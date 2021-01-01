JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2013 Dakota Dunes Open presented by SASKTEL
Additional Victories (2)
-
2005 Colorado Open
-
2013 Dakota Dunes Open presented by SASKTEL
Personal
- His earliest and favorite golf memories were playing in the 8-to-13-year-old age group as a 5-year-old and making a 20-foot putt to earn his PGA TOUR card.
- His favorite cities and places to visit are Key West in Florida and the Black Hills in South Dakota.
- Favorite movie is "Braveheart," and his favorite TV shows are reruns of "Cheers" and "Seinfeld." Enjoys Jimmy Buffet and any John Grisham or Lee Child books. Favorite teams are the New Mexico Lobos and the Arizona Cardinals. Was a big Chicago Bears fan as a child.
- Would love to trade places for a day with Jimmy Buffet because he would love to make that many people smile and laugh.
- Biggest thrill outside golf was marrying his wife, Shelly.
- Likes playing golf courses that are short and tight.
- Enjoys New Mexican food.
- His dream foursome would include his wife, mother and father.
- Says if he weren't playing professionally he would teach literature during the week, be a musician on weekends and work as a sailor of sorts in the Caribbean.
- Carries Trader Joe's snack mix in his golf bag.
- Chose golf over other sports because "you get all the blame or all the glory."
Special Interests
- Spending time with family, fishing, reading, guitar
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made the cut in six of eight starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 40th on the Order of Merit. Made one cut in two Korn Ferry Tour starts.
-
Shell Championship: Finished T9 at the season-ending Shell Championship in Miami.
-
Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Finished T8 at the Flor de Caña Open in Nicaragua.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: T23 at the Air Capital Classic in June.
-
Mazatlan Open: Best of three top-10 finishes was solo third at the Mazatlán Open, an event in which he held the lead with four holes to play. Followed an eagle on No. 14 with a double-bogey on No. 15 to finish at 13-under, two strokes behind tournament winner Martin Trainer.
2015 Season
-
Barracuda Championship: Missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in his only start on the PGA TOUR.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut in only Korn Ferry Tour start at BMW Charity Pro-Am.
-
Mazatlan Open presentado por Heineken: Finished T13 at the Mazatlán Open in his only start of the year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2014 Season
Made 11 Korn Ferry Tour starts, making seven cuts. Finished the season ranked 156th on the money list.
-
Midwest Classic: Best finish was a T34 at the Midwest Classic in July.
2013 Season
Had five top-25s in nine starts to finish the Canadian season ranked fifth on the Order of Merit to earn conditional status for the 2014 season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played two events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Lexus Peru Open: Finished T33 at the Lexus Peru Open in November.
-
Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presentado por Avianca: Missed the cut at the Colombian Open.
-
The Great Waterway Classic: Finished T10 at The Great Waterway Classic.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Earned his way into the PGA TOUR's RBC Canadian Open by placing second on Order of Merit through The Players Cup. Went on to miss the cut.
-
The Players Cup: Also T5 at The Players Cup.
-
Dakota Dunes Open presented by SASKTEL: Won the Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel, shooting a final-round 66 to beat Ryan Yip, Nick Taylor and John Ellis by one stroke.
-
U.S. Open: Also qualified for the U.S. Open at Merion but missed the cut.
2011 Season
Made seven of eight cuts on PGA TOUR Canada, where he posted four top-25 finishes.
-
Dakota Dunes Open: Best finish was T7 at the Dakota Dunes Open.
2009 Season
As a rookie on the PGA TOUR he made the cut in 5 of his 18 starts and earned $84,569. Finished the season ranked 197th on the FedExCup Standings and 207th on the money list. Had three top-25s in six Web.Tour starts.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Qualified for the PGA TOUR by making a 20-foot par putt on the final hole at the Qualifying Tournament.
-
Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Had a T26 finish as his best at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open in August.
-
Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Best Korn Ferry Tour finish came when he was T3 at the Fort Smith Classic, helped by a final-round 64.
2008 Season
Played on the Canadian Tour and had a pair of T2s. Made the cut in 9 of 10 starts and finished the season ranked 10th on the Order of Merit.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Made it through all three rounds of the 2008 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. It was his sixth time in the final stage. In final stage at PGA West in La Quinta, CA, fired a fifth-round, 7-under 65 and final-round, 5-under 67 to finish in an 11-way T18 to earn his card for the 2009 season. Made a one-putt par from 20 feet on the last hole to earn his card.
-
Canadian Tour Championship: Finished T10 at the Tour Championship.
-
Seaforth Country Classic: T2 at the Seaforth Country Classic.
-
La Loma San Luis Potosi Open: T2 at the San Luis Potosi Open.
-
Iberostar Riviera Maya Open: Was fourth at the Iberostar Riviera Maya Classic.
2007 Season
Won two tournaments on the Dakotas Tour.
2006 Season
Enjoyed solid rookie season on the Canadian Tour, with three top-10s.
-
TELUS Edmonton Open: Had a fourth-place finish at the TELUS Edmonton Open.
2005 Season
Runner-up at a Dakotas Tour event in Rapid City.
-
The INTERNATIONAL: Also competed in the 2005 THE INTERNATIONAL, where he finished T57.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the 2005 U.S. Open, but missed the cut after shooting 82-79.
-
Colorado Open: Won the Colorado Open by six strokes.
2001 Season
-
South Dakota Match Play Championship: Won the South Dakota Match Play Championship