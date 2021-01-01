JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Cut the grass at his home course during high school to make extra money.
- Lists Fred Couples as his hero.
- Named Albany's Athlete of the Year in 1995 and 1996 for baseball, basketball and golf.
- Is perhaps best known for playing golf cross-handed and putting left-handed. Began using the unorthodox style of play when he was age 5 and says it is a product of playing youth baseball and batting left-handed. Career goal is to become the first cross-handed golfer to win a major championship.
- Lists winning the first annual Truck Cup in Fort Smith, Ark., among his highlights in golf.
- Credits his grandfather for giving him his start in golf.
- Member of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2003, 2006-10 and 2012-14.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Competed in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting one top-10 and five top-25s. Made 10 cuts. Finished the season 83rd on the money list. Recorded three of his top-25s over a six-week period in the spring.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T109 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: A missed cut at the Regular Season finale in Portland ended his chances of making the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Had his best performance of the year, a T6 at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, which bumped him to 79th. Gained ground on the 54-hole leader Martin Piller after a third-round 65. Started the final round two back and carded a 3-under 68, but dropped into a T6 for his lone top-10 of the year.
Stonebrae Classic: Finished T14 at the Stonebrae Classic in early August, which moved him to 83rd in earnings.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Finished T17 in Wichita.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Finished T23 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
WNB Golf Classic: Was T22 in Midland, Texas.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Made his first ace on Tour in the first round of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March at the 8th hole.
The McGladrey Classic: Was a Monday qualifier for November 2013's McGladrey Classic on the PGA TOUR. A final-round 65 led to a T48 finish.
2013 Season
In 18 starts, made just seven cuts, which included two top-25s. Finished 95th on the money list.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Missed four cuts leading up to the final Regular Season event, the Cox Classic, finishing T57.
Rex Hospital Open: Finished T4 at The Rex Hospital Open. Posted four rounds in the 60s (including a 65 in the third round) in his T4 in Raleigh, the only time he did so all year.
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Finished T17 at the Brasil Classic.
2012 Season
Played a full season on the Korn Ferry Tour and made 12 cuts in 24 starts.
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Finished T14 at the News Sentinel Open.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Finished T13 at the Cox Classic.
TPC Stonebrae Championship: Only top-10 finish came in April when he was T9 at the TPC Stonebrae Championship.
2011 Season
Finished the year No. 6 in Par-3 Birdie Leaders (17.36 percent) and No. 9 in Scoring Average Before the Cut (69.33).
Mylan Classic: Held the first-round lead at the Mylan Classic with a 7-under 64 that put him two shots in front. Was in contention at the halfway mark, but weekend rounds of 72-72 dropped him to T22.
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: For the second time this year he notched back-to-back top-10 performances after finishing T8 at the News Sentinel Open. Rounds of 69-66 on the weekend left him five behind winner Kirk Triplett.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T3 three starts later at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Four rounds in the 60s left him six behind winner Steve Friesen.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Kept up his good play at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. A third-round 1-over 72 put him out of reach of the leaders but a 6-under 65 Sunday was good enough to put him two back and T4.
Chiquita Classic: Collected his first top-10, at the Chiquita Classic, his sixth start of the season. Opened with back-to-back 7-under 65s in the first two rounds. Shot 70-69 on the weekend to finish T5.
2010 Season
Played 24 Korn Ferry Tour events, with two top-25 finishes. Ended the year No. 98 on the money list.
Fort Smith Classic: Best performance was T3 at the Fort Smith Classic. Posted rounds of 69-65-65 to take the 54-hole lead by one stroke. Final-day struggles on the greens resulted in a 1-under 69 and a T3 finish, four behind winner Chris Kirk.
2009 Season
Ended the Korn Ferry Tour season No. 72 on the money list. Made only seven cuts in 17 starts but had five top-25 finishes.
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Finished T9 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic. One of four players to share the 54-hole lead at the Miccosukee Championship, the final full-field event on the schedule. Posted a 2-over 74 in the last round and wound up T7 at Miccosukee G&CC.
Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a seventh-place finish at the Fort Smith Classic, thanks to a final-round 64.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had nine top-25 finishes and five top-10s.
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Closed the year with a T16 at the Web.com Tour Championship after an opening 74, carding rounds of 67-68-66 to end the week.
Miccosukee Championship: Fifth top-10 of the season came at the Miccosukee Championship, shooting four sub-70 rounds to finish T3 after eight consecutive missed cuts.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Was T6 the following week at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, holing a shot from the fairway for eagle at the final hole. Moved up to No. 26 with his fourth top-10 of the year.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Had a solid week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he posted a career-best T4 finish–thanks to a career-best, 8-under 64 in the final round at Highland Springs CC. His 19-under-par total was also a career best. Moved up 17 places on the Tour money list, to No. 31.
BMW Charity Pro-Am: Second top-ten of the year was a T10 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Mexico Open Presented by Corona: First top-10 came at the Mexico Open in Morelia (10th), only the second top-10 in his career.
2007 Season
Finished No. 124 on the money list, but managed to regain his Tour card. Tallied three top-25 finishes.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained his Tour card with a T74 finish at the PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.
Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think: Season-best finish was a T11 at the Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 29 starts on Tour, with just one top-10 finish. Completed the season ranked No. 91 on the money list, with $57,112.
Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres'd by County of San Bernardino: Finished T6 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.
2005 Season
Finished No. 2 on the Hooters Tour money list, with $73,379.
Dothan Classic: Among his five top-fives was a victory at the Dothan Classic.
2003 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Ended the season having made seven cuts in 20 starts, with three top-25 finishes. Concluded the year No. 132 on the money list. Has also played on the DP Tour.
Rheem Classic: Career-best T15 at the Rheem Classic came in his first career start on Tour.
2002 Season
Finished the year making 13 of 18 cuts and collecting $48,557. For his efforts, was named NGA Most Improved Player on Tour.
NGA Arlington Classic: Fired a final-round 65 to win the NGA Arlington Classic. Collected a first-place check worth $20,000.