Performance
John Ellis

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

184 lbs

83 kg

Weight

October 27, 1979

Birthday

41

AGE

San Jose, California

Birthplace

San Jose, California

Residence

Wife, Shannon

Family

University of Oregon

College

2003

Turned Pro

$198,878

Career Earnings

San Jose, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2008

Forme Tour Victories (3)

  • 2008 Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship, Telus Edmonton Open, Stockton Sports Commission Classic

International Victories (3)

  • 2008 Stockton Sports Commission Classic [Can]
  • 2008 Mexican PGA Championship [Can]
  • 2008 TELUS Edmonton Open [Can]

Additional Victories (3)

  • 2008 Seaforth Country Classic
  • 2008 Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship
  • 2008 Telus Edmonton Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (1-0)

  • 2008 Defeated Tommy Barber, Stockton Sports Commission Classic

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Continued his strong play with a T4 finish at the Syncrude Boreal Open.
  • Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: After 54 holes was one stroke behind the leaders at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open in Victoria, British Columbia. A final-round 69 resulted in a T5 at the Uplands GC, the second stop on the season.

2014 Season

Made six cuts in eight starts in the season, capped by a solo-fourth finish.

  • Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Finished fourth at the Wildfire Invitational, thanks to four rounds in the 60s.

2013 Season

Posted three top 10s and a T2 to finish 14th on the money list.

  • Dakota Dunes Open presented by SASKTEL: T2 at the Dakota Dunes Open.

2012 Season

Made two cuts in just three starts.

  • Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Season-best was a T47 finish at the Times Colonist Island Savings Open.

2011 Season

Made four cuts in six events.

  • TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: His best finish was a T10 at the Tour Championship.

2010 Season

  • THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Best finish was a T7 at the Tour Championship.

2009 Season

Collected back-to-back T4s.

  • The Players Cup: Finished 5th at The Players Cup.
  • Times Colonist Open: T4 at the Times Colonist Open.
  • Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: T4 at the Mexican PGA Championship.

2008 Season

Scored 11 top-10 finishes in 12 events, including a pair of T2s. Had also competed on the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. Stellar year which saw his winning the ROLEX Player of the Year and the Order of Merit.

  • Seaforth Country Classic: T2 at the Seaforth Country Classic.
  • The Players Cup: T2 at The Players Cup.
  • Telus Edmonton Open: In July, he cared a 66-68-65-67 to win by three at the TELUS Edmonton Open.
  • Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: He triumphed again at the Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship.
  • Stockton Sports Commission Classic: First victory came via a playoff duel with Tommy Barber at the Stockton Classic.