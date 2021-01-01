Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2010

Forme Tour Victories (3)

2008 Desjardins Montreal Open

Desjardins Montreal Open 2009 The Players Cup, ATB Financial Classic

International Victories (1)

2009 BMG Classic [SAf]

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (1-0)

2008 Defeated George Bradford, Daniel Im, Desjardins Montreal Open

National Teams

2013 Presidents Cup

2008, 2009 World Cup

2016 Summer Olympics

Personal

Attended Weyburn Comprehensive School. Also played hockey and volleyball in high school.

Has his pilot's license.

Inducted into the Boise State Broncos' Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Graham and Ruby DeLaet Foundation, that helps children and junior golfers in his home province of Saskatchewan, has raised more than $1.5 million since it's inception.

Special Interests

Hockey, college football

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Kicked off the 2017-18 campaign with a T5 effort at the Safeway Open, but was limited to just two additional starts due to injury. Withdrew during THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES with a back injury and did not play the remainder of the year. Subsequently underwent two back procedures, including a microdiscectomy surgery, to repair his L4-L5 disc. Entered the 2018-19 season competing out of the Major Medical Extension category, with 24 starts available to earn 266 points to equal No. 125 (Seamus Power/377) on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list and remain eligible for the remainder of the season.

Safeway Open: Posted rounds of 69-67-69-72–277 (-11) to finish T5 with Tyler Duncan at the Safeway Open. Marked his fifth start in the event and became his second top-10 finish.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 25 starts during the 2016-17 campaign, with a T6 at the RBC Heritage the best of his six top-10 finishes. Finished the season No. 76 in the FedExCup standings. Marked the seventh time in eight years he has advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Dell Technologies Championship: Season ended following a T75 at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Season ended following a T75 at the Dell Technologies Championship. PGA Championship: Finished T7, four strokes behind champion Justin Thomas, at the PGA Championship for his best finish in eight major championship starts. Marked his sixth top-10 finish of the season, one shy of his career-best in a season. Week was highlighted in a third-round 3-under 68, where he eagled Nos. 14 and 15 to become the first player with back-to-back eagles on the PGA TOUR since Marc Leishman in the second round at the 2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. The eagles were sandwiched in between birdies on Nos. 12 and 16, with the 6-under stretch the second-best eagle-birdie stretch of the season.

Finished T7, four strokes behind champion Justin Thomas, at the PGA Championship for his best finish in eight major championship starts. Marked his sixth top-10 finish of the season, one shy of his career-best in a season. Week was highlighted in a third-round 3-under 68, where he eagled Nos. 14 and 15 to become the first player with back-to-back eagles on the PGA TOUR since Marc Leishman in the second round at the 2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. The eagles were sandwiched in between birdies on Nos. 12 and 16, with the 6-under stretch the second-best eagle-birdie stretch of the season. RBC Heritage: At 10-under 132, shared the second-round lead at the RBC Heritage with Luke Donald. A third-round 2-under 69 dropped him into solo-second place, one stroke behind his final-round playing partner and tournament leader Jason Dufner. Struggled to a 2-over 73 to finish T6, three strokes behind champion Wesley Bryan.

At 10-under 132, shared the second-round lead at the RBC Heritage with Luke Donald. A third-round 2-under 69 dropped him into solo-second place, one stroke behind his final-round playing partner and tournament leader Jason Dufner. Struggled to a 2-over 73 to finish T6, three strokes behind champion Wesley Bryan. The Honda Classic: In his sixth start at The Honda Classic, collected his third top-10 showing of the season, solo-10th, and third consecutive top-20 finish.

In his sixth start at The Honda Classic, collected his third top-10 showing of the season, solo-10th, and third consecutive top-20 finish. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Birdied the 18th hole in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to enter the final round in a tie for third. Birdied three of his first five holes on Sunday to pull into a tie for second before closing with an even-par 71 and a tie for ninth place.

Birdied the 18th hole in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to enter the final round in a tie for third. Birdied three of his first five holes on Sunday to pull into a tie for second before closing with an even-par 71 and a tie for ninth place. Sanderson Farms Championship: Birdied his first four holes in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship en route to a 6-under 66. Birdied four straight holes again in round three, Nos. 13-16, on his way to a 54-hole total of 13-under 203. Beginning the final round just a stroke off the lead, at one point held a share of the lead, before a 3-over on his inward nine resulted in a T8 finish at 13-under 275 with Grayson Murray and Seung-Yul Noh.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time, thanks to five top-25 finishes in 20 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, three were top-10 showings. Competed in the first of four Playoffs events, The Barclays, before ending his season at No. 120 in the FedExCup standings.

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Canada when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished 20th in 60-player field.

Represented Canada when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished 20th in 60-player field. Barbasol Championship: Made seven birdies and an eagle in the final round at the Barbasol Championship en route to an 8-under 63, finishing T8 for his third top-10 of the season.

Made seven birdies and an eagle in the final round at the Barbasol Championship en route to an 8-under 63, finishing T8 for his third top-10 of the season. Valspar Championship: Entered the final round of the Valspar Championship one shot off the lead and in the final group with Bill Haas before shooting a final-round 75 and finishing T5.

Entered the final round of the Valspar Championship one shot off the lead and in the final group with Bill Haas before shooting a final-round 75 and finishing T5. Sony Open in Hawaii: Notched his first top-10 finish of the season with a T7 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing six strokes behind playoff winner Fabian Gomez and runner-up Brandt Snedeker. Opened with a 3-over 73, but bounced back with rounds of 62-65-66 to record his first top-10 in five tries at the event (snapping a streak of two straight missed cuts). The second-round 62 equaled the low round of his career, set on two prior occasions and both in the third round (2013 Deutsche Bank Championship, 2010 Barracuda Championship).

Notched his first top-10 finish of the season with a T7 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing six strokes behind playoff winner Fabian Gomez and runner-up Brandt Snedeker. Opened with a 3-over 73, but bounced back with rounds of 62-65-66 to record his first top-10 in five tries at the event (snapping a streak of two straight missed cuts). The second-round 62 equaled the low round of his career, set on two prior occasions and both in the third round (2013 Deutsche Bank Championship, 2010 Barracuda Championship). Sanderson Farms Championship: Following a T33 showing in the Sanderson Farms Championship Monday finish, took the last flight out of Jackson that night to join his wife Ruby, who delivered the couple's twins, Roscoe and Lyla (a boy and girl), Tuesday morning (as scheduled).

2015 Season

Claimed three top-10 finishes in 22 starts. Withdrew from the RBC Canadian Open in his native country due to a lingering hand injury. Did not compete again until the first FedExCup Playoffs' event, The Barclays. A missed cut at Plainfield CC ended his season at No. 112 in the FedExCup standings.

Travelers Championship: Finished fourth at the Travelers Championship for his second top-10 in six starts in the event. With his fourth-place showing, earned a spot in The Open Championship through the Open Qualifying Series.

Finished fourth at the Travelers Championship for his second top-10 in six starts in the event. With his fourth-place showing, earned a spot in The Open Championship through the Open Qualifying Series. Northern Trust Open: Finished T8 at the Northern Trust Open to secure his second top-10 of the season.

Finished T8 at the Northern Trust Open to secure his second top-10 of the season. Waste Management Phoenix Open: A year after finishing T2 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, returned to TPC Scottsdale where he once again put himself into contention. Thanks to 4-under 67s in the first and final rounds, ended T7 at 11-under 273 with Jordan Spieth and Freddie Jacobson.

A year after finishing T2 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, returned to TPC Scottsdale where he once again put himself into contention. Thanks to 4-under 67s in the first and final rounds, ended T7 at 11-under 273 with Jordan Spieth and Freddie Jacobson. Sanderson Farms Championship: Following a T33 showing in the Sanderson Farms Championship Monday finish, took the last flight out of Jackson that night to join his wife Ruby, who delivered the couple's twins, Roscoe and Lyla (a boy and girl), Tuesday morning (as scheduled).

2014 Season

Following a missed cut in his season's first start in Las Vegas, reeled off four consecutive top-10 finishes, including two runner-up showings. Three more top-10s easily earned him a return trip to the FedExCup Playoffs. His 11th-place finish at the BMW Championship moved him to a season-ending finish of 37th in the FedExCup standings.

RBC Canadian Open: Finished T7 at the RBC Canadian Open to earn the Rivermead Cup, given annually to the low-Canadian finisher at the event. His performance was the best by a Canadian at the RBC Canadian Open since Adam Hadwin's T4 finish in 2011. The T7 marked his best showing in six RBC Canadian Open starts, with previous-best effort a T46 in 2009. Was seeking to become the first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

Finished T7 at the RBC Canadian Open to earn the Rivermead Cup, given annually to the low-Canadian finisher at the event. His performance was the best by a Canadian at the RBC Canadian Open since Adam Hadwin's T4 finish in 2011. The T7 marked his best showing in six RBC Canadian Open starts, with previous-best effort a T46 in 2009. Was seeking to become the first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T7 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, notching his sixth top-10 of the season and first since a T8 at the Valspar Championship in March. Finished T10 in 2013 in Dallas.

Finished T7 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, notching his sixth top-10 of the season and first since a T8 at the Valspar Championship in March. Finished T10 in 2013 in Dallas. Valspar Championship: Solid year continued in Florida at the Valspar Championship. Rebounded from an opening-round, 4-over 75, with rounds of 68-71-68 to finish T8 with five others. Nemesis for the week at Innisbrook Resort & GC was the first hole of the "Snake Pit" (Nos. 16-18). Despite taking a bogey on the par-4 16th hole in all four rounds, played Nos. 17 and 18 in a collective 2-under for the week.

Solid year continued in Florida at the Valspar Championship. Rebounded from an opening-round, 4-over 75, with rounds of 68-71-68 to finish T8 with five others. Nemesis for the week at Innisbrook Resort & GC was the first hole of the "Snake Pit" (Nos. 16-18). Despite taking a bogey on the par-4 16th hole in all four rounds, played Nos. 17 and 18 in a collective 2-under for the week. Waste Management Phoenix Open: At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, again finished T2 (with Bubba Watson). Back-to-back, 6-under 65s on the weekend at TPC Scottsdale earned the Canadian his third career runner-up finish since 2013. Birdied his last two holes Sunday to post the final-round 65 and earn the second consecutive runner-up performance.

At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, again finished T2 (with Bubba Watson). Back-to-back, 6-under 65s on the weekend at TPC Scottsdale earned the Canadian his third career runner-up finish since 2013. Birdied his last two holes Sunday to post the final-round 65 and earn the second consecutive runner-up performance. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished in a five-way T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open, one shot behind Scott Stallings' winning score of 9-under 279. Has back-to-back top-10 finishes at Torrey Pines GC after missing his first two cuts in San Diego.

Finished in a five-way T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open, one shot behind Scott Stallings' winning score of 9-under 279. Has back-to-back top-10 finishes at Torrey Pines GC after missing his first two cuts in San Diego. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Finished T6 in first World Golf Championships start, at the HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China.

Finished T6 in first World Golf Championships start, at the HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China. CIMB Classic: Was T7 in the first FedExCup event in Asia, the CIMB Classic. Challenging the leaders on the final nine Sunday at Kuala Lumpur G&CC, saw chances at victory end during a 3-over stretch on Nos. 15 and 16 to drop from contention.

2013 Season

Third full season on the PGA TOUR included a career-high 21 made cuts in 26 starts, also tallying career-best numbers in the FedExCup (eighth) and top-10 finishes (seven).

Presidents Cup: Had an impressive first appearance in The Presidents Cup. Went 3-1-1, including a perfect 2-0-0 mark in four-ball and a victory in his singles match. Matches included a chip-in on the 18th hole to help halve a match (with Jason Day) vs. Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley on Sunday morning and a holed bunker shot on the 18th hole to clinch his Singles match against Jordan Spieth later in the day.

Had an impressive first appearance in The Presidents Cup. Went 3-1-1, including a perfect 2-0-0 mark in four-ball and a victory in his singles match. Matches included a chip-in on the 18th hole to help halve a match (with Jason Day) vs. Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley on Sunday morning and a holed bunker shot on the 18th hole to clinch his Singles match against Jordan Spieth later in the day. BMW Championship: Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time in his career, finishing 28th at East Lake and eighth in the FedExCup. In a hockey tradition, played the entire FedExCup Playoffs season with a beard. Following the TOUR Championship he said the beard would only last about "15 more minutes."

Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time in his career, finishing 28th at East Lake and eighth in the FedExCup. In a hockey tradition, played the entire FedExCup Playoffs season with a beard. Following the TOUR Championship he said the beard would only last about "15 more minutes." Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, his career-high seventh top-10 finish in his 24th start of the season. Week included four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round, 9-under 62 (equaling the lowest round of the week and his career-low round, the first coming at the 2010 Reno-Tahoe Open in the third round). Came one week after a T2 at The Barclays and a third-place finish at the Travelers Championship. Moved from No. 7 to No. 5 in the FedExCup Playoffs. Locked up his first appearance in The Presidents Cup for the International team. Joins Mike Weir as the only Canadians to compete in The Presidents Cup.

Finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, his career-high seventh top-10 finish in his 24th start of the season. Week included four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round, 9-under 62 (equaling the lowest round of the week and his career-low round, the first coming at the 2010 Reno-Tahoe Open in the third round). Came one week after a T2 at The Barclays and a third-place finish at the Travelers Championship. Moved from No. 7 to No. 5 in the FedExCup Playoffs. Locked up his first appearance in The Presidents Cup for the International team. Joins Mike Weir as the only Canadians to compete in The Presidents Cup. The Barclays: Closed with a 6-under 65 at The Barclays for a career-best runner-up finish, falling by just one stroke to Adam Scott at Liberty National GC. For the second-consecutive season at The Barclays, posted a final-round 65 for the two lowest-closing round scores of his PGA TOUR career. With the finish, moved from No. 34 to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings. Of five starts in FedExCup Playoffs events, owns two top-five finishes (T5 at the 2012 Barclays).

Closed with a 6-under 65 at The Barclays for a career-best runner-up finish, falling by just one stroke to Adam Scott at Liberty National GC. For the second-consecutive season at The Barclays, posted a final-round 65 for the two lowest-closing round scores of his PGA TOUR career. With the finish, moved from No. 34 to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings. Of five starts in FedExCup Playoffs events, owns two top-five finishes (T5 at the 2012 Barclays). AT&T National: Finished T8 at the AT&T National, with rounds of 68-72-71-69.

Finished T8 at the AT&T National, with rounds of 68-72-71-69. Travelers Championship: Finished third at the Travelers Championship matching his best career finish on TOUR (T3 at the 2010 Shell Houston Open). Held a share of the third-round lead at TPC River Highlands, his first 54-hole TOUR lead. Finished at 11-under, one shot out of the Ken Duke-Chris Stroud playoff. Earlier in the week, heavy rains and flooding canceled the ATB Financial Classic presented by TELUS on PGA TOUR Canada. As a native of Saskatchewan, he announced that he would donate $1,000 for each birdie and $2,500 for each eagle he made over the weekend at TPC River Highlands. He made nine birdies in his final 36 holes, which was matched by PGA TOUR Canada and ATB Financial for a total of $27,000. He is a past champion of the ATB Financial Classic.

Finished third at the Travelers Championship matching his best career finish on TOUR (T3 at the 2010 Shell Houston Open). Held a share of the third-round lead at TPC River Highlands, his first 54-hole TOUR lead. Finished at 11-under, one shot out of the Ken Duke-Chris Stroud playoff. Earlier in the week, heavy rains and flooding canceled the ATB Financial Classic presented by TELUS on PGA TOUR Canada. As a native of Saskatchewan, he announced that he would donate $1,000 for each birdie and $2,500 for each eagle he made over the weekend at TPC River Highlands. He made nine birdies in his final 36 holes, which was matched by PGA TOUR Canada and ATB Financial for a total of $27,000. He is a past champion of the ATB Financial Classic. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Opened the HP Byron Nelson Championship with matching 3-under 67s and closed with two even-par 70s to finish T10, his third top-10 finish of the season (equaling the most of his career).

Opened the HP Byron Nelson Championship with matching 3-under 67s and closed with two even-par 70s to finish T10, his third top-10 finish of the season (equaling the most of his career). The Honda Classic: In early March, opened with a 5-under 65 at The Honda Classic, one stroke shy of the week's low round, to earn a T9 with Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell and Lee Westwood.

In early March, opened with a 5-under 65 at The Honda Classic, one stroke shy of the week's low round, to earn a T9 with Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell and Lee Westwood. Farmers Insurance Open: Opened with a 4-under 68 at the Farmers Insurance Open in January en route to T6 honors with five others in the Monday finish. The top-10 came following two missed cuts in both previous starts in the Torrey Pines event, 2010 and 2012.

2012 Season

Ended the FedExCup season No. 53 in the standings.

BMW Championship: Held a share of the first-round lead at the BMW Championship, but finished T37 and did not advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Held a share of the first-round lead at the BMW Championship, but finished T37 and did not advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Deutsche Bank Championship: Missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: In his FedExCup Playoffs debut, at The Barclays, played final four holes in 4-under (eagle-par-birdie-birdie) en route to a 6-under 65 to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship. Starting the week No. 106, his finish propelled him to No. 44 in the standings.

In his FedExCup Playoffs debut, at The Barclays, played final four holes in 4-under (eagle-par-birdie-birdie) en route to a 6-under 65 to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship. Starting the week No. 106, his finish propelled him to No. 44 in the standings. RBC Canadian Open: T56 at the RBC Canadian Open.

T56 at the RBC Canadian Open. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted second top 10 of the season with a T4 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Entered the final round one shot off the 54-hole pace but carded a 1-under 71 in the final round. Recorded best finish since a T3 at the 2010 Shell Houston Open.

Posted second top 10 of the season with a T4 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Entered the final round one shot off the 54-hole pace but carded a 1-under 71 in the final round. Recorded best finish since a T3 at the 2010 Shell Houston Open. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T9 at the Puerto Rico Open, his first top-10 since 2010.

Finished T9 at the Puerto Rico Open, his first top-10 since 2010. Sony Open in Hawaii: Jumped out to the first-round lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii after a 7-under 63 and then added rounds of 72-68-72 to finish T29.

2011 Season

Due to injury, his season consisted of four starts.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Missed the cut in September at the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Missed the cut in September at the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour. Travelers Championship: Missed the cut at the Travelers Championship.

Missed the cut at the Travelers Championship. FedEx St. Jude Classic: T73 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

T73 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Finished T36 on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Melwood Prince George's County Open.

2010 Season

PGA TOUR rookie recorded three top-10 finishes. With a strong Fall Series, moved from No. 129 to No. 100 to retain TOUR card for 2011.

Frys.com Open: Recorded third top-10 finish of the year in the form of T6 at the Frys.com Open to secure TOUR card.

Recorded third top-10 finish of the year in the form of T6 at the Frys.com Open to secure TOUR card. Viking Classic: Finished T5 at the Viking Classic on the strength of a final round 68. Was 129th on the money list coming into the week, but moved to 114th with his second career top-10 finish.

Finished T5 at the Viking Classic on the strength of a final round 68. Was 129th on the money list coming into the week, but moved to 114th with his second career top-10 finish. Reno-Tahoe Open: Equaled the course record with a career-low, 10-under-par 62 in the third round of the Reno-Tahoe Open, improving from a T61 to a T4. Finished T31.

Equaled the course record with a career-low, 10-under-par 62 in the third round of the Reno-Tahoe Open, improving from a T61 to a T4. Finished T31. Shell Houston Open: Earned a career-best T3 finish at the Shell Houston Open, posting four sub-par rounds, including a third-round 71, the only bogey-free round that day.

2009 Season

Finished No. 1 on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit, thanks to a pair of wins and four other top-10 finishes in his nine starts. Named Player of the Year.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T8 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn rookie status on the 2010 PGA TOUR.

Finished T8 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn rookie status on the 2010 PGA TOUR. OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Played in his second consecutive World Cup representing Canada, teaming with Stuart Anderson, to T25.

Played in his second consecutive World Cup representing Canada, teaming with Stuart Anderson, to T25. RBC Canadian Open: Played in the RBC Canadian Open again but made the cut for first time, finishing T46.

Played in the RBC Canadian Open again but made the cut for first time, finishing T46. Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Also played in Canada's Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished T31.

Also played in Canada's Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished T31. BMG Classic: Won the BMG Classic in Johannesburg on the South African Tour.

2008 Season

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented Canada with Wes Heffernan at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China and finished T13.

2005 Season

TELUS Edmonton Open: Finished second at the 2005 TELUS Edmonton Open as an amateur.

Amateur Highlights

Member of Canada's amateur team through the 2006 season. Four-time All-Western Athletic Conference at Boise State. WAC Freshman of the Year in 2001 and WAC Player of the Year in 2006. Won 10 times as a collegian.

Won the 2005 and 2006 Saskatchewan Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE