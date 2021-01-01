Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2007
-
PGA TOUR: 2010
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2009 South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company
- 2011 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
International Victories (3)
-
2008 Coca-Cola Championship [SAf]
-
2008 Vodacom Origins-Arabella [SAf]
-
2011 Alfred Dunhill Championship [Eur]
Additional Victories (1)
-
2005 Big Stakes Match Play Championship [with David Ping]
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2011 Defeated Sung Kang, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
Personal
- Got his start in golf from caddying for his dad on Saturdays.
- Cites winning the Big Stakes event in 2005 as his greatest thrill in golf.
- Avid rugby fan, a sport he played on the Club U21 team while growing up in South Africa.
- His grandfather used to play competitively with World Golf Hall of Fame member Bobby Locke.
Special Interests
- All sports, spending time with family
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 10 Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts. Finished 88th on the money list.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: In his fifth Tour start in August, opened with a 1-over 71 at the Utah Championship, then fashioned rounds of 69-66-68 to grab a T3 - his first top 10 of the season - at GC at Thanksgiving Point.
-
U.S. Open: On the PGA TOUR, qualified for one event, the U.S. Open. Shot rounds of 74-72 to miss the cut.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Finished T14 Rex Hospital Pro-Am, respectively, in May.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Opened the season with T16 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
-
Joburg Open: Opened with a 64 at the Joburg Open, equalling his low round of the year, and finished T13.
-
Dimension Data Pro-Am: On his homeland Southern Africa Tour, made three starts in February and March, with a finish of T16 at the Dimension Data Pro-Am.
-
Africa Open: On the European Tour, made eight appearances, with a T29 at the Africa Open his top showing.
2014 Season
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Earned a T10 at the Albertsons Boise Open, which included a bogey-free 64 in the third round.
-
U.S. Open: After finishing T2 at the U.S. Open qualifier in Surrey, England, posted a T40 at Pinehurst No. 2.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Was T16 after 54 holes at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open and got to within two shots of the lead on Sunday. Pars on the last three holes resulted in a 67 and T4, his first Tour top-five since 2011.
-
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Missed the cut in his lone Southern Africa Tour appearance, at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
2013 Season
Made the cut in four of eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Did not qualify for the Tour Finals.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Placed a T9 at The Rex Hospital Open.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Made a T11 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2012 Season
Made eight cuts in 17 starts during the PGA TOUR's season. Made the cut in three of four starts on the Southern Africa Tour.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: Best finish was a T22 at the Greenbrier Classic.
-
BMW Italian Open: Played in the European Tour's BMW Italian Open in mid-September and challenged for the title. Shot rounds of 66-67-66-67 but it wasn't enough, as he fell by two strokes to Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano at Royal Park in Turin.
2011 Season
Began the season on a Minor Medical Extension (severe right-ankle sprain), with four events to equal the earnings of 2010 No. 125 Troy Merritt ($786,977). Earned $287,118 toward that total in 2010. Made just one cut in four starts on the PGA TOUR. On the Korn Ferry Tour, claimed eight top-25 finishes, highlighted by a win, a third-place-performance and a No. 21 finish on the official money list.
-
WNB Golf Classic: Fired the day's best final round, an 8-under-par 64, at the WNB Golf Classic which helped him to a third-place finish in Texas.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Earned his second career title with a playoff win over South Korea's Sung Kang at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Fired a 4-under 67 at Thornblade Club in the final round to overcome a three-stroke deficit and finish at 18-under par. Two-putted for par on the first extra hole and gained the win when Kang missed a short par putt. Winning effort was bolstered by birdie-eagle-birdie stretch midway through the front nine.
-
South African Open: At the South African Open in late November, he T9 at Serengeti GC.
-
Alfred Dunhill Championship: In late November in his native South Africa, he shot four rounds in the 60s, including a 64-68 weekend showing, to capture the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship in Maelane. He edged George Murray by two strokes.
2010 Season
Rookie on the PGA TOUR made the cut in six of 19 starts, with one top-10 finish.
-
Valero Texas Open: After making his first cut of the season, at the Quail Hollow Championship (T69), finished T6 at the Valero Texas Open, the best finish of his TOUR career. His second- and third-round 67s matched the lowest round of his career.
2009 Season
Earned a trip to the PGA TOUR in 2010 after finishing No. 14 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Had five top-10 finishes, including a win and ended the season No. 4 in average driving distance.
-
Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light: Shared the first- and third-round lead and held the outright second-round lead at the Mexico Open. Final-day, even-par 72 left him T4, his fifth top-10 of the year.
-
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Finished T4 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
-
South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Earned his first career title with a one-stroke win at the South Georgia Classic, where he shared the second- and third-round leads. Held a three-shot lead with one hole to go but double-bogeyed the final hole. First-place check pushed him to No. 2 on the money list at the time.
-
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Came back later to T4 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Overcame a double and a triple bogey in the opening round to shoot a 70, thanks to nine birdies. Posted the lowest weekend total with rounds of 69-65 to move up the board.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
-
World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Made his PGA TOUR debut in March when he qualified for the World Golf Championships-CA Championship. Was T26 through 36 holes before dropping to T46. Played in the event by virtue of his second-place finish on the 2008 Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10 finishes. Made only one cut in his final seven starts of the season to finish No. 55 on the money list. Won two tournaments on the 2008 South African Sunshine Tour, finishing second on the Order of Merit behind Richard Sterne.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Best finish was a T3 at the Cox Classic, where he was one of four players to shoot 29 for nine holes. Made two eagles on the par-4 ninth hole during the week.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 21 of 30 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season No. 35 on the money list, with $167,972. Finished the year with five top-10 finishes, three coming during a stretch of seven made cuts to end the season. Prior to the 2007 season, had played in six tournaments with two made cuts–a T56 at the 2003 Reese's Cup Classic and a T32 at the 2005 Virginia Beach Open.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at Barona Creek: Finished the year with a T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship at Barona Creek.
-
WNB Golf Classic: Came back two starts later with a T5 effort at the WNB Golf Classic.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Posted a career-best T3 effort at the Albertsons Boise Open, finishing at 17-under 267, four strokes behind champion Jon Mills.
2006 Season
Played on the Asian Tour, Sunshine Tour, Tarheel Tour and the Gateway Tour prior to that.
2005 Season
-
Big Stakes Match Play Championship: Partnered with David Ping to win the Big Stakes Match Play Championship in Las Vegas. The duo beat Rick Hartmann and Mark Mielke, 2-up, in the final to earn $2,235,000.
2004 Season
Finished 8th on the Gateway Tour money list despite playing in only 10 events. Had three runner-up finishes that season.
2003 Season
Winner of 12 tournaments on the Tarheel and Triangle Tour in 2002 and 2003.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a 2001 NCAA All-American and a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection at North Carolina State. Was teammates with TOUR players Carl Pettersson and Marc Turnesa. Considered one of the top junior golfers in South Africa, winning the 1997 Sou