John Ellis
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
184 lbs
83 kg
Weight
October 27, 1979
Birthday
41
AGE
San Jose, California
Birthplace
San Jose, California
Residence
Wife, Shannon
Family
University of Oregon
College
2003
Turned Pro
$198,878
Career Earnings
San Jose, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (3)
International Victories (3)
Additional Victories (3)
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2014 Season
Made six cuts in eight starts in the season, capped by a solo-fourth finish.
2013 Season
Posted three top 10s and a T2 to finish 14th on the money list.
2012 Season
Made two cuts in just three starts.
2011 Season
Made four cuts in six events.
2010 Season
2009 Season
Collected back-to-back T4s.
2008 Season
Scored 11 top-10 finishes in 12 events, including a pair of T2s. Had also competed on the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. Stellar year which saw his winning the ROLEX Player of the Year and the Order of Merit.