was a T33 at the Chiquita Classic.
2009 Season
Made the cut in only three of 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Transitions Championship: Qualified for the Transitions Championship (missed cut).
2008 Season
Made three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a T40 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic his only made cut.
2005 Season
Member of the Korn Ferry Tour. He made the cut in eight of 20 starts, with five top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 48 on the money list, with $112,268.
Nationwide Tour Championship: Did not finish in the top 10 again until a T10 effort at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship.
Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Finished with a sixth-place effort at the Cox Classic and created quite a buzz in Omaha when he moved into contention during the third round in dramatic fashion, recording three eagles on his way to an 8-under 63. After three straight bogeys to start the round, he notched the first eagle at the par-4 fourth hole then finished with a flurry, stringing together consecutive eagles on the par-5 17th hole (holing out a 9-iron from 141 yards) and the par-4 18th (holing out a 6-iron from 159 yards). Back-to-back eagles to close a round had never occurred in the 16-year history of the Tour prior to his finish, much less with two hole-outs from the fairway.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm: After a disappointing T74 finish at the Canadian PGA Championship, continued his sixth-place string with a T6 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
Scholarship America Showdown: His next top-10 finish represented his career-best finish on Tour, a T6 at the Scholarship America Showdown. Finished nine shots behind winner Jason Gore but made headlines with an amazing 65-61–126 start, equaling the second-lowest first 36 holes in Tour history. Only Gore's 125 (64-61) start at the 2002 Gila River Golf Classic was better.
LaSalle Bank Open: After missing the cut in his first two starts of the year, equaled his career-best finish on Tour at the time with a T7 at the LaSalle Bank Open, pocketing a career-best $24,188 for his efforts.
Ford Championship at Doral: Made his first career PGA TOUR start, at the Ford Championship at Doral, where he missed the cut.
2004 Season
Made the cut in five of 10 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Best finish was a T7 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2003 Season
Monday qualifier at the Miccosukee Championship, where he T34 in his first Korn Ferry Tour start. Made it through the first and second stages of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Was the first-stage medalist at Pensacola CC site.
2002 Season
Hooters Tour Championship: Won the Hooters Tour Championship.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the 2000 Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year. Won five tournaments during his collegiate career. Finished inside the top five 20 times.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE