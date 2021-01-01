JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2004
-
PGA TOUR: 2006
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2006 Frys.com Open
- 2009 Frys.com Open
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2005 Virginia Beach Open Pres'd by ACS Sys & Eng., Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres by Adelphia
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-2)
-
2009 Defeated Jamie Lovemark, Rickie Fowler, Frys.com Open
-
2011 Lost to Michael Bradley, Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com
-
2012 Lost to Zach Johnson, John Deere Classic
Personal
- Started playing golf when he was 7.
- Got married shortly after graduating from college.
- Lists Superman as his hero. Says his real-life heroes are his parents, Steve Matteson and Lucy and John Steele, for introducing him to golf, hunting and fishing at an early age.
- Roomed with Matt Weibring at Georgia Tech.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Split his time between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. On the PGA TOUR, made two cuts in nine starts. On the Korn Ferry Tour, collected a top-five finish in Texas as part of six made cuts in nine starts.
-
Greater Dallas Open: Finished T5 at the Greater Dallas Open to post first top-10 of the season. Opened with 69 to settle at T59. Improved leaderboard spot with rounds of 67-65 T5 after 54 holes. Maintained position with a final-round 68 that included a back-nine 31.
-
Puerto Rico Open: T22 at the Puerto Rico Open his best of the two made-cuts on the PGA TOUR.
2014 Season
Made just seven cuts in 23 starts, parlaying two outings into top-25 finishes. Season cut short following a 165th-place finish in the FedExCup standings. Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Was not able to regain PGA TOUR exempt status via the Korn Ferry Tour finals, missing the cut in three of the four Finals' events.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Posted four rounds in the 60s en route to a T5 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Final-round, 7-under 64 included a streak of seven consecutive birdies on Nos. 9-15 (had only three birdies on those holes during the first three rounds), just one shy of the tournament record. The streak could have been eight had his approach shot not hit the flagstick and bounded 24 feet, 3 inches from the pin. Since winning the event in 2006, had missed five of six cuts (T27 in 2009 the exception) prior to the top-10 finish.
2013 Season
Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since it began in 2007. Failed to record a top-10 finish after enjoying at least one top 10 each season since 2006.
-
Chiquita Classic: Was T6 at the Chiquita Classic, the second event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals' series. Was one shot off the lead after 54 holes at River Run CC near Charlotte but failed to muster any charge on the final day and finished three shots out of a playoff. Tied for first in Putting for the week.
2012 Season
Finished a career-best No. 45 in the final FedExCup standings.
-
Wyndham Championship: Finished T10 at the Wyndham Championship, opening with a 64 followed by three rounds of 68.
-
John Deere Classic: Opened with a career-low-tying, 10-under 61 in the first round of the John Deere Classic, where he led after the first three rounds. Lost in a playoff to Zach Johnson on the second extra hole at TPC Deere Run. Trailing Johnson by two holes with two to play, sank an unlikely eagle putt from 52 feet at the par-5 17th to finish tied with Johnson at 20-under. On the first playoff hole (par-4 18th), both hit their approach shots into the water hazard and made double bogey. Back at 18 for the third time of the day, he couldn't match Johnson's birdie and finished second. Being the highest finisher of the top-five players not already exempt into the following week's The Open Championship, the performance netted him his first invitation to the Open.
2011 Season
Made 16 of 28 cuts to go with a pair of top-10 finishes, including a playoff loss at the Puerto Rico Open.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Opened the Deutsche Bank Championship with the first-round lead after a 6-under 65. Rounds of 71-77-78 the rest of the way left him T77.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Lost to Michael Bradley on the first playoff hole (No. 18) with a bogey-6 at the Puerto Rico Open, missing a 4-foot putt that would have extended the playoff. Dropped to 1-1 in playoffs on TOUR. Held a share of the second-round lead and had a three-shot lead after the third-round. Led the field in Greens in Regulation (61 of 72, 84.7 percent). Finished T31 in his only other Puerto Rico Open start (2009).
-
Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his first top 10 at the event in six career starts. Finish at Torrey Pines was his first top 10 since August 2010.
2010 Season
Finished outside of the 125 on the money list for the first time in his five-year TOUR career. Played his first 16 events of the season without a top-10 finish before doing so in back-to back starts.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: In his next start, also posted all four rounds in the 60s en route to a T9 finish at The Greenbrier Classic.
-
John Deere Classic: Carded three eagles over the course of the first three rounds of the John Deere Classic, highlighted by an ace at the 226-yard, par-3 seventh hole in the second round en route to T10 honors. Posted all four rounds in the 60s for the first time since the 2007 John Deere Classic, when he finished T3.
2009 Season
Won for the second time in his career and finished 56th on the PGA TOUR money list. Was last player into the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 125 and played first two events before finishing No. 78.
-
Frys.com Open: Rallied to win the Frys.com Open in a playoff in October for his second career victory. Had a chance to win the tournament in regulation but bogeyed the 17th and 18th holes. Recovered in a three-way playoff to birdie the second extra hole to beat Jamie Lovemark and Rickie Fowler at Grayhawk GC. After all three players parred the first playoff hole, Matteson hit his approach close on the 464-yard, par-4 17th hole and sank the putt for the win. That capped an incredible three-day stretch after he opened with a 2-over 72. Came back with consecutive 61s on Friday and Saturday–a PGA TOUR record for lowest score in consecutive rounds–and he took a three-stroke lead into the final round. The 122 total broke Steve Stricker's 123 from rounds three and four earlier in 2009 at the 50th Bob Hope Classic. It was the second time he has won the Frys.com Open. However, the first win in 2006 came in Las Vegas.
2008 Season
Turned in seven top-10 finishes for the third straight season on TOUR.
2007 Season
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Played in three of the four FedExCup Playoffs events and finished in the top-10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Closed with a 1-under 70 at TPC Boston to finish T9. Placed 48th place in the FedExCup standings.
-
John Deere Classic: Birdied the final two holes on Sunday to finish T3 at the John Deere Classic.
-
AT&T Classic: The former Georgia Tech All-American finished T3 at the AT&T Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, GA. on the strength of a second-round 8-under 64. Held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads with Ryuji Imada, but fell from contention with a final-round 73.
2006 Season
Finished in the top 40 on money list to gain a Masters invite for 2007.
-
FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Held the 54-hole lead at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Overcome by Joe Durant in the final round, finishing T2, four strokes behind Durant after a final-round 70.
-
Frys.com Open: After an unremarkable start to rookie campaign, ended with five consecutive top-10s, including a victory at the Frys.com Open. One of four rookies to win in 2006 (J.B. Holmes, Trevor Immelman, Eric Axley). Nominated for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. Recorded his first TOUR victory in his 33rd professional TOUR start at the Frys.com Open. Became the sixth player and third consecutive to capture his first TOUR victory in Las Vegas. Four rounds in the 60s, including middle rounds of 65-64, left him one stroke ahead of Daniel Chopra and Ben Crane. The 64 matched his career-low round on TOUR, which came during the second round of the 2006 Ford Championship at Doral. Held a one-stroke lead entering the final round.
2005 Season
Two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, breaking the season earnings record with $495,009, $127 more than the record Zach Johnson established in 2003. Made the cut in 24 of 27 starts, including a Tour-leading 12 top-10s.
-
Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres by Adelphia: In September, recorded his second win with a 13-under-par 271 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.
-
Rheem Classic Pres'd by Times Record: Placed second at the Rheem Classic.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Took over the top spot on the money list, with back-to-back runner-up finishes, first at The Rex Hospital Open.
-
Virginia Beach Open Pres'd by ACS Sys & Eng.: Claimed his first Tour victory in April at the Virginia Beach Open with a final-round, 4-under 68.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 18 of 28 starts during his rookie campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour. Ranked No. 52 on the final money list, with $114,451.
-
Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Only top-10 was a solo second at the Gila River Golf Classic.
2003 Season
Turned pro at the FBR Capital Open in June, where he tied for 59th in his initial event on TOUR. Made the cut in three of four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Co-medalist at Jennings Mill CC, site for the second stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- Three-time All-American and All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.
- Byron Nelson Award winner in 2003.
- Became the first Georgia Tech player to win the NCAA individual championship (2002). Won six times in his career at Georgia Tech. Won the 2003 NCAA East Regional by seven shots. Had 15 top-10 finishes in 43 career starts. Ranks fourth all-time at Tech, wi
- Led his Anderson High (Austin, Texas) team to two 4A state titles while also a two-time state medalist.