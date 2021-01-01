JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2009 Canadian Tour Championship
International Victories (1)
-
2009 Canadian Tour Championship [Can]
Additional Victories (1)
-
2009 Canadian Tour Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
-
2009 Defeated Lucas Lee, Canadian Tour Championship
Personal
- Won the Barona Collegiate Cup Individual title and the Pioneer Classic while at the University of Denver.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
-
CoBank Colorado Open: Had an impressive week in Denver in his college hometown, shooting rounds of 68-62-69-69 to T2 with fellow Mackenzie Tour player Patrick Fishburn, four shots behind winner Sam Saunders. Got off to a quick start on the final day and quickly put pressure on Saunders, the 54-hole leader. Opened with four consecutive birdies to start his day but was only 1-over the rest of the way, a double bogey-6 at No. 10 ultimately his undoing.
2018 Season
-
Players Cup: Finished one shot behind Michael Gligic for Freedom 55 Financial Canadian of the Week honors. Stayed inside the top 10 on the leaderboard through all four rounds and was tied for sixth after a first-round 6-under 66. Ended the week T5, at 16under overall, his best finish of the season. Entered the tournament having missed the cut in each of his last two starts. It was his first top-five since a third-place result at the 2016 SIGA Dakota Dunes Open.
2017 Season
Earned a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the second straight year, posting one top-10 and finishing the year 54th on the Order of Merit.
-
Players Cup: Was one stroke behind the lead after 18 holes at the Players Cup thanks to a 5-under-par 66 before finishing T38.
-
Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist: Posted a T8 at the Bayview Place Cardtronics Open. Shot a 9-under-par 61 in the third round to enter Sunday three strokes off the lead before a closing 2-over-par 72.
2016 Season
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Shot 20-under to finish third at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open and secure status for the remainder of the season.
2012 Season
Made the cut in five of 12 starts during the year.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Earned his second career top-10, with a T9 at the Utah Championship. Was inside the top 10 after each round at Willow Creek CC, posting sub-par scores every day.
2011 Season
Made the cut in both of his Korn Ferry Tour starts–the Stadion Classic at UGA and the Cox Classic. Closed his season on the Canadian Tour with five consecutive top-25 finishes.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned partial status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2012 after navigating through all three stages of PGA TOUR Q-School.
-
Seaforth Country Classic: Made 5 straight cuts to end the season on a high note, one of the finishes being a T9 at the Seaforth Country Classic.
2010 Season
-
Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: Finished T10 at the Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship.
2009 Season
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Made the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open, his only start of the year.
-
Canadian Tour Championship: Earned his professional win, at the Canadian Tour Championship in Ontario. Parred the first hole of a playoff to defeat Lucas Lee of Brazil.
-
Roxul Jane Rogers Championship: Finished fourth at the Roxul Jane Rogers Championship.
2008 Season
Made the cut in three of six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Had a T8 at the Nationwide Tour's Price Cutter Championship.
-
Saskatchewan Open: Finished third at the Saskatchewan Open.
-
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Placed a T12 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship his best finishes.
2007 Season
Missed the cut at the Canadian Open, his only Tour-related start. Named the Canadian Tour Rookie of the Year after making eight cuts in 14 starts.
2006 Season
-
Canadian Open: Missed the cut as an amateur at the Canadian Open.
2005 Season
-
Alberta Classic: Missed the cut at the Alberta Classic.
2003 Season
-
Alberta Calgary Classic: Missed the cut at the Alberta Calgary Classic.