JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2007
-
PGA TOUR: 2008
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2015 SIGA Dakota Dunes Open
Additional Victories (1)
-
2015 SIGA Dakota Dunes Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
-
2015 Defeated Clark Klaasen, J.J. Spaun, SIGA Dakota Dunes Open
Personal
- Grandmother got him started playing golf. Lists his grandmother as his hero.
- Family owns a large farm in Richmond, Mo., 40 miles from Kansas City, where they grow soybeans, wheat and corn.
- Coach is Jeff Southwick, his high school golf coach and seventh-grade science teacher.
- Cites Payne Stewart and Travis Pastrana, a motocross rider, as his heroes. Lists playing in the Big Stakes Tournament as his biggest thrill in golf.
- Loves fast boats and says he would love to own a Super Boat team one day.
Special Interests
- Power boats, water sports
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Finished the season at No. 88 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 21 events.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Finished T9 at the LECOM Health Challenge.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 10th at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club from 165 yards with a 4-iron in the second round.
2016 Season
Made one cut in 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Returned to the Mackenzie Tour and played seven events and earned one top-10.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Posted four rounds under par, including a final-round 68, to finish T10 at the Staal Foundation Open in third start back.
2015 Season
Made 10 starts on the Mackenzie Tour.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Placed T8 at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic to lock down his position inside the top-10 on the Order of Merit (No. 7) and earn an exemption into the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
-
Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Finished T6 at The Wildfire Invitational.
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Finished 16-under at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open to join J.J. Spaun and Clark Klaasen in sudden-death playoff. On the second playoff hole, reached the green in two, then holed a 15-foot putt for birdie, which Spaun and Kllasen could not match to secure first Mackenzie Tour win.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: T2 at the Canada Qualifying Tournament with rounds of 66-71-70-69, earning exempt status through the first six events.
2013 Season
Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events, making the cut at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open (T33) and the Air Capital Classic (T54). Made 17 PGA TOUR starts, with four made cuts. Top finish was a T47 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had a pair of top-10 finishes.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T10 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs to earn his TOUR card for 2013.
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Closed his year with eight cuts in his final nine starts but a T15 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open was his only top-25.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Second top-10 came in mid-summer when he finished T6 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
-
Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: Tied for third at the Soboba Golf Classic, three strokes back of winner Andres Gonzales. Earned enough money to jump from No. 150 to No. 16 on the money list after five tournaments.
2011 Season
Made 13 PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by a top 10 in his 10th start of the Season, a T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Made 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, ending his season on that Tour with a T18 at the Winn Dixie Jacksonville Open, his best finish on that Tour.
2010 Season
In third Season on the PGA TOUR, made 17 of 27 cuts and recorded four top-25 finishes, highlighted by one top-10. Finished outside the top 125 for the first time.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T41 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Began the final round of the RBC Canadian Open T42, but finished T4 after a final-round, 5-under 65.
2009 Season
Consistent season defined by just one missed cut in his first 22 starts and consecutive top-10 finishes toward the end of the PGA TOUR Season.
-
Wyndham Championship: At the Wyndham Championship in August, once again posted four rounds in the 60s to place T9.
-
Buick Open: Second top-10 came the next week at the Buick Open, a T6, where he shot 73 while playing with Tiger Woods in the final round. Ranked No. 1 in Putts Per Round (25.5) for the week. Was 4-over-par on No. 18 for the week, including a double bogey from a greenside bunker in the third round that gave the sole third-round lead to Woods. Also played with Woods at the final round of the Memorial Tournament.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Made 18 of 19 cuts before posting his first top-10 of the Season, a T8 at the RBC Canadian Open, shooting a 74 in the final round on Monday.
-
Travelers Championship: Third top-10 of the year, a T10, came via four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round, 7-under-par 63, at the Travelers Championship in June.
-
Verizon Heritage: Matched that T7 at the Verizon Heritage in April thanks to final-round, 6-under-par 65, the lowest of the day.
2008 Season
-
The Honda Classic: Recorded the first top-10 of his PGA TOUR career with a T7 at The Honda Classic.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 28 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 10 top-25 finishes. Finished the Season No. 12 on the money list, with $263,948.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at Barona Creek: Recorded a second-place finish by one stroke to Richard Johnson at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at Barona Creek. Began the week with a first-round 60, which was a tournament record. Moved into the top 25 (from No. 26) and earned a PGA TOUR cards for 2008. 2006: Was fifth on the Hooters Tour money list. Posted victories at the Indian Lakes Resort Classic and the Statesville Classic. Has also played on the Canadian Tour.
-
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Matched the third-place finish later at the Knoxville Open, finishing four strokes behind champion Chez Reavie.
-
HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: Tallied a T3 finish at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship, finishing just one stroke out of a Nicholas Thompson-David Morland IV playoff. Moved into a share of the lead after 36 holes, but a 7-over 79 in the third round dropped him well down the leaderboard. Rebounded with a 7-under 65 in the final round to pull within one of the leaders.
2006 Season
Was fifth on the Hooters Tour money list. Posted victories at the Indian Lakes Resort Classic and the Statesville Classic. Has also played on the Canadian Tour.
2005 Season
Finished eighth on the Hooters Tour money list.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Was T21 at the Cox Classic.
2004 Season
-
Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Was also T12 at the Gila River Golf Classic.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship: Had two top-25 finishes, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he enjoyed a career-best fifth-place finish.
Amateur Highlights
- Winner of the 2002 Missouri Amateur Championship. Winner of four collegiate events while playing at the University of New Mexico.
- Made first start in a PGA TOUR-affiliated event at the Korn Ferry Tour's 2002 Price Cutter Charity Championship as an amateur, finishing 58th.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE