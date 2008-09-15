|
Lee M Williamson
Full Name
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
July 05, 1979
Birthday
42
AGE
Crawfordsville, Indiana
Birthplace
Orlando, Florida
Residence
Wife, Brooke; Finley Dale (9/15/08)
Family
Purdue University
College
2002
Turned Pro
$97,782
Career Earnings
Crawfordville, IN, United States
City Plays From
Website
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (4)
Additional Victories (2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2008 Season
Made the cut in just two of 12 starts on the Korn FerryTour.
2007 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in eight of 24 starts. Ended the year No. 84 on the money list, with $70,827. Finished 13th on the Canadian Tour money list.
2006 Season
Finished fourth on the money list. Missed the cut at the Bell Canadian Open.
2005 Season
2004 Season
Played full time for a second consecutive season on the Canadian Tour.
2003 Season
Amateur Highlights