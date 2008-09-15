×
Lee Williamson
Lee Williamson

Lee Williamson

United States
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
42
AGE
2002
Turned Pro
Purdue University
College
Crawfordsville, Indiana
Birthplace
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
42
AGE
2002
Turned Pro
Purdue University
College
Crawfordsville, Indiana
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2009)
72.85
Scoring Average (2009)

Performance
RESULTS

Lee Williamson
Lee Williamson
United States
Lee M Williamson

Full Name

6  ft, 4  in

193 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

July 05, 1979

Birthday

42

AGE

Crawfordsville, Indiana

Birthplace

Orlando, Florida

Residence

Wife, Brooke; Finley Dale (9/15/08)

Family

Purdue University

College

2002

Turned Pro

$97,782

Career Earnings

Crawfordville, IN, United States

City Plays From

www.leewilliamsgolf.com

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2014

International Victories (4)

  • 2005 MTS Classic [Can]
  • 2005 Players Cup [Can]
  • 2006 Greater Vancouver Charity Classic [Can]
  • 2006 Diablo Grande California Classic [Can]

Additional Victories (2)

  • 2001 Indiana Open
  • 2004 Indiana Open

Personal

  • Got his start in golf from his dad.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2008 Season

Made the cut in just two of 12 starts on the Korn FerryTour.

2007 Season

Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in eight of 24 starts. Ended the year No. 84 on the money list, with $70,827. Finished 13th on the Canadian Tour money list.

  • Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think: Also finished inside the top 10 at the Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby (T5).
  • HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: Had the first top-10 finish of his career, at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship, finishing T3 and one shot out of a playoff between eventual winner Nicholas Thompson and David Morland IV.

2006 Season

Finished fourth on the money list. Missed the cut at the Bell Canadian Open.

  • Vancouver Charity Classic: Added the Vancouver Charity Classic title that season, as well.
  • Diablo Grande California Classic: Won the Diablo Grande California Classic on the Canadian Tour.

2005 Season

  • MTS Classic: Played primarily on the Canadian Tour, winning the MTS Classic.

2004 Season

Played full time for a second consecutive season on the Canadian Tour.

  • Indiana Open: Won the Indiana Open for a second time, to go with the 2001 title he won as an amateur.

2003 Season

  • Alberta Calgary Classic: Highlight of his Korn Ferry Tour season was a career-best (at the time) T16 at the Alberta Calgary Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2001 Indiana Amateur and Indiana Open.
  • Successfully defended his Indiana Amateur title, winning again in 2002 and, in the process, becoming only the third player in history to win the event in consecutive years.
  • Earned first-team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2002.